ALL-AREA: Love of winter track made Caroline's Blount, James Monroe's Beringer easy to coach

Time is of the essence at any track meet, with the second hand inevitably ticking. The best athletes are those who learn to maximize their precious time.
Seniors Isaiah Blount of Caroline and Ginny Beringer of James Monroe are The Free Lance–Star’s 2021 All-Area winter track athletes of the year both because of their versatility and the fact that they rarely waste a second of the day.
Less than 24 hours after winning gold medals in the 500 meters and 1,600 relay at the Class 3 state meet, Beringer reported to practice with JM’s field hockey team, which is pursuing a fourth straight state championship.
Blount is currently between track seasons, but he could use a break after his productive winter. He placed third in the Class 4 meet in two events that require vastly different skills: the shot put and the 500. He also posted the area’s best time this season in another specialized event that requires advanced technique: the 55-meter hurdles.
And he didn’t even get to compete in what’s considered to be his best event: the discus, which is only contested in the spring.
“I do like to be versatile and compete in more than one event,” Blount said. “It’s something I’ve been doing for a long time. It was sort of unintentional. I never asked to do all of them. I just tried each event, and I liked more than one.”
It helps that at 6-foot-1 and 185 pounds, Blount, a former wrestler, is “built like a Greek god,” according to Sansberry Harvey. Caroline’s longtime coach rattled off a list of versatile athletes he has supervised over the years—Aason Pankey and Daquon Pollard spring to mind—but few exhibited Blount’s combination of strength and speed.
“He has to be right up there as far as being versatile,” Harvey said. “His times may not be as fast, but he can do a few more things than they could do.”
Harvey even recalled entering Blount in the pole vault in an invitational meet.
“He didn’t know how to do it, but he got over [the bar],” Harvey said. “He’s that kind of athlete.”
Training daily with state long jump champion Zadok Laryea—who also throws the shot—helps keep Blount sharp.
“Everyone on the team has been pushed to be versatile,” Blount said. “Me and [Laryea] push each other. He’s better than I am in the jumps, but I’m working on it.”
On the track, Beringer’s focus is more narrow, but it’s hard to argue with her success. She has won the past two state indoor titles in the 500 and might be going for a fourth straight win in the outdoor 800 this spring if the 2020 season hadn’t been wiped out by the pandemic.
She now has also been part of two 1,600 relay state titles and played on JM’s field hockey championship teams in the fall of 2018 and 2019.
All of which makes life relatively easy for JM track coach Shamus Gordon.
“She’s been doing this long enough that she knows what to do. It’s just a matter of helping her on her splits. She’s an easy kid to coach, because she knows what to do,” Gordon said.
“She’s got a real determination to win. She wants to be the best athlete she can be. She helps her teammates out, and she enjoys it. It’s much easier to coach a kid who’s having a good time.”
Like Blount, Beringer benefits from having a talented training partner. JM junior Sydney Wallace pushed Beringer to the tape in the state 500 final, finishing just .08 seconds behind her winning time of 1:17.44. The pair then teamed with Maddie Tierney and Yasmine Deane to finish eight seconds ahead of the field in the 1,600 relay.
“Running against [Wallace] is a pleasure,” Beringer said. “We always push each other, and we always PR [set personal records].
“It was so much fun, coming out of the 500 directly to the relay. There was so much adrenaline. We knew it was going to happen if we executed and did what we needed to do.”
Beringer now owns eight career state championship medals: six in track and two in field hockey. She hopes to add four more before graduation: with the hockey team and on the track in the 800 and the 1,600 and 3,200 relays. After that, she has signed to run at the University of Richmond.
Blount said he’s likely to commit to compete at VMI, where his versatility could make him a candidate for the 10-event decathlon, considered the ultimate test of athleticism.
It certainly has come in handy in high school. Asked if there’s an event he wouldn’t consider entering Blount in, Harvey laughed.
“I wouldn’t put him in the mile or two-mile, but he’d probably do alright,” Harvey said. “He’d do better than a whole of of other athletes. He’s not gonna quit on you. Quitting’s not his style.”
Steve DeShazo: 540/374-5446