All-Area gymnastics capsules

GYMNAST OF THE YEAR

NYRA FOOSNESS, Stafford

The freshman made an immediate splash, winning Commonwealth District and Region 5B all-around titles as well as regional vault and bars.

COACH OF THE YEAR

ASHLEY DINGUS, Stafford

In her first season succeeding longtime coach Shaun Thurston, she led the Indians to district and regional team championships.

ALL-AREA TEAM

TINA BEGGS, Stafford

The senior won a regional title in the floor exercise and helped the Indians reach the state meet.

GRACEE MURRAY, Colonial Forge

The junior placed a close second to Foosness in the district all-around and was eighth in Region 6B.

AMY NARVAEZ, Mountain View

She claimed first place in the Region 5D meet on the balance beam for the Wildcats.

MAILEE ROBERTS, Stafford

The senior was all-around runner-up behind Foosness in the Region 5D championships.

HONORABLE MENTION

Tiffany Burlew, Colonial Forge

Lexie Dobberstein, Mountain View

Lauren Doty, Stafford

Vivian Gayle, Mountain View

Amanda Long, Mountain View

Mya Jones, North Stafford

SaNiyah Noakes Stafford

Madilyn Schmitz, Brooke Point

Jordan Sweeney, Mountain View

Peyton Van Dyk, Stafford

Erikia Zillmer, North Stafford