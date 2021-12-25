ALL-AREA FOOTBALL: Wildcats' Daniels made the most of a limited workload

Daniels (5-foot-10, 185 pounds) said so far Arizona State, Michigan State, South Carolina and West Virginia are his top choices. He plans to add a fifth school to the list soon. He said he plans to commit to a program before his senior season begins. He’ll then graduate from Mountain View early and enroll in college in January 2023 so he’ll be able to participate in spring practice.

Sorrentino said the school Daniels chooses won’t get an overworked player.

“Sometimes you can run a guy in the ground and in the big picture that’s not what’s best for him or the team,” Sorrentino said. “He realized it’s not a one-man show and in the long run he’s got a lot of football ahead of him.”

Daniels averaged only 12 carries per game but dazzled when he got the opportunity. He scored three touchdowns on five touches in a win over James Monroe. He recorded three catches for 140 yards and a touchdown in victory over Massaponax. He delivered 138 yards receiving and 108 rushing yards against North Stafford.

But Daniels said none of those individual performances are what stands out about this past season. He said the preparation that led to each game in a memorable campaign was much more of a thrill.

“It wasn’t really the games, but it was the practices that stood out to me,” Daniels said. “It was the fact that my teammates understood the assignment each week. We worked hard throughout the week to ball out in games and get the job done.”

