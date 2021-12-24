All-Area field hockey capsules

PLAYER OF THE YEAR
OLIVIA STOCKS
Stafford senior
The Commonwealth District and Region 5D player of the year scored 41 goals in helping the Indians reach the state semifinals.
COACH OF THE YEAR
KAREN MOSCHETTO
Fredericksburg Academy
The veteran coach led the Falcons to an undefeated 17–0 season and their seventh VISAA state championship.
FIRST TEAM
KAITLYN BESTICK
Chancellor
The Battlefield District and Region 4C player of the year had 23 goals and 13 assists in her fourth year as a starter.
REGAN BESTICK
Chancellor
The Chargers’ Class 4 all-state goalkeeper registered 17 shutouts and allowed only five goals all season.
CELIE CONSTANTINE
James Monroe
The senior all-state midfielder had 11 goals and 12 assists on the season for the Yellow Jackets.
CAMRYN DE LEVA
Stafford
The all-state junior defender had 17 goals, 17 assists and made seven defensive saves for the Indians.
MEGHAN HYATT
Mountain View
Four-year starter was the Wildcats’ backbone with four goals, four assists and six defensive saves.
IZZY LARIMORE
Fredericksburg Academy
Senior had 19 goals and 14 assists and was named conference player of the year for the state champions.
ASHLEY LUCE
Fredericksburg Academy
All-state senior had 29 goals (including seven in the state tournament) and 14 assists for the Falcons.
ELLA NEWMAN
Chancellor
A first-team all-state selection, she scored a team-high 30 goals and added 18 assists for the state semifinalists.
KELSEY REVIELLO
James Monroe
The Michigan-bound junior scored a team-high 30 goals and added 17 assists en route to first-team all-state honors.
MADISON SHEA
Courtland
All-state senior midfielder had 15 goals, 14 assists in leading the Cougars to the Class 4 state championship game.
KAITLYN VENZEN
Massaponax
Senior forward/midfielder was a four-year starter for the Panthers and helped them reach the Region 5D playoffs.
SECOND TEAM
Kylie Amberger, Fredericksburg Academy: All-state senior moved to midfield and provided 10 goals, 13 assists.
Sam Black, James Monroe: Senior goalie made 87 saves, including 21 in a state semifinal playoff loss to Poquoson.
Katie Boyd, James Monroe: Junior defender was a first-team Class 3 all-state selection for the Yellow Jackets.
Ellie Byram, Chancellor: Senior scored 17 times en route to all-Battlefield District and Region 4C honors.
Ashley Coleman, Chancellor: Two goals, 14 assists, first-team all-district and region
Lauren Doty, Stafford: Senior forward scored 10 goals, including playoff game-winner against Riverside.
Skylar Duffy, Stafford: All-region defender had 12 assists and will play at American University next fall.
Mattie Furrow, Stafford: Senior had eight goals, 11 assists and was named all-district and region.
Natalie Holt, Courtland: Junior midfielder had 12 goals, four assists and was first-team all-state.
Grace Maynard, James Monroe: First-team all-state senior forward had 15 goals and eight assists.
Grayson Scott, Fredericksburg Christian: VISAA all-state pick scored 100 career goals, 26 as a senior.
Mac Watkins, Courtland: Senior midfielder was named all-state with three goals and three assists.
HONORABLE MENTION
Hope Amberger, Fredericksburg Academy
Kelsey Ashwood, Courtland
Angelina Baldwin, James Monroe
Caitlynn Bergemann, Chancellor
Alivia Boatwright, Mountain View
Mackenzie Buckley, Riverbend
Gabriella Cannon, North Stafford
Emma Clements, Fredericksburg Academy
Taylor Coomer, Spotsylvania
Sierra Crews, Mountain View
Kylee Dabney, Orange
Kat Druiett, Mountain View
Emily Evans, Culpeper
Regan Fields, Colonial Forge
Ayslin Fisher, North Stafford
Carter Furrow, Stafford
Lydia Gillespie, Louisa
Naomi Glass, North Stafford
Braelynn Greenlaw, Stafford
Izzy Gregory, Chancellor
Miller Haught, Eastern View
Delaney Holloran, Courtland
Emma Houff, Riverbend
Mia Hutchinson, Eastern View
Faith Julius, Brooke Point
Zoe Lenzmeier, Brooke Point
Natalie LaFleur, Massaponax
Lindsay Loar, Chancellor
Kendall Loescher, Colonial Forge
Sophia Marquez, Mountain View
Morgan Mesterhazy, Colonial Forge
Kayleigh Nelson, Spotsylvania
Katherine Parks, Orange
Madison Patton, Stafford
Alina Puentes, King George
Joy Ramsey, Culpeper
Emilie Rankin, Riverbend
Kyla Ross, Massaponax
Makayla Ruth, Colonial Forge
Briana Sabatino, North Stafford
Ashley Shoffner, James Monroe
Georgie Simpson, Culpeper
Kayleigh Sullivan, Riverbend