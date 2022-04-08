All-Area girls' basketball capsules

PLAYER OF THE YEAR

M’LAYA AINSWORTH, Massaponax

The senior averaged 19 points and four rebounds per game for the Commonwealth District champs despite sitting out the fourth quarter of most games.

COACH OF THE YEAR

MIKE McCOMBS, Eastern View

The veteran coach led the Cyclones to a 20–3 record, the Battlefield District tournament title and their first regional championship.

FIRST TEAM

TAKEIRA RAMEY, Massaponax

The sophomore point guard averaged 15 points, six assists and five steals in leading the Panthers to their second straight district title.

ANGE HYONKEU, Eastern View

The freshman guard led the Cyclones in scoring at 16 points per game and added seven rebounds per contest.

KIYAH LEWIS, Courtland

The Battlefield player of the year averaged 23.3 points, 8.6 rebounds, 2.5 steals and 1.3 blocks as a freshman.

SYLVIE JACKSON, Louisa

The Jefferson District player of the year averaged 18.5 points, 7.1 rebounds, four assists and five steals.

OLIVIA McGHEE, Louisa

Coveted by every Division I program, the junior contributed 14.2 points and nine rebounds per game for the Lions.

SECOND TEAM

Autumn Fairfax, Culpeper: Junior averaged 18 points, 10 rebounds and was named first-team all-Region 3B.

Nia Henley, Riverbend: Commonwealth player of the year averaged 14.5 points, 4.9 rebounds, five assists and 2.9 steals.

Jaylin Pressley, Brooke Point: Despite missing several games, she averaged over 20 points and scored 44 against Spotsylvania.

Taylor Thomas, FCS: The VCAC player of the year averaged 23 points and eight rebounds and surpassed 1,000 career points.

Trinity Washington, Eastern View: All-region point guard averaged seven points, four rebounds, five assists and three steals.

THIRD TEAM

Lakiya Butcher, Massaponax: Junior wing was a key role player for the Commonwealth District champions.

Olivia Hilliard, Courtland: Freshman averaged 10.1 points, 9.2 assists, 4.7 rebounds and 2.2 steals per game.

Kendall Scott, Chancellor: Sophomore point guard was named first-team all-district, second-team all-region.

Cayla Thomas, North Stafford: Senior was named first-team all-Commonwealth, second-team all-region.

McKenna Warren, Eastern View: Averaged a double–double (10 points, 10 rebounds) for Region 4B champions.

HONORABLE MENTION

Maniyah Alston, Riverbend

Kris Auguste, Colonial Forge

Janeah Bell, Courtland

Carly Brimhall, Colonial Forge

Cora Bowler, Colonial Beach

Emion Byers, Louisa

Haylee Callahan, King George

Bailey Carter, Riverbend

Logan Conner, James Monroe

Kayanna Cloud, James Monroe

Cynari Davis, Colonial Forge

Briana Ellis, King George

Taleah Gaither, Mountain View

Naomi Glass, North Stafford

Morgan Griffis, Fredericksburg Christian

Genesis Houston, Stafford

Bella Izadi, Fredericksburg Christian

Makyli Johnson, North Stafford

Maya Johnson, Chancellor

Leah Keyes, Brooke Point

Janiyaha Pickett, Caroline

Grayson Scott, Fredericksburg Christian

Janie Smith, Louisa

Emma Stalteri, Mountain View

Cayla Thomas, North Stafford

Destiny Washington, Eastern View

Grace Whitenack, Courtland

Isabel Whitman, James Monroe