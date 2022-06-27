All-Area lacrosse capsules

PLAYER OF THE YEAR

JACK HOOK

Mountain View

The senior attackman scored 45 goals and added 30 assists en route to Commonwealth District player of the year honors.

COACH OF THE YEAR

MICHAEL BEUTEL

Mountain View

The first-year coach’s Wildcats went unbeaten in the Commonwealth District, sweeping regular-season and tournament titles.

THOMAS DOWD

Colonial Forge

The senior captain had 24 goals, nine assists zand picked up 50 ground balls at midfield for the Eagles.

ELI DRUIETT

Mountain View

The Wildcats’ junior defender caused 24 turnovers and collected 49 ground balls for the district champions.

REEF KRUG

Colonial Forge

A first-team all-Commonwealth pick at attack, the senior notched 46 goals and seven assists this spring.

TERRY MAGUIRE

North Stafford

Chosen first-team all-Commonwealth District in goal, the senior helped keep the Wolverines competitive.

GRANT MESSICK

Riverbend

The all-Commonwealth senior attackman was the Bears’ leading scorer for the season.

JACOB MONAGHAN Brooke Point

The Black–Hawks’ all-district senior defender matched up with the opponent’s top scorer in every game.

BRAEDEN RODGERS

Mountain View

The senior defender caused 18 turnovers and amassed 68 ground balls and was named all-Commonwealth.

JACK SCHNEIDER

Fred. Christian

The all-conference attackman scored a team-high 38 goals for the Eagles and added 17 assists in 2022.

GAVIN SCHWEITER

Brooke Point

The junior long-stick midfielder collected 204 ground balls in addition to scoring 11 goals and assisting on 14.

CHRIS VAN LIEW

Mountain View

The all-Commonwealth senior midfielder picked up 77 ground balls and scored 21 goals for the Wildcats.

PLAYER OF THE YEAR

EMMA STALTERI

Mountain View

Headed to Wofford, the Commonwealth player of the year had 33 goals and 69 draw controls in her fourth year as a starter.

COACH OF THE YEAR

LAUREN DONAHUE Mountain View

Her Wildcats went 16-2, won the Commonwealth district tournament title and reached the Region 5D semifinals

PATTI ALMAND

Riverbend

The senior was named first-team all-Commonwealth District at goalkeeper after making 143 saves.

SALLY BERINGER

James Monroe

The all-Region 3B attack had 49 goals, 14 assist and picked up 66 ground balls on the season.

ALEX BRITTEN

Mountain View

A four-year starter and two-time all-Commonwealth District pick, she was the Wildcats’ best defender.

ELLEN CHOWN

Colonial Forge

The senior earned all-district honors by picking up 26 ground balls and causing 36 turnovers.

CELIE CONSTANTINE James Monroe

The Jackets’ all-region senior had 22 goals and 16 assists from midfield and captured 66 ground balls.

ISABELLE LARIMORE

Fred. Academy

The Greater Piedmont Conference’s top player scored 50 goals and led the Falcons to the title.

FAITH MOORE

Culpeper

The all-Region 3B pick scored 47 goals as a junior, giving her 100 in two varsity seasons for the Blue Devils.

HANNA NAVARRO

Mountain View

The all-Commonwealth District senior led the Wildcats with 49 goals in 2022 and was a four-year starter.

FAITH PISER

Colonial Forge

The senior attack had 69 goals, 43 assists and picked up 40 ground balls en route to all-district honors.

AVA TREAKLE

Riverbend

The junior midfielder was an all-Commonwealth District first-team pick with 49 goals and 42 assists.

SYDNEY ULMER

Stafford

The Commonwealth co-player of the year had 61 goals, 99 ground balls and won 68 draw controls as a senior.

HONORABLE MENTION

BOYS

Jack Almy, Fredericksburg Christian

Camden Carter, Riverbend

Rex Colliver, Brooke Point

Caleb Drape, Fredericksbur Academy

Logan Eastman, Riverbend

Alonzo Echevarria, North Stafford

Xavier Edelen, Mountain View

Gage Fisher, North Stafford

Noah Frost, Brooke Point

Colby Haag, Massaponax

Isaiah Hudgins, Colonial Forge

Avery Hudson, FCS

Cole Jasso, Brooke Point

Mason Lockwood, Stafford

Ryan Miller, Colonial Forge

Will Morris, North Stafford

Gabe Ognek, Fredericksburg Christian

James Page, Brooke Point

Jalen Potter, North Stafford

Jesse Ramos, Mountain View

Alexander Riley, Colonial Forgge

Derek Roseberry, Mountain View

Noah Sanders, Brooke Point

Max Schneider, FCS

Garrett Talkington, Mountain View

Jack Tenney, Colonial Forge

Garret Whiteman, North Stafford

GIRLS

Angelina Baldwin, James Monroe

Gabby Bartels, Mountain View

Paige Beardsley, Massaponax

Darby Conerly, Brooke Point

Sophie Crane, Colonial Forge

Ava Doherty, Riverbend

Fernanda Escudero, Eastern View

Julia Etu, Stafford

Emily Evans, Culpeper

Autumn Fairfax, Culpeper

Jordan Fitzgerald, Stafford

Hannah Gautreaux, Mountain View

Avery Hartenstein, Colonial Forge

Miller Haught, Eastern View

Olvia Haught, Eastern View

Ayla Jantz, Riverbend

Fayth Julius, Brooke Point

Peyton Lockwood, Stafford

E,V. McConnell, Stafford

Tatianna Madeem, Colonial Forge

Grace Maynard, James Monroe

Addie Oakes, James Monroe

Claudia Painter, Massaponax

Ashley Purtell, North Stafford

Maraiya Richards, Riverbend

Sarah Rigual, James Monroe

Chloe Ronsholdt, Colonial Forge

Vanessa Ronsholdt, Colonial Forge

Megan Stockley, Culpeper

Kimmy Tiapa, Colonial Forge

Mary Wahlin, Mountain View

Savannah Wartz, Riverbend

Olivia Whalen, Mountain View

Ava Windham, Mountain View