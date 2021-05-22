ALL-AREA FOOTBALL: Massaponax's Christopher was Numero Uno in spring season

“Physical attributes are important, but there’s this extreme athletic IQ,” Panthers coach Eric Ludden said of Christopher. “He’d be contributing to the brain trust, and that’s rare. But why wouldn’t we, because he knew what he was talking about.”

Ludden recalls one occasion when Christopher returned to the sideline between drives and diplomatically pleaded his case to defensive coordinator Drew Young that a particular blitz wasn’t working.

“He did it in a really classy way,” Ludden said. “He wasn’t going to say, ‘Coach, this is stupid.’ ”

On Christopher’s advice, Massaponax switched to edge pressure, and while Ludden doesn’t recall the exact outcome, it surely involved several Panthers meeting at the quarterback.

During the final week and a half of each preseason, the Panthers hold what they call “senior practice.” The first session consists of 10 40-yard sprints and one 110. For each subsequent workout, one of the former is replaced with the latter so that, by the final day, Massaponax players must run 10 110s.

The grueling conditioning is overseen by select Panthers upperclassmen, who can add their own sadistic twists and/or require re-runs if anyone slacks off. Christopher never shied away from exercising that power.