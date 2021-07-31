ALL-AREA: Male athlete of the year: Courtland's Sean Wray

Wray averaged 7.9 points, 4.4 rebounds and 1.2 steals per game, but his biggest contributions came on defense, where Davis would routinely assign him to guard one of the opponent’s best scorers.

That mentality carried over to football, which Wray calls his favorite sport. He patrolled the back line of the Cougars’ defense, was also the leading receiver (eight catches for 157 yards and a touchdown in six games) for a run-heavy team. He also returned a kickoff and a punt for touchdowns against Caroline.

“He has a high football IQ. He really understood the game,” Hall said. “He was very rarely out of position.”

Once the spring season started, Wray really took off. He spent the first few weeks regaining his speed and form, then made it pay off in the postseason.

At the Region 4B meet, Wray won the triple jump and 110-meter hurdles and added runner-up finishes in the long jump and 300 hurdles. A week later, he claimed state titles in the long jump (23–1.5), triple jump (44–3.25) and 110 hurdles (14.85).