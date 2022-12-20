ALL-AREA GOLF: Iron mindset drove Hartley to success

With a half-dozen golfers scattered throughout the course during matches, Colonial Forge coach Rob Broxton typically gets to see each in action for only a few holes at a time.

So when Broxton checks in with players, he asks about their round and how they think they’re scoring. Sophomore Matt Hartley’s answers were always somewhat less than illuminating.

“With Matt it’s always, ‘I don’t know,’ ” Broxton said. “He’s not focused on his score. He’s focused on his play.”

That focus, coupled with a swing change made during the offseason, helped Hartley go low throughout a season that saw the Eagles reach new heights as a team. The Free Lance-Star golfer of the year took medalist honors at both the Commonwealth District and Region 6B championships, while leading the Eagles to a runaway district team title at Fawn Lake and a close runner-up finish at Old Hickory two weeks later.

About six months ago, Hartley started working with Lee’s Hill golf pro Tom Lernihan. A swing shaman who’s helped to shape the shots of several past All-Area golfers of the year, Lernihan overhauled Hartley’s backswing, encouraging him to remain tall to generate more clubhead speed.

“It brought my score down by 10 strokes,” Hartley said of his work with Lernihan. “It’s just been a big part.”

While Hartley was introduced to golf during early childhood, he admits he never took the game seriously until his older brother A.J. joined the team at Colonial Forge. Along with fellow sophomore standout Makayla Grubb, the brothers are members at nearby Augustine Golf Club in Stafford, where they’re practically a fixture around the putting green and practice range.

“I can’t go over there without seeing one of them, if not more than one of them,” said Broxton, who’s also a member. “So I get to see how they put the work into their games.”

A.J., now a senior, estimated that he and his brother spend up to five hours a day practicing, their fraternal sessions limited principally by daylight.

“I think we’ve had some of our best moments together playing golf,” A.J. Hartley said.

Few topped a district championship leaderboard that saw the siblings finish 1-2, with Matt carding a 2-under 70 and A.J. coming in two strokes back at 72. Two weeks later, the younger Hartley couldn’t entirely contain his nerves as he made the turn at Old Hickory several shots off the lead.

“I went into the three toughest holes on the back nine, finished them off feeling my heart beating and everything,” he said. “I finished them off and it felt good to finish a good round and actually end up winning the tournament.”

For his part, Broxton fully expects Hartley to shoot in the low 60s more frequently over the final two years of his high school career. But then again, he hasn’t gotten this far—this quickly—by obsessing over numbers on a scorecard.

“He’s still got another inch or two to grow, and as he gets taller and longer and starts generating more club head speed, I expect he’ll start hitting the ball farther,” Broxton said. “And he’s already as accurate as heck.”