Reverse psychology is a powerful parental tool, so after years of coaxing his youngest child to pick up a basketball, Robert Ramey finally backed off.

“I left it alone and went to all the swim meets,” Ramey recalled of his daughter Takeira’s initial reluctance to follow her four older brothers into a career on the hardwood. “By me not saying anything, she decided to play.”

It wasn’t until Ramey’s sixth grade year that she arrived at that conclusion on her own. As she sat in the stands alongside her father watching her brother Renard Thomas play for the University of Texas–Permian Basin, inspiration struck.

“He was shooting free throws at the time,” Takeira Ramey recalled. “And I turned to my dad and said, ‘You know what? I want to play basketball.’ That’s how that whole thing started.”

How it’s going is most easily described by the regional championship trophy that Ramey and her teammates hoisted earlier this month. As a junior, Ramey averaged 16 points, six steals, five assists and three rebounds while leading the Panthers to their first state tournament berth in program history.

To Ramey, that achievement trumps any individual accolade, including Free Lance–Star girls basketball player of the year honors.

“The two (previous) years I’d been playing high school, we lost in the regional quarterfinals,” she said. “And then, winning regionals, it’s even a greater moment because we made even more history on top of it, and I was part of that.”

Ramey might be a late bloomer where basketball is concerned, but she invested significant sweat equity to make up for lost time.

“I was surprised, but she wanted to have a trainer and worked out with a trainer every day,” Robert Ramey said. “That’s when the progression started.”

Ramey’s development continued at Massaponax, where she impressed head coach Ramon Hounshell enough to start as a freshman and earn a captaincy she has maintained for three seasons. This past winter, the Panthers went 22–5 with Ramey emerging as the team’s unquestioned leader.

While Hounshell could single out several of Ramey’s on-court attributes — her dribbling, for example — what strikes the coach most is effectiveness as a communicator. In the minutes just before tip off, Hounshell typically gathers his players in a classroom where he’s written goals and keys up on the board.

Coming off a tough loss, he entered only to find that his prep work was already done.

“She pretty much went in there and did it on her own,” he said.

Ramey attributes her resilience and composure on the court to growing up as the youngest of five siblings, not to mention the only female.

“Boys just say what’s on their mind,” she said with a laugh. “So, from a young age, I learned that I can’t let words get to me.

“That helps me when the crowd’s loud and everybody’s talking smack or whatever. But you can’t let that affect you while you’re playing.”

Heading into her junior summer AAU season, where she plays for Adidas-affiliated Elevate Elite, Ramey holds a handful of Division II offers and is starting to garner looks from mid-majors.

Better late than never.

“Hopefully this summer she picks up a DI offer,” Hounshell said. “I’m pretty sure she will.”