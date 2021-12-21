ALL-AREA GOLF: Massaponax's Wood stayed true to the game and prospered

It was a doppelganger right down to the dimples. And yet, as Grayson Wood walked up to the Titleist Pro V1X he’d just struck, he knew almost instantly: it wasn’t his ball.
Moments earlier, Wood and Massaponax golf coach Dave Siegelman had scoured the treeline bordering the fairway on No. 6 at Heritage Oaks Golf Course in Harrisonburg. Wood was convinced that his errant tee shot had flown further left than where Siegelman was looking but felt relieved when the coach spotted the ball, its red 4 peeking through the deep rough.
Wood played his shot, and that might’ve been the end of it. But now, with the ball sitting up in a cleaner lie, his suspicions were confirmed.
“There’s the split second in your mind, where you’re like, ‘I could get away with this,’ ” Wood recalled. “Then, it kind of hit me. The karma that could come with this.”
The cosmic stakes were enormous: the Massaponax junior had already struggled mightily on the front nine of the Region 5D tournament, and a two-stroke penalty for hitting the wrong ball would all but dash his hopes—his expectation—of qualifying for the Class 5 state tournament.
But Wood’s conscience quickly got the best of him. Following a three-stroke penalty (including one for an eventual drop), Wood took a triple-bogey eight on the Par 5. He was 7-over-par through as many holes.
Whether spiritual cause-and-effect or simply an improved short game, The Free Lance-Star’s All-Area golfer of the year scrambled to go 2-under on the back nine and secure the last state berth with a round of 74.
“Nobody would’ve known,” Siegelman said. “That just shows the kind of character he has and the true golfer that he is.”
And Wood certainly made the most of his trip to Williamsburg National Golf Club the following week, shooting a 70 to tie for second place in the Class 5 state tournament.
Wood, who also earned FLS golfer of the year honors this past spring, said he played more and practiced less this year than at any point during his career. In August, he became the youngest champion in the history of the Fredericksburg Amateur. He also seized the top spot in the Virginia State Golf Association’s junior rankings.
“I think it helped me mentally more than anything,” he said of eschewing the driving range in favor of more practice rounds.
A prodigious ball striker since his eighth-grade year, when he served as James Monroe’s unofficial No. 1 golfer, Wood focused more on the flat stick this season. During the summer, Wood took a single lesson with Dominion Golf Club golf pro Ed Gill.
“It made my tournament golf for the next four months absolutely incredible,” Wood raved. “I need to take another visit down there.”
Gill introduced Wood to “AimPoint” putting, a technique that entails using a digital level to determine the slope of the green. With practice, players can use their feet to feel the slope and set their line on a scale of 1 to 4.
“Before, he was kind of grinding out putting and chipping,” Siegelman said. “This year, he could just as easily sink a 25-footer as he could hit a 300-yard drive.”
While he’s technically a junior, Wood will graduate from Massaponax this spring. He entered high school with enough credits to finish a full year early. His smaller class load permits him to leave school at 1 p.m. each day, leaving just enough time for 18 holes during the winter months.
Wood plans to attend the Junior Players Golf Academy in Hilton Head, S.C. There, he’ll play in AGPA and Hurricane Tour events that attract college coaches from Southeastern Conference schools and other leagues.
Siegelman knows he won’t be able to replace Wood atop his lineup. Likewise, he won’t be able to recreate the calming presence that lifted the Panthers to the Commonwealth District championship.
“You definitely miss a guy that can shoot in the low 60s,” he said with a laugh.
