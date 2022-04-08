All-Area girls' basketball capsules

PLAYER OF THE YEAR
M’LAYA AINSWORTH, Massaponax
The senior averaged 19 points and four rebounds per game for the Commonwealth District champs despite sitting out the fourth quarter of most games.
COACH OF THE YEAR
MIKE McCOMBS, Eastern View
The veteran coach led the Cyclones to a 20–3 record, the Battlefield District tournament title and their first regional championship.
FIRST TEAM
TAKEIRA RAMEY, Massaponax
The sophomore point guard averaged 15 points, six assists and five steals in leading the Panthers to their second straight district title.
ANGE HYONKEU, Eastern View
The freshman guard led the Cyclones in scoring at 16 points per game and added seven rebounds per contest.
KIYAH LEWIS, Courtland
The Battlefield player of the year averaged 23.3 points, 8.6 rebounds, 2.5 steals and 1.3 blocks as a freshman.
SYLVIE JACKSON, Louisa
The Jefferson District player of the year averaged 18.5 points, 7.1 rebounds, four assists and five steals.
OLIVIA McGHEE, Louisa
Coveted by every Division I program, the junior contributed 14.2 points and nine rebounds per game for the Lions.
SECOND TEAM
Autumn Fairfax, Culpeper: Junior averaged 18 points, 10 rebounds and was named first-team all-Region 3B.
Nia Henley, Riverbend: Commonwealth player of the year averaged 14.5 points, 4.9 rebounds, five assists and 2.9 steals.
Jaylin Pressley, Brooke Point: Despite missing several games, she averaged over 20 points and scored 44 against Spotsylvania.
Taylor Thomas, FCS: The VCAC player of the year averaged 23 points and eight rebounds and surpassed 1,000 career points.
Trinity Washington, Eastern View: All-region point guard averaged seven points, four rebounds, five assists and three steals.
THIRD TEAM
Lakiya Butcher, Massaponax: Junior wing was a key role player for the Commonwealth District champions.
Olivia Hilliard, Courtland: Freshman averaged 10.1 points, 9.2 assists, 4.7 rebounds and 2.2 steals per game.
Kendall Scott, Chancellor: Sophomore point guard was named first-team all-district, second-team all-region.
Cayla Thomas, North Stafford: Senior was named first-team all-Commonwealth, second-team all-region.
McKenna Warren, Eastern View: Averaged a double–double (10 points, 10 rebounds) for Region 4B champions.
HONORABLE MENTION
Maniyah Alston, Riverbend
Kris Auguste, Colonial Forge
Janeah Bell, Courtland
Carly Brimhall, Colonial Forge
Cora Bowler, Colonial Beach
Emion Byers, Louisa
Haylee Callahan, King George
Bailey Carter, Riverbend
Logan Conner, James Monroe
Kayanna Cloud, James Monroe
Cynari Davis, Colonial Forge
Briana Ellis, King George
Taleah Gaither, Mountain View
Naomi Glass, North Stafford
Morgan Griffis, Fredericksburg Christian
Genesis Houston, Stafford
Bella Izadi, Fredericksburg Christian
Makyli Johnson, North Stafford
Maya Johnson, Chancellor
Leah Keyes, Brooke Point
Janiyaha Pickett, Caroline
Grayson Scott, Fredericksburg Christian
Janie Smith, Louisa
Emma Stalteri, Mountain View
Cayla Thomas, North Stafford
Destiny Washington, Eastern View
Grace Whitenack, Courtland
Isabel Whitman, James Monroe