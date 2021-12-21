ALL-AREA GOLF: Massaponax's Wood stayed true to the game and prospered

It was a doppelganger right down to the dimples. And yet, as Grayson Wood walked up to the Titleist Pro V1X he’d just struck, he knew almost instantly: it wasn’t his ball.

Moments earlier, Wood and Massaponax golf coach Dave Siegelman had scoured the treeline bordering the fairway on No. 6 at Heritage Oaks Golf Course in Harrisonburg. Wood was convinced that his errant tee shot had flown further left than where Siegelman was looking but felt relieved when the coach spotted the ball, its red 4 peeking through the deep rough.

Wood played his shot, and that might’ve been the end of it. But now, with the ball sitting up in a cleaner lie, his suspicions were confirmed.

“There’s the split second in your mind, where you’re like, ‘I could get away with this,’ ” Wood recalled. “Then, it kind of hit me. The karma that could come with this.”

The cosmic stakes were enormous: the Massaponax junior had already struggled mightily on the front nine of the Region 5D tournament, and a two-stroke penalty for hitting the wrong ball would all but dash his hopes—his expectation—of qualifying for the Class 5 state tournament.