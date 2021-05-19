ALL-AREA CROSS COUNTRY: DiClemente and Emmert got by with a little help from friends

Ali DiClemente and Nicholas Emmert rarely, if ever, are at the same cross country venue.
DiClemente is a junior at Class 6 Colonial Forge, while Emmert competes for Class 4 Louisa High School.
But DiClemente and Emmert had something in common this past season—each of them had stellar campaigns with a boost from their teammates.
Emmert captured the Region 4B championship with his teammate Branden Wood placing third. DiClemente was second to teammate Kayla Loescher at the Commonwealth District meet and they finished fifth and sixth, respectively, at the Region 6B competition.
Emmert and DiClemente both used a boost from their teammates to earn Free Lance-Star runner of the year honors.
“The guys on the team that are graduating this year, all summer I trained with them,” Emmert said. “Every day, they texted me in the morning and got me up to go run with them. If they wouldn’t have done that I wouldn’t have achieved what I did.”
In addition to his region title, Emmert placed fifth in Class 4 with Wood—the 2019 FLS runner of the year--finishing eighth.
Emmert said Virginia Tech and George Mason have expressed interest in recruiting him. He’s hopeful the Hokies offer him an opportunity to join their program after he graduates next year.
“I like the coaching staff,” Emmert said. “I’ve talked to them a little bit and they’ve given me some of the times that I need to hit.”
DiClemente has Division I aspirations as well.
She’s been in discussions with coaches at James Madison, Miami (Ohio) and Quinnipiac. DiClemente said having this past season in the late winter and spring was bizarre as cross country is typically run in the fall.
She’s accustomed to having months of training leading up to the cross country season and working her way into peak performance.
That wasn’t possible this past season, but DiClemente and her teammates fought through it.
“Most of our girls ended up getting hurt just with the weird season, so it was really tough to get into it,” DiClemente said. “But we all ended up having to come together and really have to work as a team to go far. I feel we did a pretty good job of that.”
The Eagles placed second in the region to Battlefield and qualified for the state meet as a team. After DiClemente and Loescher finished in the top six, senior Emily McHugh placed 13th.
DiClemente finished the highest of the trio in the state as she placed 18th. She said the season tested her mental and physical endurance as she battled shin splints since midway through the campaign.
“First of all, she has incredible willpower,” Colonial Forge head coach Van Green said. “She’s just focused on being the best version of herself.”
Green said DiClemente continued to put in work during the pandemic-induced shutdown last year. She competed unattached in fall events to maintain her edge.
Emmert said during the fall, he and his teammates competed amongst themselves in time trials at the school.
Now that the cross country and indoor track and field seasons are in the books, Emmert and DiClemente are focused on outdoor track and field.
Emmert captured the state title in the 1,600 to cap the indoor season. He said his goal is to run sub-4:20 in that event this outdoor season. He also aims to run 1:57 or 1:58 in the 800 and faster than 9:40 in the 3,200.
DiClemente is hoping to help the Eagles’ 3,200 relay team capture the state championship as well as continue to thrive in the 1,600 and 3,200.
“She’s just a great competitor and a great runner,” Green said. “I’m just looking forward to seeing her continue to progress.”
Taft Coghill Jr: 540/374-5526