All-Area golf capsules

PLAYER OF THE YEAR

MATT HARTLEY

Colonial Forge

The sophomore won Commonwealth District and Region 6B medalist honors and tied for 15th at the VHSL Class 6 state championships.

COACH OF THE YEAR

ROB BROXTON

Colonial Forge

Broxton led a talented young squad to the Commonwealth District title, a regional runner-up finish and a state tournament team berth.

ALL-AREA TEAM

MATTHEW BELL

Riverbend

The sophomore helped the Bears qualify for Region 5D competition, where he led the team with a round of 78.

MAKAYLA GRUBB

Colonial Forge

The sophomore finished second in the VHSL girls' championship after posting rounds in the 70s at district, region and state.

A.J. HARTLEY

Colonial Forge

The senior was district runner-up behind his brother and helped the Eagles qualify for the VHSL Class 6 state tournament.

JACK HAYDEN

Courtland

The senior finished fourth in the Commonwealth District, sixth in Region 4B and tied for 15th in the Cougars' first state tournament appearance.

GAIGE ROBSON

Eastern View

The senior helped the Cyclones repeat as district champions with a third-place individual finish and followed that with a top-10 regional effort.

HONORABLE MENTION

Nathan Amos, Culpeper

Caleb Bardine, King George

Dyllan Bell, Riverbend

Ryan Cropp, Massaponax

Luke DeGallery, Riverbend

Ethan Hughes, Courtland

Irish Leonardo, Eastern View

Will McClellan, Brooke Point

Jason Mills, Eastern View

Lucas Ogden, Courtland

R.J. Pearson, Mountain View

Landon Perdue, Courtland

Andrew Senkus, Riverbend

Michael Sevier, King George

Peter Scott, Eastern View

Mia Skaggs, Colonial Forge

Ethan Wilson, Chancellor