All-Area field hockey capsules

James Monroe

The senior all-state midfielder had 11 goals and 12 assists on the season for the Yellow Jackets.

CAMRYN DE LEVA

Stafford

The all-state junior defender had 17 goals, 17 assists and made seven defensive saves for the Indians.

MEGHAN HYATT

Mountain View

Four-year starter was the Wildcats’ backbone with four goals, four assists and six defensive saves.

IZZY LARIMORE

Fredericksburg Academy

Senior had 19 goals and 14 assists and was named conference player of the year for the state champions.

ASHLEY LUCE

Fredericksburg Academy

All-state senior had 29 goals (including seven in the state tournament) and 14 assists for the Falcons.

ELLA NEWMAN