All-Area football capsules

PLAYER OF THE YEAR
IKE DANIELS
Mountain View
The dynamic junior accounted for 1,560 all-purpose yards (1,029 rushing) and scored 18 TDs for the Region 5D finalists.
COACH OF THE YEAR
NATHAN YATES
Riverbend
In three season, he has lifted the Bears from the dregs of the Commonwealth District to a share of the title in 2021.
FIRST–TEAM OFFENSE
ELIJAH BROOKS
Louisa OL
The junior was named first-team all-Jefferson District on both lines, with 46 pancake blocks and 76 tackles.
JAIDEN FAIR
Mountain View WR
The all-district junior led the Wildcats with 40 receptions for 572 yards and a team-high nine touchdowns.
MATT GOMEZ
Mountain View OL
The all-district senior guard helped clear the way for Daniels, Jackson Sigler and the Wildcats’ potent offense.
CHRISTIAN HAMM
James Monroe TE
Besides catching 45 passes for 555 yards and 10 TDs, the senior was the Battlefield District defensive player of the year.
LANDON HARRIS
King George OL
The sophomore was known for his pancake blocks that fueled an explosive offense that averaged 30 points per game.
DONTE HAWTHORNE
Massaponax AP
In his first season as starting quarterback, the junior ran for 1,123 yards and 21 touchdowns on 147 carries.
TYSON JONES
FCS WR
The VISAA all-state senior caught 33 passes and led the area with 778 receiving yards and 14 touchdowns.
TOMMY LAGANA
Massaponax OL
The all-Commonwealth junior center helped clear the way for Hawthorne and the Panthers’ triple-option attack.
MICHAEL PERRY
Saint Michael OL
The Warriors ran behind this VMI signee on most of their plays en route to compiling over 3,000 yards of total offense.
EJ ROGERS
Courtland RB
The Battlefield District’s offensive player of the year rushed for 1429 yards and 18 touchdowns on 204 carries.
JACKSON SIGLER
Mountain View QB
In his first season as starter, the junior threw for 2,245 yards and an area-high 32 TDs, with only four interceptions.
MEKHAI WHITE
King George WR
The highly recruited sophomore caught a team-high nine touchdown passes among his 27 receptions for 458 yards.
FIRST-TEAM DEFENSE
STEPHEN DEAN
Louisa DL
The two-time Jefferson District defensive player of the year made 96 tackles and three interceptions before signing with VMI.
AIDEN FISHER
Riverbend LB
The JMU signee made 92 tackles, was named Commonwealth defensive player of the year and ran for 1,052 yards and 11 TDs.
XAVIER HARRISON
King George DL
The dominant junior lineman made six sacks among his 70 tackles for a defense that recorded four shutouts this season.
KRIS JONES
Mountain View LB
The disruptive sophomore had 10 sacks among his 94 tackles, blocked two kicks and scored two defensive touchdowns.
GARY LANE
King George DB
The all-Battlefield senior covered the opponent’s top receiver and made two interceptions and four fumble recoveries.
NATHANIEL QUANCE
Massasponax DL
The Panthers’ most versatile defender played a variety of positions on both sides of the ball, including snaps at quarterback.
KYLE REVIELLO
King George LB
The senior made a team-high 90 tackles for the Battlefield District champions and helped the Foxes post four shutouts.
BRENDAN ROBINSON
Mountain View DB
Despite a height disadvantage, the 5-foot-5 senior intercepted three passes and caused two fumbles for the Wildcats.
JORDAN SMITH
Louisa AP
Brandon’s ‘little’ brother made 10 sacks among his 70 tackles and also amassed 925 rushing yards on offense.
MELVIN SPRIGGS
Saint Michael DL
The junior registered 14 sacks in seven games despite double-team blocks and also ran for 1,279 yards and 16 touchdowns.
DEVIN WASHINGTON
Riverbend DB
The Bears’ all-Commonwealth junior intercepted four passes, broke up six others and scored three touchdowns on offense.
LANDON WILSON
Louisa DB
Besides rushing for 1,178 yards and passing for 750 as a quarterback, he intercepted four passes and broke up seven.
FIRST-TEAM SPECIALISTS
COLLIN CARROLL
Mountain View P
The senior averaged 35.5 yards per punt, with three inside the opponent’s 10, and caught 11 TD passes.
MAX LIPINSKI
King George K
The sophomore made 39 PATs, four field goals and was voted the all-Battlefield District kicker and punter.
DANTE TERRELL
Brooke Point KR
The Black-Hawks’ elusive junior averaged 30 yards per kickoff return and ran three back for touchdowns.
KWAME WHITAKER
Courtland PR
The junior returned two kicks for touchdowns and also was a standout in the Cougars’ defensive backfield.
SECOND-TEAM
Offense
Zach Ferguson, King George QB: Junior threw for 1,434 yards and 20 TDs, including an area-record seven vs. Culpeper.
Malachi Terrell, Culpeper RB: Powerful junior ran for an area-best 1,718 yards and 17 touchdowns on 276 carries.
Tyheem Kimble, Massaponax RB: Senior finished with 1,016 rushing yards and 11 touchdowns for the Panthers.
Chanz Wiggins, King George WR: Sophomore led the Foxes with 64 catches and 498 yards, scored six times.
Cliff Davis, North Stafford WR: Senior transfer sparked the Wolverines with nine TDs among his 27 receptions.
Sheldon Robinson, Orange WR: Freshman made a splashy varsity début with 52 catches for 541 yards and five TDs.
Mathias Barnwell, Riverbend TE: Penn State-bound junior caught six TD passes and was also a defensive force.
Brandon Walsh, Courtland OL: Three-year starter was the primary blocker for E.J. Rogers’ memorable season.
