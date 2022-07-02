All-Area girls' soccer capsules

PLAYER OF THE YEAR

AVA KERTGATE Colonial Forge

The junior forward had 35 goals and 12 assists in leading the Eagles to their first Commonwealth title in a decade.

COACH OF THE YEAR

HANNAH GUINN Eastern View

In her first season as head coach, Guinn led the Cyclones to the Battlefield tournament title and the Region 4B semifinals.

DAKOTA BROWN Eastern View

The Battlefield District and Region 4B player of the year scored 17 times before heading to the University of Tennessee.

AMARA CODD Brooke Point

The all-district junior goalkeeper posted six six shutouts, had an 80-percent save rate and scored a goal.

SARA FRENSLEY Massaponax

A three-time all-Commonwealth defender, she registered 324 solo takeaways for the district tournament champions.

AMBER IGNUDO Courtland

The sophomore all-Battlefield forward scored a team-high 27 goals for the regular-season district champions.

MACI LANDEL Colonial Forge

The junior midfielder was a key playmaker with 13 goals and 22 assists en route to all-Commonwealth honors.

EMILY LENHARD Brooke Point

Four of the all-district sophomore’s 14 goals were game-winners. She also had 13 assists and 389 steals.

MORGAN MESTERHAZY Colonial Forge

The all-Commonwealth junior was the centerpiece of an Eagles’ defense that allowed only 11 goals all season.

HANNAH TAYLOR Mountain View

The Wildcats’ first-team all-Commonwealth District midfielder had 13 goals and a team-high 10 assists.

KAITLYN VENZEN Massaponax

The senior midfielder registered 13 goals and 15 assists for the Panthers en route to all-Commonwealth honors.

KRISTINA VENZEN Massaponax

While her twin did the scoring, she prevented foes from doing the same, posting 164 defensive takeaways.

AVERY WHITE Massaponax

The all-Commonwealth sophomore led the Panthers with 18 goals and added 13 assists to the cause.

SECOND TEAM

Hailey Baltzelle, Mountain View F: All-Commonwealth senior led the Wildcats with 17 goals on the year.

Caitlyn Bergemann, Chancellor F: She earned first-team all-Battlefield District honors for the Chargers.

Katy Bronski, Chancellor MF: A first-team all-district pick helped the Chargers reach the Region 4B playoffs.

Taryn Chance, Colonial Forge MF: Senior scored six goals, assisted on four and changed rivals’ strategy.

Kate Herndon, Riverbend D: All-Commonwealth senior led a defense that allowed just 29 goals all season.

Rachael Low, Courtland D: Senior spearheaded the Cougars’ defense that allowed only 13 goals all season.

Lauren Sanders, Brooke Point F: The junior had 24 goals, including five game-winners, and seven assists.

Alexa Stohr, Massaponax MF: Defense-minded senior registered 162 takeaways to the Panthers’ cause.

Parker Sims, Fredericksburg Academy F: Five-year starter was second-team all-state and the Falcons’ top scorer.

Jorgia Wynn, Courtland GK: The all-Battlefield senior allowed just 13 goals while making 122 saves.

Tamirra Young, Eastern View D: First-team all-Battlefield pick led the Cyclones’ stingy defense as a sophomore.

HONORABLE MENTION

Hailey Askelson, Brooke Point

Madison Bauserman, Riverbend

Catelyn Bergemann, Chancellor

Carly Brimhall, Colonial Forge

Jess Bronski, Chancellor

Natalie Buckley, Spotsylvania

Riley Cajon, Mountain View

Hannah Christy, James Monroe

Sophia Coulon, James Monroe

Anjolina Crain, Orange

Samantha Cupka, King George

Sarah Dumphy, Culpeper

Laney Fayard, Orange

Lauren Forgas, Mountain View

Madelyn Franco, Chancellor

Angela Gomez, Brooke Point

Izzy Gregory, Chancellor

Annabelle Harris, Stafford

Ava Hecker, Colonial Forge

Cadee Hegarty, Mountain View

Delaney Holloran, Courtland

Zoe Hughes, James Monroe

Halie Keller, Massaponax

Julianne LaRosa, Eastern View

Lindsey Lohr, Chancellor

Susannah Masson, Culpeper

Rose McHugh, Colonial Forge

Taylor Mills, Orange

Kayla Montgomery, Caroline

Tamia Nelson, Mountain View

Sydney Nevitt, Courtland

Anne Marie Pritchett, Eastern View

Deja Richards, Culpeper

Izzy Robinson, Spotsylvania

Makenzie Robinson, Spotsylvania

Kamryn Rock, Orange

Brianna Sabatino, North Stafford

Dulce Salches, Brooke Point

Javierra Sanchez, Riverbend

Miranda Sanchez, Eastern View

Emma Shropshire, Courtland

Macy Shropshire, Courtland

Charlotte Snead, James Monroe

Taylor Thomas, Fredericksburg Christian

Faith Tingler, Eastern View

Isabel Whitman, James Monroe

Kayla Windsor, Colonial Forge