All-Area golf team capsules

PLAYER OF THE YEAR
GRAYSON WOOD
Massaponax
The junior was runner-up in both the Region 5D and Class 5 state tournaments, shooting a 2-under-par 70 at the latter event at Williamsburg Country Club to tie for second.
COACH OF THE YEAR
ROB BROXTON
Colonial Forge
He led the Eagles to second-place finishes in the Commonwealth District and Region 6B tournaments and a trip to the state championships.
MAKAYLA GRUBB
Colonial Forge
She won medalist honors at the Commonwealth District and Region 6B championships before tying for 23rd at the VHSL Girls’ State Open.
MATT HARTLEY
Colonial Forge
He was the Eagles’ second-lowest scorer for the season and shot a 77 in the regional tournament to help secure a state team berth.
ANDREW STEIS
Massaponax
He placed third in the Commonwealth District championships with a 77 to help the Panthers capture the team title.
JASON MILLS
Eastern View
His consistent play helped the Cyclones go unbeaten in Battlefield District matches. He placed 12th individually in Region 4B.
DREW SENKUS
Riverbend
He was the Bears’ low scorer for the season and shot an 82 at the Region 5D championships at Heritage Oaks.
HONORABLE MENTION
Nathan Amos, Culpeper
Zachary Anderson, Chancellor
Wyatt Brown, Spotsylvania
Bryce Forrester, Massaponax
A.J. Hartley, Colonial Forge
Jack Hayden, Courtland
Matt Mellors, Stafford
Colton Metzgar, Culpeper
William Payne, James Monroe
Gaige Robson, Eastern View
Nathan Scharf, James Monroe
Peter Scott, Eastern View
Robert Scott, Eastern View