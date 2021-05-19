ALL-AREA CROSS COUNTRY: DiClemente and Emmert got by with a little help from friends

“I like the coaching staff,” Emmert said. “I’ve talked to them a little bit and they’ve given me some of the times that I need to hit.”

DiClemente has Division I aspirations as well.

She’s been in discussions with coaches at James Madison, Miami (Ohio) and Quinnipiac. DiClemente said having this past season in the late winter and spring was bizarre as cross country is typically run in the fall.

She’s accustomed to having months of training leading up to the cross country season and working her way into peak performance.

That wasn’t possible this past season, but DiClemente and her teammates fought through it.

“Most of our girls ended up getting hurt just with the weird season, so it was really tough to get into it,” DiClemente said. “But we all ended up having to come together and really have to work as a team to go far. I feel we did a pretty good job of that.”

The Eagles placed second in the region to Battlefield and qualified for the state meet as a team. After DiClemente and Loescher finished in the top six, senior Emily McHugh placed 13th.