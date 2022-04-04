All-Area gymnastics capsules

GYMNAST OF THE YEAR
NYRA FOOSNESS, Stafford
The freshman made an immediate splash, winning Commonwealth District and Region 5B all-around titles as well as regional vault and bars.
COACH OF THE YEAR
ASHLEY DINGUS, Stafford
In her first season succeeding longtime coach Shaun Thurston, she led the Indians to district and regional team championships.
ALL-AREA TEAM
TINA BEGGS, Stafford
The senior won a regional title in the floor exercise and helped the Indians reach the state meet.
GRACEE MURRAY, Colonial Forge
The junior placed a close second to Foosness in the district all-around and was eighth in Region 6B.
AMY NARVAEZ, Mountain View
She claimed first place in the Region 5D meet on the balance beam for the Wildcats.
People are also reading…
MAILEE ROBERTS, Stafford
The senior was all-around runner-up behind Foosness in the Region 5D championships.
HONORABLE MENTION
Tiffany Burlew, Colonial Forge
Lexie Dobberstein, Mountain View
Lauren Doty, Stafford
Vivian Gayle, Mountain View
Amanda Long, Mountain View
Mya Jones, North Stafford
SaNiyah Noakes Stafford
Madilyn Schmitz, Brooke Point
Jordan Sweeney, Mountain View
Peyton Van Dyk, Stafford
Erikia Zillmer, North Stafford