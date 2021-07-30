 Skip to main content
ALL-AREA: Female athlete of the year: James Monroe's Ginny Beringer
When Ginny Beringer was a freshman on the James Monroe track and field team, she witnessed the dominance of thrower Alexis Clark, an 11-time state champion.

But at the time, the Yellow Jackets didn’t have an abundance of runners excelling individually at the state level.

Beringer made an immediate splash with a Class 3 title in the 800 meters. Head coach Nick Brousse said the standard she set that season spilled over to the rest of the team.

Beringer continued to thrive at JM and as a sophomore she was named Free Lance–Star girls athlete of the year.

She’s earned the honor once again after a stellar senior campaign with the Yellow Jackets’ track and field and field hockey teams.

“She really helped us develop a competitive track team because her freshman year she went and out of nowhere won the 800 state title,” Brousse said. “Very early on, four years ago, she set the bar for her coaches and her teammates. She’s really served this team well and she’s been a good leader.”

Beringer is now set to join the cross country and track and field programs at the University of Richmond, where both of her parents attended.

This past season at JM, she was voted Virginia High School League Class 3 female athlete of the year.

She was a three-year starter on the Yellow Jackets’ field hockey team that fell just short of a fourth straight state title when it lost to Poquoson in the semifinals in April.

She earned All-Area winter track and field athlete of the year honors after winning state titles in the 500 (1:17.44) and the 1,600 relay.

She helped the Yellow Jackets to a second-place finish as a team in the spring after anchoring the 1,600 relay that won a state title and the 3,200 relay that placed fourth.

Beringer, who captured seven state track titles in her career and two field hockey state championships, said the Yellow Jackets coming up just short of a team track crown is the only thing that’s missing from her résumé.

“I was very upset when we didn’t pull through but I had such a great team with the team during states,” she said. “We were so close.”

VOTING

Female athlete of the year voting by The Free Lance–Star's sports staff, with first-place votes in parentheses:

1. Ginny Beringer, James Monroe (5) 33

2. Olivia McGhee, Louisa (1) 20

3. Paityn Walker, Colonial Forge (1) 16

4. Gabrielle Figueroa, North Stafford 13

5. Kennedy Flynn, James Monroe 7

6. (tie) Celie Constantine, James Monroe 4

6. (tie) Isabel Whitman, James Monroe 4

8. (tie) Paige Bachman, FCS 3

8. (tie) Elissa Bustamante, Stafford 3

10. Lauren Wentzel, King George 2

TOP-FIVE IN GIRL ATHLETE OF THE YEAR VOTING

GINNY BERINGER,

James Monroe

  • Voted Virginia High School League Class 3 female athlete of the year.
  • Earned FLS All-Area winter track and field athlete of the year after winning two state titles in the 500 meters (1:17.44) and the 1,600 relay.
  • A starter on the Yellow Jackets’ field hockey team that reached state semifinals.
  • Will compete for the University of Richmond cross country and track and field teams.

OLIVIA MCGHEE,

Louisa

  • As a 6-foot-2 sophomore guard, she averaged 22.8 points and 11.5 rebounds per game for the Lions last season.
  • Helped lead the Lions to the Class 4 state championship, its first in school history.
  • Rated a five-star recruit by ESPN.com.
  • Holds more than 30 major college scholarship offers.

PAITYN WALKER,

Colonial Forge

  • Senior was named Commonwealth District and All-Area volleyball player of the year after she racked up 419 assists, 139 digs and 34 aces for the Region 6B champion Eagles.
  • Won the Region 6B title in the 800 meters in the spring and placed fifth in the state in the event.
  • Won the Commonwealth District title in the 1,000 in the winter and placed third in the region.
  • Will compete in beach volleyball at Eastern Kentucky University.

GABRIELLE FIGUEROA,

North Stafford

  • As a senior middle blocker for the volleyball team, she was named first-team all-Commonwealth District and second-team All-Area.
  • Won Region 5D titles in the shot put and discus in the spring.
  • Placed third in the Class 5 state championships in the shot put.
  • Will compete in volleyball at Richard Bland, a junior college in Petersburg.

KENNEDY FLYNN,

James Monroe

  • As a freshman, she was named All-Area girls track and field athlete of the year in the spring.
  • Captured Class 3 state championships in the 100 hurdles, 300 hurdles and the 400 relay.
  • Earned honorable mention All-Area honors in winter track and field.
  • Placed fifth in the nation in the 100 hurdles (14.07) at the Nike Outdoor Nationals in Oregon.
