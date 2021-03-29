 Skip to main content
All-Area girls basketball capsules
All-Area girls basketball capsules

GIRLS

PLAYER OF THE YEAR

OLIVIA McGHEE

Louisa

The 6-2 sophomore guard averaged 22.8 points and 11.5 rebounds to lead the unbeaten Lions to the Class 4 state title.

FIRST TEAM

ALIA CARMICHAEL

Stafford

The Commonwealth District player of the year averaged 26.3 points, 5.3 rebounds and 4.2 assists and shot 47 percent from 3-point range.

AIYANNA ELLIS

King George

The senior averaged 17 points, eight rebounds, three assists and five steals per game to lead the Foxes to an 8–2 record and a regional final berth.

SYLVIE JACKSON

Louisa

The senior provided a solid complement to McGhee, averaging 19.7 points, 6.5 rebounds and 3.9 steals per game for the state champs.

RAINE TWEEDY

Massaponax

The transfer from James Monroe averaged 19.4 points and 3.7 rebounds in earning first-team all-Commonwealth District honors.

COACH OF THE YEAR

NICK SCHREK

Louisa

He led the talented Lions to a 15-0 record and the first girls’ state title in school history, with 12 double-digit wins.

SECOND TEAM

M’laya Ainsworth, Chancellor: Averaged a team-high 17.8 points, 9.7 rebounds, 4.2 steals.

Terese Greene, Eastern View: Senior averaged 18.4 points, 8.3 rebounds and finished with 1,275 points, second in school history.

Jaylin Pressley, Brooke Point: First-team all-Commonwealth District selection.

Takeira Ramey, Massaponax: All-district pick averaged 13 points, 5.5 assists and 5.3 steals.

Desiree Roy, North Stafford: All-Commonwealth selection averaged 10.5 points, 10 rebounds.

THIRD TEAM

Logan Conner, James Monroe: She sparked Yellow Jackets to first regional final since 2012.

Iliana Floode, Stafford: All-Commonwealth pick averaged 14 points, 6.8 assists, 7.2 rebounds.

Jenna Grey, Colonial Forge: First-team all-Commonwealth District pick for the Eagles.

Amira Roy, Massaponax: Second-team all-district senior averaged a double double for season.

Kendall Scott, Chancellor: Freshman averaged 13.4 points, 5 rebounds, 3.5 assists per game.

HONORABLE MENTION

Desirae Ashton, Chancellor

Kristen Auguste, Colonial Forge

Janeah Bell, Courtland

Khloe Bowles, Eastern View

Nia Bryant, James Monroe

Alexis Chapman, Louisa

Kayana Cloud, James Monroe

Riley Delcore, Colonial Forge

Aniyah Dudley-Smith, Brooke Point

Briana Ellis, King George

Naomi Glass, King George

Genesis Houston, Stafford

Deziree Johnson, Courtland

Makyli Johnson, North Stafford

Haley Lanning, Riverbend

Destinee Salgado, North Stafford

Madison Sarver, Riverbend

Emma Stalteri, Mountain View

Cayla Thomas North Stafford

McKenna Warren, Eastern View

Isabel Whitman, James Monroe

Lydia Wilson, Louisa

