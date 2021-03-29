All-Area girls basketball capsules

GIRLS

PLAYER OF THE YEAR

OLIVIA McGHEE

Louisa

The 6-2 sophomore guard averaged 22.8 points and 11.5 rebounds to lead the unbeaten Lions to the Class 4 state title.

FIRST TEAM

ALIA CARMICHAEL

Stafford

The Commonwealth District player of the year averaged 26.3 points, 5.3 rebounds and 4.2 assists and shot 47 percent from 3-point range.

AIYANNA ELLIS

King George

The senior averaged 17 points, eight rebounds, three assists and five steals per game to lead the Foxes to an 8–2 record and a regional final berth.

SYLVIE JACKSON

Louisa

The senior provided a solid complement to McGhee, averaging 19.7 points, 6.5 rebounds and 3.9 steals per game for the state champs.

RAINE TWEEDY