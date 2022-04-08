ALL-Area girls basketball: At a new school, Ainsworth showed familiar skills

When M’Laya Ainsworth arrived at Massaponax High School for her senior season of basketball, she was already familiar with the school.

Her father, Darren Ainsworth, is an assistant principal there. She has two brothers who are members of the boys basketball team.

Ainsworth spent her first three seasons at Chancellor. But after some initial trepidation, she had little trouble adjusting to her surroundings.

She averaged 19 points per game, along with 5.0 rebounds, 2.3 assists and 3.0 steals this past season. She was named first-team all-Commonwealth District and all-Region 5D.

She’s also been named Free Lance–Star player of the year.

“She definitely was big for our program because we lost Amira Roy and Raine Tweedy (to graduation),” Massaponax head coach Ramon Hounshell said. “She stepped in to fill those points that we lost. Her shooting and athleticism was a key to our success this year.”

The Panthers finished 19–3 overall and rolled to an undefeated season in the Commonwealth District.

They captured the district tournament title before they suffered a heartbreaking defeat to Briar Woods in the first round of regional play. The Panthers trailed by 18 points before rallying to tie the game. They eventually fell short in overtime, 49–45.

“It definitely stung at first,” Ainsworth said. “We were all really devastated. Everyone was in tears afterwards. But it’s life.”

Ainsworth now prepares for the next chapter of life.

With an educator father and a mother (Dr. Makini Ainsworth) who is an internal medicine doctor in Spotsylvania County, academics has always been a high priority. Ainsworth has a 4.0 GPA and considered accepting an academic scholarship to William & Mary.

But West Virginia Wesleyan offered her a basketball scholarship. She recently signed a national letter of intent with the Division II Bobcats.

Ainsworth, who stands 5-foot-9, said her future coaches envision her as a shooting guard with the speed and athleticism to get up and down the court. They were also enamored with her positive attitude and the way she constantly uplifts her teammates.

“They’re definitely expecting a lot from her,” Hounshell said. “They have new coaches coming in that didn’t bring in any of their own players. They’ve cleaned house and now they want to bring in players that cater to their style of play.”

Hounshell said the Bobcats are similar to Massaponax in that they like to create pressure on defense and run on offense. He said Ainsworth’s shooting and athleticism should fit in nicely with that up-tempo style.

“If she works out all summer and does what she needs to do to prepare, she’s going to play some minutes as a freshman,” Hounshell said. “She just has to make sure she’s committed to working this whole summer to get ready.”

Ainsworth is no stranger to hard work. Her senior season also showed that she knows how to fit in quickly.

She said she bonded with her new teammates right away as they clicked during fall league trips and early nondistrict showcase events. She said it became “super easy” to jell as a unit.

“We got better and better each game,” Ainsworth said. “Our chemistry was really great on and off the court which put us ahead of a lot of teams. We talked, communicated, played good defense and great offense.”

Ainsworth had one final opportunity to play in front of the Fredericksburg- area basketball community last Saturday in the Area All-Star Classic.

She dominated much of the action, leading all scorers with 24 points. Although her team lost 50–45, she showcased a variety of skills from long-range 3-point shooting to slashing drives to the basket.

The contest fittingly concluded a memorable season.

“It was amazing,” Ainsworth said of her short time at Massaponax. “At first, going to a new school as a senior, I was scared it wouldn’t work out. But honestly, it was one of the best decisions I’ve ever made. It was a great experience.”

Taft Coghill Jr: 540/374-5526 tcoghill@freelancestar.com

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter Sent weekly directly to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.