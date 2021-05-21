ALL-AREA FIELD HOCKEY: Stafford's Bove upholds a family tradition

It’s only a slight exaggeration to say that Lexi Bove was born to play field hockey.

She still has the stick that was an early gift from her coaching grandmother, and she inherited a three-generation mandate to play the game.

But The Free Lance–Star’s All-Area player of the year didn’t obsess over field hockey—and she believes she’s better off for it. A diverse background that included competitive cheer helped her lead Stafford tantalizingly close to only the second state championship in school history.

“I’ve loved field hockey since I was in elementary school,” Bove said. “But my best friend was involved in competitive cheer, so I figured, ‘Why not try it? It’s the perfect time to do it.’

“I always knew hockey would be my No. 1 sport and that I would go back to it.”

For a few years, though, Bove divided her time between two pursuits. That wasn’t exactly what Dana Hall had envisioned when she presented Sherry Bove with a stick for her granddaughter in the first minutes of her life.

Hall coached field hockey at the University of Mary Washington for 21 years, and one of her players in the early 2000s was Lexi’s aunt Chrissy. Both of Hall’s daughters had played at Courtland High School.