All-Area gymnastics capsules

GYMNAST OF THE YEAR

SOPHIA HOUSAND

Stafford

The senior capped a stellar career by winning Commonwealth District titles in all-around, beam, bars and floor. At the state meet, she placed second in all-around, third in the floor, seventh on bars and eighth in vaulting.

COACH OF THE YEAR

SHAWN THURSTON, Stafford

The veteran coach led the Indians to their 10th district or conference title in her 22 years in charge and a second-place finish at the Class 5 state meet,

KAITLYN BIECKER, Brooke Point

She followed her district and region title in the vault with a seventh-place finish at state. She was also second on the balance beam in regionals.

ZARA CHRISTOPHE, Mountain View

After finishing second in the district/region meet in all-around, beam and bars, she was fifth in the state all-around competition and fourth on bars.

KEAGAN HABINA, Stafford

She helped the Indians to the district/region team championships with a fourth-place all-around finish, then scored a 9.050 on vault at states.