ALL-AREA FOOTBALL: Wildcats' Daniels made the most of a limited workload

When a running back has the skill set and reputation of Mountain View junior Ike Daniels, it may be difficult to convince him to focus on team goals over individual pursuits.
But Daniels possesses the rare combination of the explosiveness to make him a highly sought-after college recruit and the mindset to do what’s best for the team.
Wildcats head coach Lou Sorrentino said that was never more apparent than in certain goal-line situations when Daniels ceded carries to backfield mate Tyler Perry and took on the responsibilities as his lead blocker.
Daniels did plenty of damage with the ball in his hands, as well.
While sharing the wealth with the Wildcats’ plethora of talent at the skill positions, Daniels amassed 1,560 total yards and 18 touchdowns. Mountain View (11–2) also had the best season in school history before falling to eventual state champion Stone Bridge in the Region 5D championship game.
Daniels’ efforts and the Wildcats’ team success helped him earn The Free Lance–Star All-Area player of the year honors.
“He definitely did not get caught up in his numbers,” Sorrentino said. “He wants what’s best for the team. I love that about him.”
Sorrentino said he’s never met a good skill position player who didn’t want the ball. But he said Daniels understood that part of the team’s goal this season was to spread the ball around and use every weapon available.
Daniels led the team with 1,029 rushing yards and 14 touchdowns. He was second on the Wildcats in receptions with 32 for 531 yards and four scores.
He averaged 7.3 yards per rush and had just 38 more carries than Perry during the season (140–102). He also saw plenty of rest in blowout victories and was kept fresh because he doesn’t play defense.
“I was never too worried about touches and stuff,” Daniels said. “I knew we needed to lock in as a team and we needed to win … I love when Tyler is in the backfield because we have so many threats. We were able to split reps and give each other breaks.”
Sorrentino said not overusing Daniels should help him have a fruitful college career. He said college coaches are enamored with Daniels’ versatility, explosiveness and team-first mindset.
He holds 10 major college scholarship offers.
“A lot of these schools like my versatility, especially when I’m able to get out in space,” Daniels said. “I can play wide receiver. I can play in the slot. They like my speed. Whatever college I go to, they’re going to put some weight on me.”
Daniels (5-foot-10, 185 pounds) said so far Arizona State, Michigan State, South Carolina and West Virginia are his top choices. He plans to add a fifth school to the list soon. He said he plans to commit to a program before his senior season begins. He’ll then graduate from Mountain View early and enroll in college in January 2023 so he’ll be able to participate in spring practice.
Sorrentino said the school Daniels chooses won’t get an overworked player.
“Sometimes you can run a guy in the ground and in the big picture that’s not what’s best for him or the team,” Sorrentino said. “He realized it’s not a one-man show and in the long run he’s got a lot of football ahead of him.”
Daniels averaged only 12 carries per game but dazzled when he got the opportunity. He scored three touchdowns on five touches in a win over James Monroe. He recorded three catches for 140 yards and a touchdown in victory over Massaponax. He delivered 138 yards receiving and 108 rushing yards against North Stafford.
But Daniels said none of those individual performances are what stands out about this past season. He said the preparation that led to each game in a memorable campaign was much more of a thrill.
“It wasn’t really the games, but it was the practices that stood out to me,” Daniels said. “It was the fact that my teammates understood the assignment each week. We worked hard throughout the week to ball out in games and get the job done.”
