ALL-AREA GOLF: Massaponax's Wood upheld a family tradition

It’s hardly uncommon for lifelong golfers to claim they “grew up on the course.” Ken Wood takes the metaphor a step further: A golf course helped raise his two sons.

When it became clear that Grayson Wood’s interest in the sport was enduring, his father put a credit card on file at Lee’s Hill Golf Club, no questions asked.

“It’s like having an 18-hole babysitter, really,” Ken Wood said.

The investment has paid off--and on more than one occasion. Back in 2016, Marshall Wood claimed Free Lance-Star golfer of the year honors, and this spring, Grayson ensured the accolade would return to the family.

After starting his high school career at James Monroe, where he seized the top spot in the Yellow Jackets’ lineup as an eighth-grader, Grayson Wood transferred to Massaponax last summer. His father lives in the Panthers’ district, and the move made sense from a social standpoint as well.

“You get a kid like that and it just completely changes the outlook of your season,” Massaponax golf coach Dave Siegelman said.