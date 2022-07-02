All-Area girls' soccer capsules

PLAYER OF THE YEAR
AVA KERTGATE Colonial Forge
The junior forward had 35 goals and 12 assists in leading the Eagles to their first Commonwealth title in a decade.
COACH OF THE YEAR
HANNAH GUINN Eastern View
In her first season as head coach, Guinn led the Cyclones to the Battlefield tournament title and the Region 4B semifinals.
DAKOTA BROWN Eastern View
The Battlefield District and Region 4B player of the year scored 17 times before heading to the University of Tennessee.
AMARA CODD Brooke Point
The all-district junior goalkeeper posted six six shutouts, had an 80-percent save rate and scored a goal.
SARA FRENSLEY Massaponax
A three-time all-Commonwealth defender, she registered 324 solo takeaways for the district tournament champions.
AMBER IGNUDO Courtland
The sophomore all-Battlefield forward scored a team-high 27 goals for the regular-season district champions.
MACI LANDEL Colonial Forge
The junior midfielder was a key playmaker with 13 goals and 22 assists en route to all-Commonwealth honors.
EMILY LENHARD Brooke Point
Four of the all-district sophomore’s 14 goals were game-winners. She also had 13 assists and 389 steals.
MORGAN MESTERHAZY Colonial Forge
The all-Commonwealth junior was the centerpiece of an Eagles’ defense that allowed only 11 goals all season.
HANNAH TAYLOR Mountain View
The Wildcats’ first-team all-Commonwealth District midfielder had 13 goals and a team-high 10 assists.
KAITLYN VENZEN Massaponax
The senior midfielder registered 13 goals and 15 assists for the Panthers en route to all-Commonwealth honors.
KRISTINA VENZEN Massaponax
While her twin did the scoring, she prevented foes from doing the same, posting 164 defensive takeaways.
AVERY WHITE Massaponax
The all-Commonwealth sophomore led the Panthers with 18 goals and added 13 assists to the cause.
SECOND TEAM
Hailey Baltzelle, Mountain View F: All-Commonwealth senior led the Wildcats with 17 goals on the year.
Caitlyn Bergemann, Chancellor F: She earned first-team all-Battlefield District honors for the Chargers.
Katy Bronski, Chancellor MF: A first-team all-district pick helped the Chargers reach the Region 4B playoffs.
Taryn Chance, Colonial Forge MF: Senior scored six goals, assisted on four and changed rivals’ strategy.
Kate Herndon, Riverbend D: All-Commonwealth senior led a defense that allowed just 29 goals all season.
Rachael Low, Courtland D: Senior spearheaded the Cougars’ defense that allowed only 13 goals all season.
Lauren Sanders, Brooke Point F: The junior had 24 goals, including five game-winners, and seven assists.
Alexa Stohr, Massaponax MF: Defense-minded senior registered 162 takeaways to the Panthers’ cause.
Parker Sims, Fredericksburg Academy F: Five-year starter was second-team all-state and the Falcons’ top scorer.
Jorgia Wynn, Courtland GK: The all-Battlefield senior allowed just 13 goals while making 122 saves.
Tamirra Young, Eastern View D: First-team all-Battlefield pick led the Cyclones’ stingy defense as a sophomore.
HONORABLE MENTION
Hailey Askelson, Brooke Point
Madison Bauserman, Riverbend
Catelyn Bergemann, Chancellor
Carly Brimhall, Colonial Forge
Jess Bronski, Chancellor
Natalie Buckley, Spotsylvania
Riley Cajon, Mountain View
Hannah Christy, James Monroe
Sophia Coulon, James Monroe
Anjolina Crain, Orange
Samantha Cupka, King George
Sarah Dumphy, Culpeper
Laney Fayard, Orange
Lauren Forgas, Mountain View
Madelyn Franco, Chancellor
Angela Gomez, Brooke Point
Izzy Gregory, Chancellor
Annabelle Harris, Stafford
Ava Hecker, Colonial Forge
Cadee Hegarty, Mountain View
Delaney Holloran, Courtland
Zoe Hughes, James Monroe
Halie Keller, Massaponax
Julianne LaRosa, Eastern View
Lindsey Lohr, Chancellor
Susannah Masson, Culpeper
Rose McHugh, Colonial Forge
Taylor Mills, Orange
Kayla Montgomery, Caroline
Tamia Nelson, Mountain View
Sydney Nevitt, Courtland
Anne Marie Pritchett, Eastern View
Deja Richards, Culpeper
Izzy Robinson, Spotsylvania
Makenzie Robinson, Spotsylvania
Kamryn Rock, Orange
Brianna Sabatino, North Stafford
Dulce Salches, Brooke Point
Javierra Sanchez, Riverbend
Miranda Sanchez, Eastern View
Emma Shropshire, Courtland
Macy Shropshire, Courtland
Charlotte Snead, James Monroe
Taylor Thomas, Fredericksburg Christian
Faith Tingler, Eastern View
Isabel Whitman, James Monroe
Kayla Windsor, Colonial Forge