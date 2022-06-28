ALL-AREA LACROSSE: Mountain View's Hook, Stalteri weren't lax in their approach to the game

During her senior season on the Mountain View girls’ lacrosse team, Emma Stalteri served as “speaking captain,” responsible for addressing officials and calling the pregame coin toss. Mild-mannered attackman Jack Hook preferred to let his play do the talking.

They may have favored different leadership styles, but both Mountain View seniors galvanized their respective teams to successful campaigns.

Hook, The Free Lance-Star’s boys lacrosse player of the year, led the area with 75 points (45 goals and 30 assists) while also collecting 47 ground balls.

“He’s very reserved and just does what he’s supposed to do,” said Wildcats boys’ coach Michael Beutel, noting that Hook attended every offseason workout.

Stalteri, a Wofford (S.C). College-bound midfielder, led her team with 95 draw controls and converted 87 percent (42 of 48) of her shots on goal en route to earning the girls’ accolade.

Both superstars shined brightest in rivalry games. Hook’s Wildcats hosted Brooke Point on senior night, and the contest went into overtime tied 9-9. No sooner had Mountain View earned a sideline restart than Beutel envisioned the likely outcome.

“It was one of those times where I knew he was either going to score or find the guy who was,” he said of Hook, who will attend James Madison University in the fall.

As a two-sport athlete, Stalteri entered her senior year without a victory against Colonial Forge on either the lacrosse field or the hardwood. That changed this spring when her Wildcats handed the Eagles a defeat in the championship of the Commonwealth District tournament.

“All the hard work our coaches and players put in paid off in the end, which was a really gratifying feeling,” she said.

Stalteri, who grew up in Poughkeepsie, N.Y., before moving to Virginia four years ago, first picked up a lacrosse stick in second grade. She quickly “fell in love” with the sport’s competitiveness and finesse. Her extensive lacrosse background paid dividends during her tenure with the Wildcats.

“When she has that lax IQ, you can’t coach that,” Mountain View girls lacrosse coach Lauren Donahue said. “Sometimes you have to do that lacrosse homework on your own.”

Despite losing her sophomore season to COVID-19 in 2020, Stalteri received her four-year varsity plaque at the conclusion of her decorated high school career.

Thanks in large part to Hook’s offensive contributions, the Wildcat boys (12-3) won their first 11 games before falling to Ashburn’s Briar Woods in the Region 5D semifinals. For the past few seasons, Mountain View’s boys’ team had been knocking on the door of a district title.

With Hook’s help, they blew it off the hinges this spring.

“That’s his legacy,” Beutel said. “He opened up the trophy case for the school and set the tone for the younger guys.”

