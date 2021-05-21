ALL-AREA FIELD HOCKEY: Stafford's Bove upholds a family tradition

It’s only a slight exaggeration to say that Lexi Bove was born to play field hockey.
She still has the stick that was an early gift from her coaching grandmother, and she inherited a three-generation mandate to play the game.
But The Free Lance–Star’s All-Area player of the year didn’t obsess over field hockey—and she believes she’s better off for it. A diverse background that included competitive cheer helped her lead Stafford tantalizingly close to only the second state championship in school history.
“I’ve loved field hockey since I was in elementary school,” Bove said. “But my best friend was involved in competitive cheer, so I figured, ‘Why not try it? It’s the perfect time to do it.’
“I always knew hockey would be my No. 1 sport and that I would go back to it.”
For a few years, though, Bove divided her time between two pursuits. That wasn’t exactly what Dana Hall had envisioned when she presented Sherry Bove with a stick for her granddaughter in the first minutes of her life.
Hall coached field hockey at the University of Mary Washington for 21 years, and one of her players in the early 2000s was Lexi’s aunt Chrissy. Both of Hall’s daughters had played at Courtland High School.
“[Hall] never let me be a cheerleader,” Sherry Bove said with a laugh. “She was supportive [of Lexi’s cheerleading passion], but she wasn’t thrilled about it. She was happy to see her come back to the game.”
Once she did, in middle school, the results were encouraging.
Bove joined fellow 2021 Stafford seniors Alaina McCoy, Sydney Duffy, Emily Schneider and Elissa Bustamante in winning three county titles at Dixon–Smith Middle School, then moved up to Stafford’s varsity team as freshmen.
After enduring growing pains and a 10–11 record in 2017—Robin Woodie’s first season back as head coach—the Indians became a power.
They compiled a 47–7 mark and won two regional titles over the past three seasons. This spring, they went 13–1, allowed only four goals all season and lost a heartbreaking 1–0 overtime decision to 22-time state champion Frank Cox in the VHSL Class 5 championship game.
Bove was front and center in the effort, scoring 19 goals (tied for the team lead with junior Olivia Stocks) and adding four assists.
“She progressed so much,” said Woodie, who led Stafford to the 2005 state title and stepped down earlier this month. “Lexi did everything she could possibly do for her team. She took advantage of every opportunity, and she was very vocal in being a leader for our program.”
Bove believes that self-esteem is a byproduct of her cheer experience and helped her on the field.
“You have to be confident to get up on that stage and compete in front of hundreds of people,” she said. “It’s almost a self-confidence boost, and it honestly helped me throughout this year.
“When we were playing big games against big teams in front of a lot of people ... my nerves weren’t as high, because I had been there and competed.”
Bove was barely walking when she first started watching her aunt play in college, and in hindsight, her family needn’t have worried about her field hockey future.
“I knew it wasn’t an easy sport. It takes a lot of endurance,” she said. “But I went to all the UMW games, and I loved all the girls. I wanted to be a college athlete when I grew up. When I got to eighth grade, I knew that’s what I wanted to be.”
She will fulfill that goal this fall at Towson University. The Indians will have a new coach but won’t be without a Bove in the lineup for long. Lexi’s sister Tori is finishing the seventh grade and also has the field hockey bug (although she plays softball as well.)
The sting of the state final loss has faded, and while staying typically busy, Bove looks back on her senior season with fondness.
“My teammates were my biggest competitors, motivators and supporters,” she said. “That was one big reason were were so successful.”
