ALL-AREA CROSS COUNTRY: Fairbanks, DiClemente set the pace and set an example

“A lot of time, I just tried to get them used to training, not to try to do too much,” said Fairbanks, who added he hasn’t decided if he wants to run in college. “I didn’t want them to push themselves too hard and overdo it. It’s all the small things that get you to the point of success.”

DiClemente picked up those nuances at an early age. This is her fourth straight spot on the All-Area team and her third runner of the year honor.

She made a splash as a freshman with a third-place finish in the Region 6B meet and has been near the front of every high school pack she’s run in. This year, she claimed her second Commonwealth District title in three years (sandwiched around a runner-up finish in the pandemic-delayed spring 2021 race), and finished third in Region 6B and 17th in the Class 6 state race.

“I was really happy with the season, because I PRed and I did some really good training,” said DiClemente, who plans to run at South Carolina or Quinnipiac (N.Y) University. “And from a team perspective, everyone worked really hard.”