ALL-AREA: Female athlete of the year: James Monroe's Ginny Beringer

When Ginny Beringer was a freshman on the James Monroe track and field team, she witnessed the dominance of thrower Alexis Clark, an 11-time state champion.

But at the time, the Yellow Jackets didn’t have an abundance of runners excelling individually at the state level.

Beringer made an immediate splash with a Class 3 title in the 800 meters. Head coach Nick Brousse said the standard she set that season spilled over to the rest of the team.

Beringer continued to thrive at JM and as a sophomore she was named Free Lance–Star girls athlete of the year.

She’s earned the honor once again after a stellar senior campaign with the Yellow Jackets’ track and field and field hockey teams.

“She really helped us develop a competitive track team because her freshman year she went and out of nowhere won the 800 state title,” Brousse said. “Very early on, four years ago, she set the bar for her coaches and her teammates. She’s really served this team well and she’s been a good leader.”

Beringer is now set to join the cross country and track and field programs at the University of Richmond, where both of her parents attended.