ALL-AREA CROSS COUNTRY: Fairbanks, DiClemente set the pace and set an example

They were once the young, hungry runners, chasing accomplished older teammates over cross country courses throughout the state.
By this fall, Riverbend’s Blake Fairbanks and Colonial Forge’s Ali DiClemente had little to prove individually. And while The Free Lance-Star’s All-Area runners of the year set the pace for their respective teams’ success, they also set examples for the next generation of distance dynamos.
“As a freshman, I was trying to keep up with Allison [Fick] and Kenzie [McKenzie Watkins]. Then it was Kayla [Loescher],” DiClemente said of her since-graduated role models. “They all set a great example. I tried to do exactly what they did.
“This year, I tried to help the other girls, because we were so young. We all trained together, and we were all super close.”
Similarly, Fairbanks once had Dillon Fields (now running at the University of Miami) and Joshua Daggett (Radford) to chase. This year, he was the individual Class 5 state runner-up on a team that saw three freshmen place in the top 40 en route to a second-place team finish.
“He leads by example,” Riverbend coach Brian Treakle said. “He’s about as hard a worker as I’ve ever seen. He’s methodical in what he does. He’s a student of the game.”
That approach involves diligent distance training and study, including watching videos of races on milestat.com to scout his opponents and courses, always looking for an edge.
Treakle ran as a student at King George, and when he took his new team to his alma mater this season, he wasn’t familiar with the Foxes’ new course. Fairbanks was, and he set a course record that day.
“I really overthink everything,” Fairbanks said. “In everything I do, I try to educate myself. A lot of it is mental, figuring out what I have to do.”
Fairbanks hit some rare adversity this fall with an illness that struck just before the championship meets. At less than full strength, but managed to finish third at the Commonwealth District meet and second in Region 5D behind Brooke Point freshman Brady Brennan.
He was closer to 100 percent when he finished 12 seconds behind Mills Godwin sophomore Berkley Nance at the state meet.
“I honestly didn’t know if I would be 100 percent, but I was confident in what I could do,” Fairbanks said of the state meet. “I went into it with an open mind.”
Fairbanks leaves big shoes to fill, but the Bears’ future looks bright. Tyler Arnold was 14th in the state meet, Justin Rau 29th and Parker Brown 32nd as freshmen. Treakle credits Fairbanks and fellow seniors Baylor Jenkins, Luke Jockin and Jack Haugher with mentoring their precocious teammates.
“A lot of time, I just tried to get them used to training, not to try to do too much,” said Fairbanks, who added he hasn’t decided if he wants to run in college. “I didn’t want them to push themselves too hard and overdo it. It’s all the small things that get you to the point of success.”
DiClemente picked up those nuances at an early age. This is her fourth straight spot on the All-Area team and her third runner of the year honor.
She made a splash as a freshman with a third-place finish in the Region 6B meet and has been near the front of every high school pack she’s run in. This year, she claimed her second Commonwealth District title in three years (sandwiched around a runner-up finish in the pandemic-delayed spring 2021 race), and finished third in Region 6B and 17th in the Class 6 state race.
“I was really happy with the season, because I PRed and I did some really good training,” said DiClemente, who plans to run at South Carolina or Quinnipiac (N.Y) University. “And from a team perspective, everyone worked really hard.”
All of DiClemente’s teammates were freshmen or sophomores, but they managed to claim the district team title and finish second in the region, earning a spot in the state meet. That gave sophomore Mary Ella Glauber and freshmen Kate Loescher, Emily Draper, Anna Hicks and Molly Miller a taste of elite competition that should serve them well in the future.
If they uphold the Eagles’ tradition, some of the credit may go to DiClemente.
“I was very pleased with her growth as a leader on the team,” Colonial Forge coach Van Green said. “She became a leader as a senior. She took that role and ran with it.”
