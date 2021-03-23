 Skip to main content
All-Area gymnastics capsules
All-Area gymnastics capsules

GYMNAST OF THE YEAR

SOPHIA HOUSAND

Stafford

The senior capped a stellar career by winning Commonwealth District titles in all-around, beam, bars and floor. At the state meet, she placed second in all-around, third in the floor, seventh on bars and eighth in vaulting.

COACH OF THE YEAR

SHAWN THURSTON, Stafford

The veteran coach led the Indians to their 10th district or conference title in her 22 years in charge and a second-place finish at the Class 5 state meet,

KAITLYN BIECKER, Brooke Point

She followed her district and region title in the vault with a seventh-place finish at state. She was also second on the balance beam in regionals.

ZARA CHRISTOPHE, Mountain View

After finishing second in the district/region meet in all-around, beam and bars, she was fifth in the state all-around competition and fourth on bars.

KEAGAN HABINA, Stafford

She helped the Indians to the district/region team championships with a fourth-place all-around finish, then scored a 9.050 on vault at states.

GRACEEMAE MURRAY, Colonial Forge

The sophomore was Region 6B runner-up in all-around and finished second in the meet on bars and third in vault. She was eighth in the state in vaulting.

BREANA SPAIN, Colonial Forge

The senior won Region 6B titles in floor and vault and placed third in all-around for the team champion Eagles. She was sixth in vault at the state meet.

HONORABLE MENTION

Tiana Beggs, Stafford

Lexie Dobberstein, Mountain View

Mackenzie Fox, North Stafford

Maya Moffett, Stafford

Abby Pare, Colonial Forge

Mailee Roberts, Stafford

Sophie Sterling, Colonial Forge

