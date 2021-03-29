All-Area girls basketball capsules

GIRLS
PLAYER OF THE YEAR
OLIVIA McGHEE
Louisa
The 6-2 sophomore guard averaged 22.8 points and 11.5 rebounds to lead the unbeaten Lions to the Class 4 state title.
FIRST TEAM
ALIA CARMICHAEL
Stafford
The Commonwealth District player of the year averaged 26.3 points, 5.3 rebounds and 4.2 assists and shot 47 percent from 3-point range.
AIYANNA ELLIS
King George
The senior averaged 17 points, eight rebounds, three assists and five steals per game to lead the Foxes to an 8–2 record and a regional final berth.
SYLVIE JACKSON
Louisa
The senior provided a solid complement to McGhee, averaging 19.7 points, 6.5 rebounds and 3.9 steals per game for the state champs.
RAINE TWEEDY
Massaponax
The transfer from James Monroe averaged 19.4 points and 3.7 rebounds in earning first-team all-Commonwealth District honors.
COACH OF THE YEAR
NICK SCHREK
Louisa
He led the talented Lions to a 15-0 record and the first girls’ state title in school history, with 12 double-digit wins.
SECOND TEAM
M’laya Ainsworth, Chancellor: Averaged a team-high 17.8 points, 9.7 rebounds, 4.2 steals.
Terese Greene, Eastern View: Senior averaged 18.4 points, 8.3 rebounds and finished with 1,275 points, second in school history.
Jaylin Pressley, Brooke Point: First-team all-Commonwealth District selection.
Takeira Ramey, Massaponax: All-district pick averaged 13 points, 5.5 assists and 5.3 steals.
Desiree Roy, North Stafford: All-Commonwealth selection averaged 10.5 points, 10 rebounds.
THIRD TEAM
Logan Conner, James Monroe: She sparked Yellow Jackets to first regional final since 2012.
Iliana Floode, Stafford: All-Commonwealth pick averaged 14 points, 6.8 assists, 7.2 rebounds.
Jenna Grey, Colonial Forge: First-team all-Commonwealth District pick for the Eagles.
Amira Roy, Massaponax: Second-team all-district senior averaged a double double for season.
Kendall Scott, Chancellor: Freshman averaged 13.4 points, 5 rebounds, 3.5 assists per game.
HONORABLE MENTION
Desirae Ashton, Chancellor
Kristen Auguste, Colonial Forge
Janeah Bell, Courtland
Khloe Bowles, Eastern View
Nia Bryant, James Monroe
Alexis Chapman, Louisa
Kayana Cloud, James Monroe
Riley Delcore, Colonial Forge
Aniyah Dudley-Smith, Brooke Point
Briana Ellis, King George
Naomi Glass, King George
Genesis Houston, Stafford
Deziree Johnson, Courtland