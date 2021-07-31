 Skip to main content
ALL-AREA: Male athlete of the year: Courtland's Sean Wray
J.C. Hall likes to give his Courtland High School football players nicknames, and he saved a special one for Sean Wray.

“I call him, ‘Good old reliable,’ ” Hall said, “because he was always in the right place at the right time,”

Wray, The Free Lance–Star’s male high school athlete of the year, was in a lot of places in a short span during the pandemic-condensed 2020–21 school year.

He began it on the basketball court, where he helped the Cougars win the Battlefield District regular-season title and advance to the Region 4B championship game. He then made a quick transition to spring football, starting at receiver and defensive back and earning All-Area honors as a kick returner.

Wray saved his best for last, though, winning three events at the Class 4 state track meet.

“Sean is one of those kids who, if you put him in any kind of sport, he’d find a way to excel in it,” Courtland track coach Shannon Crabtree said. “If you put a tennis racquet in his hand, in a couple of days, he’d figure it out.”

Wray skipped basketball during his junior year to get stronger and compete in indoor track, and admittedly “regretted it for the entire year.”

But when practice opened last December, “out of the blue, he showed up for tryouts,” Courtland basketball coach Eric Davis said. “It was truly a blessing, because we needed him.”

Wray averaged 7.9 points, 4.4 rebounds and 1.2 steals per game, but his biggest contributions came on defense, where Davis would routinely assign him to guard one of the opponent’s best scorers.

That mentality carried over to football, which Wray calls his favorite sport. He patrolled the back line of the Cougars’ defense, was also the leading receiver (eight catches for 157 yards and a touchdown in six games) for a run-heavy team. He also returned a kickoff and a punt for touchdowns against Caroline.

“He has a high football IQ. He really understood the game,” Hall said. “He was very rarely out of position.”

Once the spring season started, Wray really took off. He spent the first few weeks regaining his speed and form, then made it pay off in the postseason.

At the Region 4B meet, Wray won the triple jump and 110-meter hurdles and added runner-up finishes in the long jump and 300 hurdles. A week later, he claimed state titles in the long jump (23–1.5), triple jump (44–3.25) and 110 hurdles (14.85).

“The goal was to peak at the end of the season,” Wray said. “Going into the state meet, the only title I was really after was the long jump. When I won the triple jump and hurdles, I was surprised. It really didn’t sink in that I won all three until a few days ago.”

Wray will report to Howard University next week and focus on jumps. But in an era where many young athletes specialize, he believes his versatility helped him--especially in a year without an off-season.

“I’m blessed to have the type of body where I’m not too bulky or too tall, so I could make the transition between sports without having to readjust my body,” he said. “... I think the playing multiple sports definitely helped me in the long run.”

Steve DeShazo: 374-5443

sdeshazo@freelancestar.com

VOTING

Male athlete of the tear voting by The Free Lance–Star's sports staff, with first-place votes in parentheses:

1. Sean Wray, Courtland (5) 33

2. Kyle Reviello, King George (1) 25

3. Aidan Ryan, James Monroe (1) 18

4. Trevin Edwards, Chancellor 10

5. Jackson Vollbrecht, Courtland 7

6. Elijah Christopher, Massaponax 5

7. James Dosado, Caroline 3

8. (tie) A.J. Dale, King George 2

8. (tie) A.J. Labrusciano, North Stafford 2

TOP-FIVE IN MALE ATHLETE OF THE YEAR VOTING

SEAN WRAY

Courtland

  • Won three state titles (long jump, triple jump, 110 hurdles) in track and field.
  • Caught eight passes for 156 yards and a score in six games for the Courtland; made All-Area team as kick returner. 
  • Averaged nearly 8.0 points and 4.4 rebounds per game for the Cougars basketball team.
  • Will compete for the Howard University track team.

KYLE REVIELLO

King George junior

  • Starting tight end and linebacker on the Foxes' Region 4B champion football team.
  • First-team All-Area choice in baseball after batting .500 and posting an 0.39 ERA as the Foxes' closer.
  • Receiving Division I scholarship attention in both sports.

AIDAN RYAN

James Monroe senior

  • Starting quarterback and defensive back on JM's football team.
  • State Class 3 champion in the boys' indoor long jump.
  • Headed to the University of Virginia on a football scholarship.

TREVIN EDWARDS

Chancellor junior

  • Starting quarterback on the Chargers' football team, passing for 1,202 yards, 11 TDs and running for 677 yards, eight TDs.
  • Standout baseball player for the Chargers as a pitcher and shortstop, batting .516 with 26 stolen bases.
  • Will play football at Division II  Colorado Mesa University.

JACKSON VOLLBRECHT

Courtland senior

  • Won Class 4 state indoor shot put championship.
  • Swept Class 4 outdoor state titles in shot and discus, with the state's top discus throw (183–11) at any level.
  • Will compete for the University of Cincinnati.
