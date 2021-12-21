All-Area golf team capsules

PLAYER OF THE YEAR

GRAYSON WOOD

Massaponax

The junior was runner-up in both the Region 5D and Class 5 state tournaments, shooting a 2-under-par 70 at the latter event at Williamsburg Country Club to tie for second.

COACH OF THE YEAR

ROB BROXTON

Colonial Forge

He led the Eagles to second-place finishes in the Commonwealth District and Region 6B tournaments and a trip to the state championships.

MAKAYLA GRUBB

Colonial Forge

She won medalist honors at the Commonwealth District and Region 6B championships before tying for 23rd at the VHSL Girls’ State Open.

MATT HARTLEY

Colonial Forge

He was the Eagles’ second-lowest scorer for the season and shot a 77 in the regional tournament to help secure a state team berth.

ANDREW STEIS

Massaponax