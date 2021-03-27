ALL-AREA: Love of winter track made Caroline's Blount, James Monroe's Beringer easy to coach

She now has also been part of two 1,600 relay state titles and played on JM’s field hockey championship teams in the fall of 2018 and 2019.

All of which makes life relatively easy for JM track coach Shamus Gordon.

“She’s been doing this long enough that she knows what to do. It’s just a matter of helping her on her splits. She’s an easy kid to coach, because she knows what to do,” Gordon said.

“She’s got a real determination to win. She wants to be the best athlete she can be. She helps her teammates out, and she enjoys it. It’s much easier to coach a kid who’s having a good time.”

Like Blount, Beringer benefits from having a talented training partner. JM junior Sydney Wallace pushed Beringer to the tape in the state 500 final, finishing just .08 seconds behind her winning time of 1:17.44. The pair then teamed with Maddie Tierney and Yasmine Deane to finish eight seconds ahead of the field in the 1,600 relay.

“Running against [Wallace] is a pleasure,” Beringer said. “We always push each other, and we always PR [set personal records].

“It was so much fun, coming out of the 500 directly to the relay. There was so much adrenaline. We knew it was going to happen if we executed and did what we needed to do.”