All-Area football capsules
PLAYER OF THE YEAR

IKE DANIELS

Mountain View

The dynamic junior accounted for 1,560 all-purpose yards (1,029 rushing) and scored 18 TDs for the Region 5D finalists.

COACH OF THE YEAR

NATHAN YATES

Riverbend

In three season, he has lifted the Bears from the dregs of the Commonwealth District to a share of the title in 2021.

FIRST–TEAM OFFENSE

ELIJAH BROOKS

Louisa OL

The junior was named first-team all-Jefferson District on both lines, with 46 pancake blocks and 76 tackles.

JAIDEN FAIR

Mountain View WR

The all-district junior led the Wildcats with 40 receptions for 572 yards and a team-high nine touchdowns.

MATT GOMEZ

Mountain View OL

The all-district senior guard helped clear the way for Daniels, Jackson Sigler and the Wildcats’ potent offense.

CHRISTIAN HAMM

James Monroe TE

Besides catching 45 passes for 555 yards and 10 TDs, the senior was the Battlefield District defensive player of the year.

LANDON HARRIS

King George OL

The sophomore was known for his pancake blocks that fueled an explosive offense that averaged 30 points per game.

DONTE HAWTHORNE

Massaponax AP

In his first season as starting quarterback, the junior ran for 1,123 yards and 21 touchdowns on 147 carries.

TYSON JONES

FCS WR

The VISAA all-state senior caught 33 passes and led the area with 778 receiving yards and 14 touchdowns.

TOMMY LAGANA

Massaponax OL

The all-Commonwealth junior center helped clear the way for Hawthorne and the Panthers’ triple-option attack.

MICHAEL PERRY

Saint Michael OL

The Warriors ran behind this VMI signee on most of their plays en route to compiling over 3,000 yards of total offense.

EJ ROGERS

Courtland RB

The Battlefield District’s offensive player of the year rushed for 1429 yards and 18 touchdowns on 204 carries.

JACKSON SIGLER

Mountain View QB

In his first season as starter, the junior threw for 2,245 yards and an area-high 32 TDs, with only four interceptions.

MEKHAI WHITE

King George WR

The highly recruited sophomore caught a team-high nine touchdown passes among his 27 receptions for 458 yards.

FIRST-TEAM DEFENSE

STEPHEN DEAN

Louisa DL

The two-time Jefferson District defensive player of the year made 96 tackles and three interceptions before signing with VMI.

AIDEN FISHER

Riverbend LB

The JMU signee made 92 tackles, was named Commonwealth defensive player of the year and ran for 1,052 yards and 11 TDs.

XAVIER HARRISON

King George DL

The dominant junior lineman made six sacks among his 70 tackles for a defense that recorded four shutouts this season.

KRIS JONES

Mountain View LB

The disruptive sophomore had 10 sacks among his 94 tackles, blocked two kicks and scored two defensive touchdowns.

GARY LANE

King George DB

The all-Battlefield senior covered the opponent’s top receiver and made two interceptions and four fumble recoveries.

NATHANIEL QUANCE

Massasponax DL

The Panthers’ most versatile defender played a variety of positions on both sides of the ball, including snaps at quarterback.

KYLE REVIELLO

King George LB

The senior made a team-high 90 tackles for the Battlefield District champions and helped the Foxes post four shutouts.

BRENDAN ROBINSON

Mountain View DB

Despite a height disadvantage, the 5-foot-5 senior intercepted three passes and caused two fumbles for the Wildcats.

JORDAN SMITH

Louisa AP

Brandon’s ‘little’ brother made 10 sacks among his 70 tackles and also amassed 925 rushing yards on offense.

MELVIN SPRIGGS

Saint Michael DL

The junior registered 14 sacks in seven games despite double-team blocks and also ran for 1,279 yards and 16 touchdowns.

DEVIN WASHINGTON

Riverbend DB

The Bears’ all-Commonwealth junior intercepted four passes, broke up six others and scored three touchdowns on offense.

LANDON WILSON

Louisa DB

Besides rushing for 1,178 yards and passing for 750 as a quarterback, he intercepted four passes and broke up seven.

FIRST-TEAM SPECIALISTS

COLLIN CARROLL

Mountain View P

The senior averaged 35.5 yards per punt, with three inside the opponent’s 10, and caught 11 TD passes.

MAX LIPINSKI

King George K

The sophomore made 39 PATs, four field goals and was voted the all-Battlefield District kicker and punter.

DANTE TERRELL

Brooke Point KR

The Black-Hawks’ elusive junior averaged 30 yards per kickoff return and ran three back for touchdowns.

KWAME WHITAKER

Courtland PR

The junior returned two kicks for touchdowns and also was a standout in the Cougars’ defensive backfield.

SECOND-TEAM

Offense

Zach Ferguson, King George QB: Junior threw for 1,434 yards and 20 TDs, including an area-record seven vs. Culpeper.

Malachi Terrell, Culpeper RB: Powerful junior ran for an area-best 1,718 yards and 17 touchdowns on 276 carries.

Tyheem Kimble, Massaponax RB: Senior finished with 1,016 rushing yards and 11 touchdowns for the Panthers.

Chanz Wiggins, King George WR: Sophomore led the Foxes with 64 catches and 498 yards, scored six times.

Cliff Davis, North Stafford WR: Senior transfer sparked the Wolverines with nine TDs among his 27 receptions.

Sheldon Robinson, Orange WR: Freshman made a splashy varsity début with 52 catches for 541 yards and five TDs.

Mathias Barnwell, Riverbend TE: Penn State-bound junior caught six TD passes and was also a defensive force.

Brandon Walsh, Courtland OL: Three-year starter was the primary blocker for E.J. Rogers’ memorable season.

