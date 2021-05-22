ALL-AREA FOOTBALL: Massaponax's Christopher was Numero Uno in spring season

On Friday, Cameo Christopher received a phone call concerning her son’s graduation from Massaponax High School the following morning.
With a 4.29 grade point average, Elijah Christopher’s academic credentials were beyond reproach, but there was some question as to how, exactly, he wished to be recognized at the ceremony. School records showed Christopher’s middle name as “Kwame,” but that’s not what he’d written on the index card issued to students prior to graduation. There was no problem, Cameo Christopher assured the administrator.
“We were cool with it,” echoed Elijah’s father Rocco Christopher.
So on Saturday morning, on the same football field he’d dominated over the course of three autumns--and, most recently, a short-but-sweet spring season--he listened as his name was called to walk for a diploma: Elijah “Uno” Christopher.
Christopher received the moniker as a 7-year-old playing on his very first football team, the Fredericksburg Bears, and it stuck. For four years, Christopher was No. 1 on the Panthers varsity roster, and, as a senior, was deemed the No. 1 gridiron talent in the Fredericksburg area after earning Free Lance-Star player of the year honors.
A two-way star, Christopher wrapped up the accolade early with his play at linebacker (68.5 tackles, 14 tackles for loss, four sacks and two forced fumbles) and ran away from opponents all season long. He averaged 8.4 yards per carry and scored 10 touchdowns to power Massaponax’s seemingly unstoppable option offense.
“Physical attributes are important, but there’s this extreme athletic IQ,” Panthers coach Eric Ludden said of Christopher. “He’d be contributing to the brain trust, and that’s rare. But why wouldn’t we, because he knew what he was talking about.”
Ludden recalls one occasion when Christopher returned to the sideline between drives and diplomatically pleaded his case to defensive coordinator Drew Young that a particular blitz wasn’t working.
“He did it in a really classy way,” Ludden said. “He wasn’t going to say, ‘Coach, this is stupid.’ ”
On Christopher’s advice, Massaponax switched to edge pressure, and while Ludden doesn’t recall the exact outcome, it surely involved several Panthers meeting at the quarterback.
During the final week and a half of each preseason, the Panthers hold what they call “senior practice.” The first session consists of 10 40-yard sprints and one 110. For each subsequent workout, one of the former is replaced with the latter so that, by the final day, Massaponax players must run 10 110s.
The grueling conditioning is overseen by select Panthers upperclassmen, who can add their own sadistic twists and/or require re-runs if anyone slacks off. Christopher never shied away from exercising that power.
“He wasn’t worried about popularity, so he could do that,” Ludden said. “That was one of the strengths of his leadership qualities.”
With an ethos that commanded the unyielding faith of his teammates, Christopher led the Panthers to an undefeated regular season, Commonwealth District crown and Region 6B championship.
“We got to work quick, and we had a strong brotherhood this year,” he said.
Never one to dwell on individual statistics, Christopher took special satisfaction in a statement victory over Battlefield in the Region 6B semifinals.
“A lot of people just believed we didn’t have any competition in the Commonwealth District and believed we didn’t play anybody,” he said.
Following a 56-15 rout of the Bobcats from Haymarket on April 9, any remaining doubts concerning the Panthers’ championship aspirations were dispelled.
Next fall, Christopher will enroll at Division-III Washington & Lee University, where he’ll be joined on the Generals football roster by Massaponax backfield mate Jacob Romero.
“I would see him as a freshman starting right away,” Ludden said. “That’s how good I think he is.”
