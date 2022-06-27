All-Area lacrosse capsules

PLAYER OF THE YEAR
JACK HOOK
Mountain View
The senior attackman scored 45 goals and added 30 assists en route to Commonwealth District player of the year honors.
COACH OF THE YEAR
MICHAEL BEUTEL
Mountain View
The first-year coach’s Wildcats went unbeaten in the Commonwealth District, sweeping regular-season and tournament titles.
THOMAS DOWD
Colonial Forge
The senior captain had 24 goals, nine assists zand picked up 50 ground balls at midfield for the Eagles.
ELI DRUIETT
Mountain View
The Wildcats’ junior defender caused 24 turnovers and collected 49 ground balls for the district champions.
REEF KRUG
Colonial Forge
A first-team all-Commonwealth pick at attack, the senior notched 46 goals and seven assists this spring.
TERRY MAGUIRE
North Stafford
Chosen first-team all-Commonwealth District in goal, the senior helped keep the Wolverines competitive.
GRANT MESSICK
Riverbend
The all-Commonwealth senior attackman was the Bears’ leading scorer for the season.
JACOB MONAGHAN Brooke Point
The Black–Hawks’ all-district senior defender matched up with the opponent’s top scorer in every game.
BRAEDEN RODGERS
Mountain View
The senior defender caused 18 turnovers and amassed 68 ground balls and was named all-Commonwealth.
JACK SCHNEIDER
Fred. Christian
The all-conference attackman scored a team-high 38 goals for the Eagles and added 17 assists in 2022.
GAVIN SCHWEITER
Brooke Point
The junior long-stick midfielder collected 204 ground balls in addition to scoring 11 goals and assisting on 14.
CHRIS VAN LIEW
Mountain View
The all-Commonwealth senior midfielder picked up 77 ground balls and scored 21 goals for the Wildcats.
PLAYER OF THE YEAR
EMMA STALTERI
Mountain View
Headed to Wofford, the Commonwealth player of the year had 33 goals and 69 draw controls in her fourth year as a starter.
COACH OF THE YEAR
LAUREN DONAHUE Mountain View
Her Wildcats went 16-2, won the Commonwealth district tournament title and reached the Region 5D semifinals
PATTI ALMAND
Riverbend
The senior was named first-team all-Commonwealth District at goalkeeper after making 143 saves.
SALLY BERINGER
James Monroe
The all-Region 3B attack had 49 goals, 14 assist and picked up 66 ground balls on the season.
ALEX BRITTEN
Mountain View
A four-year starter and two-time all-Commonwealth District pick, she was the Wildcats’ best defender.
ELLEN CHOWN
Colonial Forge
The senior earned all-district honors by picking up 26 ground balls and causing 36 turnovers.
CELIE CONSTANTINE James Monroe
The Jackets’ all-region senior had 22 goals and 16 assists from midfield and captured 66 ground balls.
ISABELLE LARIMORE
Fred. Academy
The Greater Piedmont Conference’s top player scored 50 goals and led the Falcons to the title.
FAITH MOORE
Culpeper
The all-Region 3B pick scored 47 goals as a junior, giving her 100 in two varsity seasons for the Blue Devils.
HANNA NAVARRO
Mountain View
The all-Commonwealth District senior led the Wildcats with 49 goals in 2022 and was a four-year starter.
FAITH PISER
Colonial Forge
The senior attack had 69 goals, 43 assists and picked up 40 ground balls en route to all-district honors.
AVA TREAKLE
Riverbend
The junior midfielder was an all-Commonwealth District first-team pick with 49 goals and 42 assists.
SYDNEY ULMER
Stafford
The Commonwealth co-player of the year had 61 goals, 99 ground balls and won 68 draw controls as a senior.
HONORABLE MENTION
BOYS
Jack Almy, Fredericksburg Christian
Camden Carter, Riverbend
Rex Colliver, Brooke Point
Caleb Drape, Fredericksbur Academy
Logan Eastman, Riverbend
Alonzo Echevarria, North Stafford
Xavier Edelen, Mountain View
Gage Fisher, North Stafford
Noah Frost, Brooke Point
Colby Haag, Massaponax
Isaiah Hudgins, Colonial Forge
Avery Hudson, FCS
Cole Jasso, Brooke Point
Mason Lockwood, Stafford
Ryan Miller, Colonial Forge
Will Morris, North Stafford
Gabe Ognek, Fredericksburg Christian
James Page, Brooke Point
Jalen Potter, North Stafford
Jesse Ramos, Mountain View
Alexander Riley, Colonial Forgge
Derek Roseberry, Mountain View
Noah Sanders, Brooke Point
Max Schneider, FCS
Garrett Talkington, Mountain View
Jack Tenney, Colonial Forge
Garret Whiteman, North Stafford
GIRLS
Angelina Baldwin, James Monroe
Gabby Bartels, Mountain View
Paige Beardsley, Massaponax
Darby Conerly, Brooke Point
Sophie Crane, Colonial Forge
Ava Doherty, Riverbend
Fernanda Escudero, Eastern View
Julia Etu, Stafford
Emily Evans, Culpeper
Autumn Fairfax, Culpeper
Jordan Fitzgerald, Stafford
Hannah Gautreaux, Mountain View
Avery Hartenstein, Colonial Forge
Miller Haught, Eastern View
Olvia Haught, Eastern View
Ayla Jantz, Riverbend
Fayth Julius, Brooke Point
Peyton Lockwood, Stafford
E,V. McConnell, Stafford
Tatianna Madeem, Colonial Forge
Grace Maynard, James Monroe
Addie Oakes, James Monroe
Claudia Painter, Massaponax
Ashley Purtell, North Stafford
Maraiya Richards, Riverbend
Sarah Rigual, James Monroe
Chloe Ronsholdt, Colonial Forge
Vanessa Ronsholdt, Colonial Forge
Megan Stockley, Culpeper
Kimmy Tiapa, Colonial Forge
Mary Wahlin, Mountain View
Savannah Wartz, Riverbend
Olivia Whalen, Mountain View
Ava Windham, Mountain View