One traversed the lacrosse field with finesse, while the other ran roughshod through opponents.

But regardless of their disparate routes, neither Stafford’s Jordan Fitzgerald nor Riverbend’s Logan Eastman had much trouble finding the back of the net.

Both midfielders by definition, The Free Lance-Star’s lacrosse players of the year saw their roles encompass responsibilities ranging from end line to end line.

In boys’ lacrosse, faceoff specialists are often referred to as “FOGOs,” as in “face off, get off.” At most, they might make a couple of runs downfield before substituting out.

But Eastman, who won 240 of 332 faceoffs (a 72.3 percent success rate), rarely touched the sideline.

“If he came off for more than one minute a game it was a shock, like something was wrong,” said Riverbend boys’ coach Dave Belling. “The kid played almost the entire game all season, it was incredible.”

Eastman’s stamina is even more impressive considering his magnetism for contact. An erstwhile wrestler who moonlights as a linebacker during football season, Eastman was not easily deterred en route to netting his 66 goals.

“We quickly figured out that he could take a check, take a hit and not let it faze him,” Belling said. “He knows it’s coming, he’s looking for it and goes and runs right toward it.”

Fitzgerald, meanwhile, adapted faithfully to the Indians’ game plan.

At times, it allowed her to focus on scoring; she finished the season with 77 goals. However, when called upon, the Longwood University recruit proved equally effective marking the opponents’ top offensive threat or grinding possessions between the 30-yard lines.

“Every day kinda changed what her role was,” Stafford coach Kelly Ulmer said. “She rose to the occasion on every given day we needed her.”

And she helped lift the Indians to unprecedented heights. On May 12, Fitzgerald totaled eight points (three goals and five assists) as Stafford (13-4) outlasted Mountain View 17-16 in overtime to claim its first-ever Commonwealth District championship.

This spring also saw the program record its first two victories over Fredericksburg-area powerhouse Colonial Forge.

“Once we knew we got to a certain point, we knew that we wanted to finish this,” Fitzgerald said, “to get to the end. It was so rewarding.”

While Eastman’s senior season didn’t include any hardware, he’s also not walking away empty-handed. When Belling held a postseason team banquet, he didn’t feel like the festivities served as an adequate honor for Eastman and his twin brother Parker Eastman, a standout Bears defender.

So he created an annual scholarship in their name. The funds ($1,000 for the first year) will be donated by Belling’s private company and distributed through Riverbend’s lacrosse boosters, he said. At senior night each year, one player will receive the honor.

“I wanted to make sure that, down the road, kids remember them and how they are,” Belling said. “Any great word—dedication, hard work—these kids have.”

Fitzgerald’s work ethic was apparent from the moment she first attended one of Ulmer’s youth lacrosse camps as a third grader.

“She was like a sponge,” Ulmer said. “She just wanted to learn and asked questions. And she would stay after, you’d see her in the corner doing what you showed her.”

Coach and player continued to build their rapport through the Stafford Lacrosse Association, and, by the time Fitzgerald donned an Indians uniform, she was a preternaturally polished product.

COVID washed away her freshman season and abbreviated her sophomore campaign; even so, she finished her Stafford career with 208 total points.

“She’s every coach’s dream,” Ulmer said.