 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
From December 19th through December 26th we will be granting free access as a gift to our readers presented by Ashley Furniture
All-Area golf team capsules
0 Comments

All-Area golf team capsules

  • 0

PLAYER OF THE YEAR

GRAYSON WOOD

Massaponax

The junior was runner-up in both the Region 5D and Class 5 state tournaments, shooting a 2-under-par 70 at the latter event at Williamsburg Country Club to tie for second.

COACH OF THE YEAR

ROB BROXTON

Colonial Forge

He led the Eagles to second-place finishes in the Commonwealth District and Region 6B tournaments and a trip to the state championships.

MAKAYLA GRUBB

Colonial Forge

She won medalist honors at the Commonwealth District and Region 6B championships before tying for 23rd at the VHSL Girls’ State Open.

MATT HARTLEY

Colonial Forge

He was the Eagles’ second-lowest scorer for the season and shot a 77 in the regional tournament to help secure a state team berth.

ANDREW STEIS

Massaponax

He placed third in the Commonwealth District championships with a 77 to help the Panthers capture the team title.

JASON MILLS

Eastern View

His consistent play helped the Cyclones go unbeaten in Battlefield District matches. He placed 12th individually in Region 4B.

DREW SENKUS

Riverbend

He was the Bears’ low scorer for the season and shot an 82 at the Region 5D championships at Heritage Oaks.

HONORABLE MENTION

Nathan Amos, Culpeper

Zachary Anderson, Chancellor

Wyatt Brown, Spotsylvania

Bryce Forrester, Massaponax

A.J. Hartley, Colonial Forge

Jack Hayden, Courtland

Matt Mellors, Stafford

Colton Metzgar, Culpeper

William Payne, James Monroe

Gaige Robson, Eastern View

Nathan Scharf, James Monroe

Peter Scott, Eastern View

Robert Scott, Eastern View

Mia Skaggs, Colonial Forge

Luke Szlyk, Stafford

Charlie Welsh, Courtland

Jack Wexler, Riverbend

0 Comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Tom Brady becomes first player in NFL history to feature in 15 Pro Bowls

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert