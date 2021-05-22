 Skip to main content
All-Area football capsules
PLAYER OF THE YEAR

ELIJAH CHRISTOPHER Massaponax

The high-impact senior was Commonwealth District defensive player of the year (68 tackles) and also ran for 11 touchdowns.

COACH OF THE YEAR

VERN LUNSFORD King George

He led the Foxes to their first outright Battlefield District title in 20 years and their first state semifinal berth since 1995.

FIRST TEAM

OFFENSE

JORDAN BARNETT Colonial Forge RB

The senior ran for 789 yards (10.7 per carry), scored 10 touchdowns and made 58 tackles as a linebacker on defense.

JAVON CAMPBELL King George WR

The converted running back led the area in receiving TDs (13) and yardage (1,054) on 54 catches as a senior.

SKYLER GRANT Riverbend OL

The Old Dominion University-bound senior was named first-team all-Commonwealth District on both lines.

ROBERT GRIMES King George OL

The senior allowed only one sack all year while making 28 pancake blocks and also starred on defense.

TOMMY LAGANA Massaponax OL

A first-team all-Commowealth District pick, he was credited with 23 knockdown blocks on the season.

LUKE MORLEY Massaponax U

The Commonwealth offensive player of the year ran for nine TDs (13 yards per carry) and threw for seven scores.

CHARLES MUTTER King George QB

The senior passed for 2,219 yards and 23 TDs and ran for five scores for the Class 4B state semifinalists.

DOUG NEWSOME Orange WR

Bound for Charlotte, the senior caught seven touchdown passes and didn’t allow a TD pass as a cornerback.

ANDREW NICKENS Chancellor OL

The Norfolk State-bound senior was a driving force up front for the Chargers’ potent offensive attack.

E.J. ROGERS Courtland RB

The junior led the area with 888 rushing yards and 15 touchdowns in an abbreviated season.

KYLE REVIELLO King George TE

Besides catching 25 passes, the junior also led the Foxes with 78 tackles from his linebacker spot.

DESHAUN SHARPE Massaponax OL

The first-team all-district selection graded out at 77 percent with 22 knockdown blocks in 2021.

DEFENSE

MAC BITTO King George DL

The powerful two-way senior made 47 tackles (nine for loss) and allowed only two sacks as an offensive lineman.

AIDEN FISHER Riverbend LB

The senior was a first-team all-Commonwealth choice and also ran the Bears’ offense at QB when healthy.

JAMAR FRAZIER North Stafford DL

The first-team all-Commonwealth District end made 29 tackles (10 for loss, including four sacks).

A.J. GORDON Mountain View DB

The junior intercepted four passes and broke up three others for the Region 5D finalists.

CHASE MILLER Louisa DB

Junior safety made four interceptions (three in one game) and broke up nine passes.

DeLYN PALMER Colonial Forge DB

The senior free safety made 25 tackles, including five for loss, for the Eagles.

PAYTON PARKER Mountain View DL

The Wildcats’ made 5 1/2 sacks and registered 24 quarterback pressures as a junior.

AIDAN RYAN James Monroe DB

Opponents rarely threw on the Virginia-bound senior, who also ran for 11 TDs as JM’s quarterback.

ELIJHEN WASHINGTON Massaponax DL

A first-team all-Commonwealth pick, he anchored a defense that posted four shutouts.

SHYMARR WRIGHT St. Michael LB

The Emory & Henry-bound senior made 58 tackles for the reigning state champs and ran for 11 TDs.

SPECIALISTS

A.J. DALE King George K

The VMI-bound senior converted five field goals (including a 42-yarder) and 37 extra points.

A.J. MILLER Massaponax KR

In addition to his return skills, he averaged 30 yards per reception, with six touchdowns.

ALEX SOLORZANO Mountain View P

The senior averaged 39.6 yards per punt and pinned 10 kicks inside the opponents’ 10-yard line.

SECOND TEAM

Offense

QB-Trevin Edwards, Chancellor: The senior passed for 1,202 yards, 11 TDs, ran for 677 yards, eight TDs.

RB-Ike Daniels, Mountain View: Despite injuries, sophomore ran for 761 yards and six touchdowns.

RB-Kalup Shelton, Louisa: One of the Lions’ few seniors ran for 730 yards and nine touchdowns.

WR-Chris Cox, King George: Senior made 30 receptions and caught three TD passes in a playoff win.

