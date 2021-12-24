ALL-AREA FIELD HOCKEY: Stafford's investment in Stocks paid off handsomely

Stocks scored 19 goals as a junior in the pandemic-delayed spring season, when the the Indians nearly won the state title. They needed her to be even more assertive this fall after reigning player of the year Lexi Bove graduated.

Barnes, who moved up from an assistant’s role after Robin Woodie retired, shifted Stocks from her former left midfield position into a center midfield spot early in the season.

That opened up more chances for Stocks, but it also required an attitude adjustment as the scoring mantle fell more heavily on her shoulders.

“I definitely had to work on it,” she said. “As an attacker, you have to have the mindset of ‘Go, go, go.’ I didn’t have that at first.”

As with the backhand shot, she eventually got it, with some help from her demanding coach. Said Barnes: “She appreciates tough love.”

As impressive as the quantity of Stocks’ goals was the quality. The Indians overwhelmed most of their opponents with their precision passing and stingy defense, but that wasn’t always the case.

“There were only three games we were down all year,” Barnes said, “and she scored in all of them.”