 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
All-Area golf capsules
0 comments

All-Area golf capsules

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

PLAYER OF THE YEAR

GRAYSON WOOD Massaponax

Despite missing the Commonwealth District meet due to COVID-19 protocols, the sophomore tied for 10th in the Class 6 state championships.

COACH OF THE YEAR

BRETT DeGALLERY Riverbend

He led the Bears to the Commonwealth District team championship and a third-place finish in Region 6B.

FIRST TEAM

BRADY FALK Riverbend

The senior lead the Bears in scoring in every match and won Commonwealth District medalist honors by six strokes with a 72.

BEN HARDING Stafford

The senior was the Indians’ low scorer for the season and tied for 13th in the Class 5 state championships with a 76.

DREW HARDING Stafford

The senior nearly joined his brother at the state meet, but lost out on the final individual spot in a regional playoff.

GRAYSON MARGHEIM Mountain View

The junior qualified for the state championships for the first time by shooting an 85 at the Region 5D competition.

ZANE MOORE Louisa

The senior won sub-Region 4B medalist honors and made his fourth straight state tournament appearance, finishing 18th.

HONORABLE MENTION

Nathan Amos, Culpeper

M.J. Brahler, Colonial Forge

Scott Clore, Orange

Kai Crockett, Chancellor

Brett DeGallery, Riverbend

Michael Hall, Riverbend

Ryan Hall, Mountain View

A.J. Hartley, Colonial Forge

Jack Hayden, Courtland

Luke Jarrell, Orange

Irish Leonardo, Eastern View

Colton Metzgar, Culpeper

Jason Mills, Eastern View

Joel Priebe, Fredericksburg Christian

Gage Robson, Eastern View

Peter Scott, Eastern View

Andrew Senkus, Riverbend

Andrew Steis, Massaponax

Charlie Welsh, Courtland

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Japan's Rakuten chief calls Tokyo Olympics a "suicide mission"

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert