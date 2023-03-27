A pleasant surprise awaited Josi Brooks when she returned to Mountain View High School from maternity leave in October.

One of the students in the IB Language and Literature class she taught just happened to be a Level 10 club gymnast for Novaks Gymnastics Club in Dumfries. But TaeLyn Canty had to be convinced to join the Wildcats’ strong team, which was conveniently about to begin tryouts.

“I was not planning to compete on the high school level,” Canty says now. “But in class one day, one of the counselors was talking about college applications, and they said that sports looks amazing on your resume. So I said, ‘Why not?’ “

That decision was beneficial for all parties involved. In her debut high school season after moving from Illinois, Canty sparked the Wildcats to their first VHSL Class 5 state team championship and won an individual vaulting state title—as well as Free Lance-Star All-Area gymnast of the year honors.

“I never thought she’d (join the team),” said Brooks, a former Level 10 gymnast herself. “Gymnasts like that come along once in a blue moon. I don’t think I’ve ever had a Level 10 gymnast, and I’ve been coaching for nine years. Most gymnasts at that high a level aren’t allowed by their clubs to compete for their high schools.

“I just kept bugging her, joking that, ‘Hey, tryouts start next week.’ “

That audition was a mere formality. But when Brooks got her first look at her new prize pupil, what was her reaction?

“Wow,” Brooks recalled. “ I have chills thinking about it. She was on a completely different level.”

And she helped lift the Wildcats to an unprecedented echelon.

Mountain View already had a solid nucleus of seniors Yasmine Hasan and Erin Hever, junior Genevieve Muise and sophomore Avigayil Green. With Canty in the mix, the Wildcats won the team titles at January’s annual Winterfest Invitational at Colonial Forge and the combined Commonwealth District/Region 5D meet.

“All my teammates were really easy-going,” Canty said. “On the first day of practice, they came up and said, ‘Hi, I’m Yasmine,’ ‘Hi, I’m Avigayil.’ We really hit it off and made an amazing bond.”

That connection prevented any jealousy of a newcomer getting the lion’s share of attention.

“Everybody loves her,” Brooks said. “Teachers, students, gymnasts. ... She has an extremely humble mindset. She puts everybody at ease. She never makes anyone feel like she’s the best gymnast in the room.

“At regionals, she pretty much gave the whole team a pep talk, saying, ‘We’re not here just because of me. You all contributed to this.’ “

Canty then went out and edged defending district and regional champion Nyra Foosness of Stafford with nearly flawless performances on floor exercise (9.775) and vault (9.800).

On a team filled with strong vaulters, she earned a 9.900 on her Yurchenko layout vault in the state team competition to give the Wildcats a decisive lead and followed that with a 9.85 the next day for her individual gold.

“She makes it look completely effortless,” said Brooks, who compares Canty’s ease to that of Olympic champion Simone Biles. “It seems like she just flies. She does things like she’s not trying at all.

“The hardest thing is to make something look easy, but she makes everything look easy. She’s so bouncy and bubbly.”

Canty’s goal is to compete for a Division I college program. She plans to visit Yale, Stanford, Florida and LSU this summer and start communicating with their coaches.

One person who won’t have to recruit her again, though, is Brooks. Canty said she plans to compete again as a senior for the Wildcats, who will be moving up to the VHSL’s highest level, Class 6 status, in the fall.

“I really enjoyed high school gymnastics,” she said. “With club, it’s ‘work, work, work, work,’ then go to meets. In high school, you’re able to relax and have fun.”