Vincent Byrd, Colonial Forge OL: Norfolk State-bound senior graded out at 87 percent blocking for the season.
Zac Jansen, Riverbend OL: All-Commonwealth senior helped protect sophomore quarterback Tyler Triplett.
Christian Young, James Monroe OL: Jackets’ senior was a first-team all-Battlefield and all-Region 3B pick.
Hunter Johnson, King George OL: Foxes’ senior center was named first-team all-Battlefield District.
Paul Poirier, Orange AP: Senior QB rushed for 1,093 yards, 15 TDs, passed for 1,392 yards, 12 TDs.
Defense
Qwentin Spellman, Louisa DL: Powerful junior made 38 tackles despite constant double-teams.
Brayden Walker, Eastern View DL: Cyclones’ massive junior was first-team all-Battlefield District pick.
Payton Parker, Mountain View DL: The senior had 11 sacks and a whopping 39 quarterback pressures.
Jackson Welch, Colonial Forge DL: Eagles’ sophomore made 13 tackles for loss among his 66 stops on the season.
MarcAnthony Parker, Riverbend LB: Junior made 80 regular-season tackles and was second-team all-district TE.
Brycen Edwards, Chancellor LB: Lehigh-bound junior led forced five fumbles and ran for 858 yards, 11 TDs.
Matthew Brown, Saint Michael LB: Senior led Warriors in tackles in each of his four varsity seasons.
Michael Matthews–Canty, Chancellor DB: Senior intercepted six passes and made five TD catches.
Hiro Carr, Colonial Forge DB: Junior made 56 tackles while doubling as the Eagles’ starting quarterback.
E.J. Wilborne, Riverbend DB: Junior made two interceptions and caught five TD passes as a receiver.
Jordan Saunders, Washington & Lee DB: Junior was a first-team Class 1 all-state pick for the Eagles.
Hunter Holmquist, Mountain View AP: After moving from QB, he made 52 tackles, broke up three passes.
Specialists
Caden Lundy, Louisa K: Lions’ junior converted area0high six field goals and 34 PAT attempts.
Aaron Alexander, Brooke Point P: He was named first-team all-Commonwealth and also handled kicking duties.
Kade Sullivan, Saint Michael KR: Dangerous return man also scored eight TDs each rushing and receiving.
HONORABLE MENTION
Gabe Aley, King George
Skilayr Atkinson, Stafford
Trenton Ballard, Spotsylvania
Davon Banks, Spotsylvania
Jherkeem Banks, Louisa
Mauricio Blanco, King George
Jaylen Beach, Louisa
Austin Brown, Stafford
Colton Bubar, Saint Michael
Quintin Butler, Culpeper
Landon Caldwell, King George
James Carter, Brooke Point
Gabe Carvajal, Fredericksburg Christian
Bryant Chiles, Orange
DaShawn Clark, King George
Brett Clatterbaugh, Eastern View
Daniel Coles, Brooke Point
Zaccheaus Courtney, Colonial Beach
Qua DeBerry, Saint Michael
Mason Dingus, Spotsylvania
Logan Eastman, Riverbend
Jakari Edwards, Culpeper
Dwight Fialor, Brooke Point
Troy Fischer, Louisa
Butler Frank, Caroline
Haden Freeman, Louisa
Khalis Garrett-Bey, Colonial Forge
Jalen Gilmore, Saint Michael
Joseph Gonzalez, Spotsylvania
Donovan Grayson, Brooke Point
Brian Glenn, Stafford
John Grubb, Spotsylvania
Anthony Harding, Chancellor
Joe Hardy, James Monroe
Tyson Haynes, James Monroe
Barchie Hazelwood, Saint Michael
Cameron Hawkins, Chancellor
Will Holland, Culpeper
Corey Hutcherson, Culpeper
Jacob Jack, Spotsylvania
Charles Johnson, King George
Quan Johnson, Chancellor
Shawn Johnson, Colonial Beach
Will Johnson, Fredericksburg Christian
Dino Jones, North Stafford
Zach Jones, North Stafford
Jarren King, Massaponax
Andrew Koetter, Stafford
Colby Kynard, Colonial Forge
Isaiah Lawson, James Monroe
Will Lewis, Orange
Jacob Lynch, Massaponax
Sean Maertzig, Caroline
Noah Martin, Fredericksburg Christian
Amir Mateo, Courtland
Eric Mensah, Mountain View
Nolan McConnell, Colonial Forge
Monte McMorris III, Spotsylvania
Marvin Morris, Caroline
Ben Myers, Massaponax
Jovan Ortiz, North Stafford
David Peebles, King George
Jaeyvon Peterson, Colonial Forge
Guan Price, Saint Michael
Dion Reed, Courtland
Chase Rollins, Orange
Kentrell Rollins, Caroline
Noah Sanders, Brooke Point
Albert Scott, Chancellor
Jacob Shifflett, Massaponax
Hunter Showers, Saint Michael
Christian Simpson, Orange
Tyrus Somuah, Massaponax
Mason Spencer, Massaponax
Isaiah Stevens, North Stafford
Jacory Swader, Stafford
Christian Taylor, Brooke Point
Manny Thomas, Brooke Point
Evan Thompson, Saint Michael
Xavian Thompson, King George
R.J. Turner, James Monroe
Eddie Vargas, Brooke Point
Ryan Walker, Chancellor
Ke’Shaun Wallace, James Monroe
Brandon Washington, Washington & Lee
Cordell Washington, James Monroe
Jimmy Weaden, Fredericksburg Christian
Tevin White, North Stafford
Portius Willis, James Monroe
Aidyn Woolfolk, King George
Chase Wormley, James Monroe