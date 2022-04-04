ALL-AREA GYMNASTICS: Stafford's Foosness vaulted into prominence as a freshman

After two years with limited practices, freshman Nyra Foosness found more motivation to work hard and quickly became one of the prominent leaders of Stafford High School team in 2022.

Foosness won first place in all-around for the annual Winterfest meet, then swept the title in both the Commonwealth District and Region 5D. Those accomplishments earned her Free Lance-Star All-Area Gymnast of the Year honors.

“It’s a huge accomplishment that I have been working really hard for,” Foosness said. “I wasn’t really expecting it, but I am very grateful.”

Foosness began competing in gymnastics at age 9, which is considered to be a late start for the sport. But Indians coach Ashley Dingus said Foosness showed talent right from the start.

“I didn’t know if she was currently doing or had previously done club gymnastics, but she was very impressive,” Dingus said. “We could tell she was very nervous at first until she found her footing.”

The 2021-22 season was Dingus’ first year as Stafford’s head coach, but she has received help from former head coach Shawn Thurston.

Foosness said that the beginning of the season proved challenging. But as meets went on, she began to excel because she kept improving her mindset after every meet.

“My biggest challenge was overcoming skills and not getting scared,” Foosness said. “A lot of it was overthinking.”

Foosness said her veteran teammates were also a very big motivator for her to continue to get better and improve her outlook. She also credited Dingus for encouraging her to try new things and “believing in me.”

“At first I didn’t really want to do it because I was scared to, but they encouraged me to do what I know what to do and to feel comfortable,” she said.

Foosness began to show what she was capable of at Winterfest, which she and Dingus agreed was one of her best meets of this year.

“She had a rough first meet at the Patriot Invitational,” Dingus said, “but once she saw the difference with the dynamics with high school and club meets, she came back the next practice and said, ‘I’m ready to go.’’’

At the region 5D meet, Foosness scored 9.417 on vault, 9.317 on bars and placed second on floor and beam, which brought her winning all-around score to 35.651.

Teammate Mailee Roberts was second in all-around at regionals (33.883), and fellow senior Christina Beggs was fourth (32.550), leading Stafford to the 5D team championship with a score of 136.934.

“It shows that all the motivation and how everyone was encouraging me and motivating me proves that it helps me to want to work harder,” Foosness said.

Foosness and Roberts led the Indians to a fourth-place team finish at the VHSL Class 5 state meet, helping Foosness focus on her future and goals.

“I want to be able to be an example to the new freshman and underclassmen,” she said.