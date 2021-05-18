ALL-AREA GOLF: Massaponax's Wood upheld a family tradition

It’s hardly uncommon for lifelong golfers to claim they “grew up on the course.” Ken Wood takes the metaphor a step further: A golf course helped raise his two sons.
When it became clear that Grayson Wood’s interest in the sport was enduring, his father put a credit card on file at Lee’s Hill Golf Club, no questions asked.
“It’s like having an 18-hole babysitter, really,” Ken Wood said.
The investment has paid off--and on more than one occasion. Back in 2016, Marshall Wood claimed Free Lance-Star golfer of the year honors, and this spring, Grayson ensured the accolade would return to the family.
After starting his high school career at James Monroe, where he seized the top spot in the Yellow Jackets’ lineup as an eighth-grader, Grayson Wood transferred to Massaponax last summer. His father lives in the Panthers’ district, and the move made sense from a social standpoint as well.
“You get a kid like that and it just completely changes the outlook of your season,” Massaponax golf coach Dave Siegelman said.
Wood’s arrival allowed Siegelman to shift his golfers down a spot in the lineup, improving both their prospects and comfort level in competitive play. While Wood routinely exceeds 300 yards off the tee--an impressive feat for the 5-foot-9, 155-pound sophomore--it was his restraint and strategy that rubbed off daily on his Massaponax teammates.
“He plays a smart game, and I think our golfers saw that,” Siegelman said.
His banner season was foreshadowed by his very first hole. The Panthers opened their season with a nine-hole match at The Gauntlet in Stafford. Wood wasn’t thrilled that neither the putting green nor driving range were open for warmups. He also wasn’t fond of the conditions on No. 9, where he started his round.
“It was the worst-looking green I’ve ever seen in my life,” he said.
Considering the circumstances, Wood didn’t think he had much chance of sinking the 15-foot birdie putt awaiting him. But he did, then went on to shoot a season-low nine-hole score of 33.
He’d face bigger obstacles than patchy fescue.
Just as Wood began gearing up for the high school postseason, Marshall Wood tested positive for COVID-19. As a close contact of his sibling’s, Grayson was forced to quarantine.
“It was most definitely scary,” Wood said of the ordeal. “It was a little bumpy for a while there.”
Five days after going into isolation, Wood tested negative, allowing him to practice but not play. The Virginia High School League’s mandatory 14-day quarantine forced him to miss the Commonwealth District tournament at Fawn Lake Golf Club.
“That was the lowlight,” Ken Wood said.
The highlight would come a week later, when Wood returned to fire a season-low round of 71 at the Region 6B tournament, finishing second. He went on to tie 10th at the Class 6 state tournament despite playing most of his round in a torrential downpour.
While Wood is technically a sophomore, he has just one more season of high school golf remaining. He plans to graduate a year early, in May 2022, to attend the Junior Players Golf Academy in Hilton Head, S.C.
The full-time academy, which is often referred to as the IMG Academy of golf, will also afford Wood opportunities to play on the Hurricane Junior Golf Tour. He’s currently third in VSGA’s junior rankings.
“There’s a lot more exposure [for recruiting]” he said. “And I love the atmosphere down there.”
Siegelman noted that Wood has just two boxes left to check on his high school golf resume: individual regional and state champion. He’s willing to offer emotional support in those pursuits but doesn’t feel qualified for much beyond that.
“In terms of his actual golfing skills, there’s not anything I’m going to teach,” Siegelman said. “He’s way past my abilities being able to coach him up.”
