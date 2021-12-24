 Skip to main content
All-Area field hockey capsules
PLAYER OF THE YEAR

OLIVIA STOCKS

Stafford senior

The Commonwealth District and Region 5D player of the year scored 41 goals in helping the Indians reach the state semifinals.

COACH OF THE YEAR

KAREN MOSCHETTO

Fredericksburg Academy

The veteran coach led the Falcons to an undefeated 17–0 season and their seventh VISAA state championship.

FIRST TEAM

KAITLYN BESTICK

Chancellor

The Battlefield District and Region 4C player of the year had 23 goals and 13 assists in her fourth year as a starter.

REGAN BESTICK

Chancellor

The Chargers’ Class 4 all-state goalkeeper registered 17 shutouts and allowed only five goals all season.

CELIE CONSTANTINE

James Monroe

The senior all-state midfielder had 11 goals and 12 assists on the season for the Yellow Jackets.

CAMRYN DE LEVA

Stafford

The all-state junior defender had 17 goals, 17 assists and made seven defensive saves for the Indians.

MEGHAN HYATT

Mountain View

Four-year starter was the Wildcats’ backbone with four goals, four assists and six defensive saves.

IZZY LARIMORE

Fredericksburg Academy

Senior had 19 goals and 14 assists and was named conference player of the year for the state champions.

ASHLEY LUCE

Fredericksburg Academy

All-state senior had 29 goals (including seven in the state tournament) and 14 assists for the Falcons.

ELLA NEWMAN

Chancellor

A first-team all-state selection, she scored a team-high 30 goals and added 18 assists for the state semifinalists.

KELSEY REVIELLO

James Monroe

The Michigan-bound junior scored a team-high 30 goals and added 17 assists en route to first-team all-state honors.

MADISON SHEA

Courtland

All-state senior midfielder had 15 goals, 14 assists in leading the Cougars to the Class 4 state championship game.

KAITLYN VENZEN

Massaponax

Senior forward/midfielder was a four-year starter for the Panthers and helped them reach the Region 5D playoffs.

SECOND TEAM

Kylie Amberger, Fredericksburg Academy: All-state senior moved to midfield and provided 10 goals, 13 assists.

Sam Black, James Monroe: Senior goalie made 87 saves, including 21 in a state semifinal playoff loss to Poquoson.

Katie Boyd, James Monroe: Junior defender was a first-team Class 3 all-state selection for the Yellow Jackets.

Ellie Byram, Chancellor: Senior scored 17 times en route to all-Battlefield District and Region 4C honors.

Ashley Coleman, Chancellor: Two goals, 14 assists, first-team all-district and region

Lauren Doty, Stafford: Senior forward scored 10 goals, including playoff game-winner against Riverside.

Skylar Duffy, Stafford: All-region defender had 12 assists and will play at American University next fall.

Mattie Furrow, Stafford: Senior had eight goals, 11 assists and was named all-district and region.

Natalie Holt, Courtland: Junior midfielder had 12 goals, four assists and was first-team all-state.

Grace Maynard, James Monroe: First-team all-state senior forward had 15 goals and eight assists.

Grayson Scott, Fredericksburg Christian: VISAA all-state pick scored 100 career goals, 26 as a senior.

Mac Watkins, Courtland: Senior midfielder was named all-state with three goals and three assists.

HONORABLE MENTION

Hope Amberger, Fredericksburg Academy

Kelsey Ashwood, Courtland

Angelina Baldwin, James Monroe

Caitlynn Bergemann, Chancellor

Alivia Boatwright, Mountain View

Mackenzie Buckley, Riverbend

Gabriella Cannon, North Stafford

Emma Clements, Fredericksburg Academy

Taylor Coomer, Spotsylvania

Sierra Crews, Mountain View

Kylee Dabney, Orange

Kat Druiett, Mountain View

Emily Evans, Culpeper

Regan Fields, Colonial Forge

Ayslin Fisher, North Stafford

Carter Furrow, Stafford

Lydia Gillespie, Louisa

Naomi Glass, North Stafford

Braelynn Greenlaw, Stafford

Izzy Gregory, Chancellor

Miller Haught, Eastern View

Delaney Holloran, Courtland

Emma Houff, Riverbend

Mia Hutchinson, Eastern View

Faith Julius, Brooke Point

Zoe Lenzmeier, Brooke Point

Natalie LaFleur, Massaponax

Lindsay Loar, Chancellor

Kendall Loescher, Colonial Forge

Sophia Marquez, Mountain View

Morgan Mesterhazy, Colonial Forge

Kayleigh Nelson, Spotsylvania

Katherine Parks, Orange

Madison Patton, Stafford

Alina Puentes, King George

Joy Ramsey, Culpeper

Emilie Rankin, Riverbend

Kyla Ross, Massaponax

Makayla Ruth, Colonial Forge

Briana Sabatino, North Stafford

Ashley Shoffner, James Monroe

Georgie Simpson, Culpeper

Kayleigh Sullivan, Riverbend

Madison Taylor, Carolina

Maddie Tierney, James Monroe

Schuyler Trail, Colonial Forge

Vivian Vesuna, Eastern View

Madison Watts, Courtland

Keeley Williams, King George

Peyton Winter, North Stafford