WR-Amari Walker, Mountain View: Senior caught 27 passes for 367 yards and five touchdowns.

TE-Mathias Barnwell, Riverbend: The sophomore transfer made a big impact at tight end and defensive end.

OL-Vincent Byrd, Colonial Forge: The junior was a consistent blocker for the Eagles’ offense.

OL-Elijah Hoskin, Eastern View: The future ODU walk-on was a three-year starter for the Cyclones.

OL-Kaiden Schickel, Massaponax: First-team all-district pick led the Panthers with 33 knockdown blocks.

OL-Michael Perry, St. Michael: The 295-pound junior led the way on most of the Warriors’ offensive plays.

U-DeAnthony Pendleton, Spotsylvania: Senior ran for 591 yards, nine TDs; added passing, reception, return TDs.

Defense

DL-Nathaniel Quance, Massaponax: A first-team all-Commonwealth District selection for the Panthers.

DL-Brayden Walker, Eastern View—The sophomore was a disruptive force on the Cyclones’ defensive line.

DL-Qwenton Spellman, Louisa: Sophomore made five sacks among his 36 tackles.

LB-Mike Swain, Massaponax: A steady tackling force for the Commonwealth champions.

LB-Braeden Drugatz, Chancellor: Led the Chargers with 73 tackles and called defensive signals.

LB-Stephen Dean, Louisa: The junior led the Jefferson District champion Lions with 68 tackles.

LB-Mauricio Blanco, King George: Sophomore made 54 tackles, two interceptions and also helped as RB.

DB-Izaiah Dowell, Massaponax: The corner broke up 10 passes and didn’t allow a TD pass.

DB-Jacob Romero, Massaponax: Broke up four passes and was a first-team all-district RB.

DB-Kodi Mohr, Chancellor: Made 32 tackles and two interceptions and recovered three fumbles.

DB-Jordan Smith, Louisa: Brandon’s kid brother allowed just three receptions all season.

Specialists

K-Baylor Gallagher, Chancellor: Made 28 of 30 PATs, a 37-yard FG and averaged 33 yards a punt.

P-Joseph Holland, Culpeper: {span}Averaged 33 yards per punt and will on as a linebacker at Virginia.{/span}

KR-Sean Wray, Courtland: Returned two kicks for TDs and was the Cougars’ leading receiver.J

HONORABLE MENTION

Gianni Allen, James Monroe

Cade Bills, Colonial Forge

Jordan Borders, Colonial Forge

Sean Brannigan, Caroline

Elijah Brooks, Louisa

Bryan Brown, Stafford

Matthew Brown, St. Michael

Austin Brown, Stafford

Javaney Bruno, Massaponax

Patrick Carroll, Mountain View

Ayden Cox, Mountain View

Dashawn Clark, King George

Stephen Dean, Louisa

Thomas Donaldson, Stafford

Xavier Edelin, Riverbend

Kiori Edwards, Stafford

Grant Egan, North Stafford

Marquees Foster, Riverbend

Kamron Frye, James Monroe

A.J. Gordon, Mountain View

Christian Hamm, James Monroe

Xavier Harrison, King George

Jack Hudson, Massaponax

Noel Innocent, Colonial Forge

Kendall Jackson, Caroline

Hunter Johnson, King George

Tyheem Kimble, Massaponax

Matt Kindel, Colonial Forge

Andrew Koettler, Stafford

Gary Lane, King George

Tyrese Lucas, Mountain View

Kent Lundquist, Stafford

A.J. Maxwell, Brooke Point

Nolan McConnell, Colonial Forge

Logan McGhee, Louisa

Eric Mensah, Mountain View

Austin Monroe, Courtland

Andre Nesbit, Brooke Point

Nate Niewoehner, Colonial Forge

Gavin Norment, Caroline

Farrell Opuku, North Stafford

Kyle Orris, Spotsylvania

Marcanthony Parker, Riverbend

Michael Perry, St. Michael

Austin Riddle, St. Michael

Yoskar Rosales, Stafford

Albert Scott, Courtland

Hunter Showers, St. Michael

Melvin Spriggs, St. Michael

Isaiah Stevens, North Stafford

Kade Sullivan, St. Michael

Patrick Sullivan, Brooke Point

Christian Taylor, Brooke Point

Dante Terrell, Brooke Point

Jamarius Thomas, Riverbend

Cordell Washington, James Monroe

