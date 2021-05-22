All-Area football capsules

TOMMY LAGANA Massaponax OL

A first-team all-Commowealth District pick, he was credited with 23 knockdown blocks on the season.

LUKE MORLEY Massaponax U

The Commonwealth offensive player of the year ran for nine TDs (13 yards per carry) and threw for seven scores.

CHARLES MUTTER King George QB

The senior passed for 2,219 yards and 23 TDs and ran for five scores for the Class 4B state semifinalists.

DOUG NEWSOME Orange WR

Bound for Charlotte, the senior caught seven touchdown passes and didn’t allow a TD pass as a cornerback.

ANDREW NICKENS Chancellor OL

The Norfolk State-bound senior was a driving force up front for the Chargers’ potent offensive attack.

E.J. ROGERS Courtland RB

The junior led the area with 888 rushing yards and 15 touchdowns in an abbreviated season.

KYLE REVIELLO King George TE

Besides catching 25 passes, the junior also led the Foxes with 78 tackles from his linebacker spot.