All-Area golf capsules

PLAYER OF THE YEAR
MATT HARTLEY
Colonial Forge
The sophomore won Commonwealth District and Region 6B medalist honors and tied for 15th at the VHSL Class 6 state championships.
COACH OF THE YEAR
ROB BROXTON
Colonial Forge
Broxton led a talented young squad to the Commonwealth District title, a regional runner-up finish and a state tournament team berth.
ALL-AREA TEAM
MATTHEW BELL
Riverbend
People are also reading…
The sophomore helped the Bears qualify for Region 5D competition, where he led the team with a round of 78.
MAKAYLA GRUBB
Colonial Forge
The sophomore finished second in the VHSL girls' championship after posting rounds in the 70s at district, region and state.
A.J. HARTLEY
Colonial Forge
The senior was district runner-up behind his brother and helped the Eagles qualify for the VHSL Class 6 state tournament.
JACK HAYDEN
Courtland
The senior finished fourth in the Commonwealth District, sixth in Region 4B and tied for 15th in the Cougars' first state tournament appearance.
GAIGE ROBSON
Eastern View
The senior helped the Cyclones repeat as district champions with a third-place individual finish and followed that with a top-10 regional effort.
HONORABLE MENTION
Nathan Amos, Culpeper
Caleb Bardine, King George
Dyllan Bell, Riverbend
Ryan Cropp, Massaponax
Luke DeGallery, Riverbend
Ethan Hughes, Courtland
Irish Leonardo, Eastern View
Will McClellan, Brooke Point
Jason Mills, Eastern View
Lucas Ogden, Courtland
R.J. Pearson, Mountain View
Landon Perdue, Courtland
Andrew Senkus, Riverbend
Michael Sevier, King George
Peter Scott, Eastern View
Mia Skaggs, Colonial Forge
Ethan Wilson, Chancellor