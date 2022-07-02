ALL-AREA GIRLS' SOCCER: Kertgate provided Colonial Forge with goals and leadership

Having to miss a couple of games after testing positive for COVID didn’t worry Ava Kergate.

She knew that her Colonial Forge teammates would step up and defeat Brooke Point and continue on to the Commonwealth District tournament final.

Long before the Eagles got far into the tournaments, first-year coach Brian Foley knew that Kergate would be a force to be reckoned with. He had heard of her while coaching at Patriot High School.

“When I came in, (Kergate) was somebody who I knew through having played against her at my previous school and how talented she was from the area,” Foley said.

A forward’s job is to score goals and to create opportunities for teammates. As a junior, Kergate racked up 35 goals and 13 assists, earning her the title of All-Area girls soccer player of the year.

“It is a big number, at the beginning of the season I talked to my coach about a number,” she said. “His goal for me was 40. To be so close to that number by the end of the season is definitely a great feeling. ... I’m definitely surprised but I feel very accomplished and proud of myself.”

Kergate has also proven herself to be a leader on and off the field, helping her teammates and supporting every opportunity that they have had to become better players and people.

“After all of my teammates’ hard work, getting the ball to me, doing their jobs and I just loved being part of that last bit and last play that actually, ultimately, wins us the game,” Kergate said.

During the district tournament, Kergate tested positive for COVID and was unable to make it to the district semifinal against Brooke Point. Kergate talked about how that experience also taught her to value every game and every goal as the pandemic is still an issue.

“Of course I was upset, but I was very confident in my team and what they were going to do,” she said.

Despite not being physically at the game, Foley said that Kergate’s presence was still there, even if she was watching over FaceTime.

“She was in constant contact with me and her team. She was always asking ‘how can I help?’ ” Foley said. “She still coordinated things for the seniors and in the background to be a leader and to help out in different ways.”

Kergate led the Eagles to an unbeaten regular-season record, but the Eagles fell 2–1 to Massaponax in the Commonwealth District tournament final and 2–0 to Patriot in the Region 6B quarterfinals to finish 15–2–1.

“When you talk about progression, you saw her learning how to adapt to new people that she was playing with, especially with a new coach, new environment, a new formation among other things,” Foley said.

Despite the final results, Kergate now looks forward to her senior year in preparation for her transition into play college at Radford University. Foley said that she is the key to making the team culture even more positive and successful and her objectives are to create relationships early with the incoming freshmen and returning underclassmen support just that.

“I am going into next season with the drive and motivation to beat my totals this year. I don’t know if it will happen, but I am definitely going to be working towards it,” said Kertgate, who also plays for the Stafford Soccer club and Virginia Developmental Academy. “Not just for myself, but for my team as well.”