Vincent Byrd, Colonial Forge OL: Norfolk State-bound senior graded out at 87 percent blocking for the season.

Zac Jansen, Riverbend OL: All-Commonwealth senior helped protect sophomore quarterback Tyler Triplett.

Christian Young, James Monroe OL: Jackets’ senior was a first-team all-Battlefield and all-Region 3B pick.

Hunter Johnson, King George OL: Foxes’ senior center was named first-team all-Battlefield District.

Paul Poirier, Orange AP: Senior QB rushed for 1,093 yards, 15 TDs, passed for 1,392 yards, 12 TDs.

Defense

Qwentin Spellman, Louisa DL: Powerful junior made 38 tackles despite constant double-teams.

Brayden Walker, Eastern View DL: Cyclones’ massive junior was first-team all-Battlefield District pick.

Payton Parker, Mountain View DL: The senior had 11 sacks and a whopping 39 quarterback pressures.

Jackson Welch, Colonial Forge DL: Eagles’ sophomore made 13 tackles for loss among his 66 stops on the season.

MarcAnthony Parker, Riverbend LB: Junior made 80 regular-season tackles and was second-team all-district TE.

Brycen Edwards, Chancellor LB: Lehigh-bound junior led forced five fumbles and ran for 858 yards, 11 TDs.

Matthew Brown, Saint Michael LB: Senior led Warriors in tackles in each of his four varsity seasons.

Michael Matthews–Canty, Chancellor DB: Senior intercepted six passes and made five TD catches.

Hiro Carr, Colonial Forge DB: Junior made 56 tackles while doubling as the Eagles’ starting quarterback.

E.J. Wilborne, Riverbend DB: Junior made two interceptions and caught five TD passes as a receiver.

Jordan Saunders, Washington & Lee DB: Junior was a first-team Class 1 all-state pick for the Eagles.

Hunter Holmquist, Mountain View AP: After moving from QB, he made 52 tackles, broke up three passes.

Specialists

Caden Lundy, Louisa K: Lions’ junior converted area0high six field goals and 34 PAT attempts.

Aaron Alexander, Brooke Point P: He was named first-team all-Commonwealth and also handled kicking duties.

Kade Sullivan, Saint Michael KR: Dangerous return man also scored eight TDs each rushing and receiving.

HONORABLE MENTION

Gabe Aley, King George

Skilayr Atkinson, Stafford

Trenton Ballard, Spotsylvania

Davon Banks, Spotsylvania

Jherkeem Banks, Louisa

Mauricio Blanco, King George

Jaylen Beach, Louisa

Austin Brown, Stafford

Colton Bubar, Saint Michael

Quintin Butler, Culpeper

Landon Caldwell, King George

James Carter, Brooke Point

Gabe Carvajal, Fredericksburg Christian

Bryant Chiles, Orange

DaShawn Clark, King George

Brett Clatterbaugh, Eastern View

Daniel Coles, Brooke Point

Zaccheaus Courtney, Colonial Beach

Qua DeBerry, Saint Michael

Mason Dingus, Spotsylvania

Logan Eastman, Riverbend

Jakari Edwards, Culpeper

Dwight Fialor, Brooke Point

Troy Fischer, Louisa

Butler Frank, Caroline

Haden Freeman, Louisa

Khalis Garrett-Bey, Colonial Forge

Jalen Gilmore, Saint Michael

Joseph Gonzalez, Spotsylvania

Donovan Grayson, Brooke Point

Brian Glenn, Stafford

John Grubb, Spotsylvania

Anthony Harding, Chancellor

Joe Hardy, James Monroe

Tyson Haynes, James Monroe

Barchie Hazelwood, Saint Michael

Cameron Hawkins, Chancellor

Will Holland, Culpeper

Corey Hutcherson, Culpeper

Jacob Jack, Spotsylvania

Charles Johnson, King George

Quan Johnson, Chancellor

Shawn Johnson, Colonial Beach

Will Johnson, Fredericksburg Christian

Dino Jones, North Stafford

Zach Jones, North Stafford

Jarren King, Massaponax

Andrew Koetter, Stafford

Colby Kynard, Colonial Forge

Isaiah Lawson, James Monroe

Will Lewis, Orange

Jacob Lynch, Massaponax

Sean Maertzig, Caroline

Noah Martin, Fredericksburg Christian

Amir Mateo, Courtland

Eric Mensah, Mountain View

Nolan McConnell, Colonial Forge

Monte McMorris III, Spotsylvania

Marvin Morris, Caroline

Ben Myers, Massaponax

Jovan Ortiz, North Stafford

David Peebles, King George

Jaeyvon Peterson, Colonial Forge

Guan Price, Saint Michael

Dion Reed, Courtland

Chase Rollins, Orange

Kentrell Rollins, Caroline

Noah Sanders, Brooke Point

Albert Scott, Chancellor

Jacob Shifflett, Massaponax

Hunter Showers, Saint Michael

Christian Simpson, Orange

Tyrus Somuah, Massaponax

Mason Spencer, Massaponax

Isaiah Stevens, North Stafford

Jacory Swader, Stafford

Christian Taylor, Brooke Point

Manny Thomas, Brooke Point

Evan Thompson, Saint Michael

Xavian Thompson, King George

R.J. Turner, James Monroe

Eddie Vargas, Brooke Point

Ryan Walker, Chancellor

Ke’Shaun Wallace, James Monroe

Brandon Washington, Washington & Lee

Cordell Washington, James Monroe

Jimmy Weaden, Fredericksburg Christian

Tevin White, North Stafford

Portius Willis, James Monroe

Aidyn Woolfolk, King George

Chase Wormley, James Monroe

