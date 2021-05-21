All-Area field hockey capsules

PLAYER OF THE YEAR

LEXI BOVE Stafford

The Towson-bound senior tied for the team lead with 19 goals for the Class 4 state semifinalists and was named Commonwealth player of the year.

COACH OF THE YEAR

JULIE SPINELLI Colonial Forge

She led a veteran Eagles team to the first regional championship in school history and a spot in the state semifinals.

FIRST TEAM

ALLISON ALZNAUER Colonial Forge

The first-team all-Commonwealth pick had five goals and nine assists for the Eagles as a senior.

KAITLYN BESTICK Chancellor

The junior led the Class 4 state finalists with 12 goals and 12 assists on the season.

REGAN BESTICK Chancellor

The Chargers’ junior goaltender posted five shutouts and saved 87 percent of opponents’ shots.

CELIE CONSTANTINE James Monroe

The junior led a defense that didn’t allow a goal to a district opponent and added a goal and four assists.