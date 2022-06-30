ALL-AREA SOFTBALL: Bears' Dameron missed bats, posted impressive pitching stats

A hamstring injury ended Emily Dameron’s freshman softball season at Riverbend High School after just one game in 2021. As she sat on the bench after that, she said, “it was hard to watch.”

Fully healthy this spring, Dameron gave opposing batters a taste of that helplessness.

The Free Lance-Star’s All-Area player of the year sent 216 batters back to the dugout without putting the ball in play, helping the Bears win the Commonwealth District regular-season title. She posted a 15-3 record and a 1.08 ERA in a dominant sophomore season that surprised even herself.

“I think I exceeded my expectations a little bit,” Dameron said. “I knew I could be good, but if I’m being honest, I didn’t know I would be that good.”

Neither did Bri Worley—and she had gotten a sneak peak at Dameron’s potential. Dameron’s only game in 2021 was a 10-4 victory over a Mountain View team then coached by Worley.

When Worley took over Riverbend’s program this fall, she knew she had a pitcher to build around. She wasn’t sure just how reliant the Bears would become on her ace, though.

“The first couple of games, you could tell she’d be good, but we didn’t know she would be that dominant,” Larson said. “The strikeouts were were big thing. People just weren’t hitting her. That was next level. They weren’t touching the ball.”

A nine-strikeout performance in the Bears’ second game, a 4-3 victory over a King George team that would reach the Class 4 state semifinals, served early notice that Dameron would follow in a tradition of Riverbend aces that includes Mallory Ratcliffe and Alexi Benson.

She struck out a season-high 15 batters against North Stafford, 13 against a Stafford squad that would later upset the Bears in the district tournament semifinals, and 10 each against Mountain View and Colonial Forge. She also fanned 12 in winning a showdown against Louisa’s heralded junior pitcher, Emily Gillespie.

And to prove she was no no-hit wonder, she also had four RBIs while holding Brooke Point without a hit in a 13-0, five-inning victory. And she went 3 for 4 against King George, part of a .368 season at the plate that included four home runs.

“She’s an all-around player,” Worley said. “She’s very knowledgeable about the game. She’s a very good fielder, hitter and base runner. She studies the game, and she knows the game.”

Still, pitching is Dameron’s meal ticket.

After her season-ending injury as a freshman, she dedicated herself to stretching and conditioning, and reported no physical issues in 2022—with the possible exception of fatigue from a big workload. After a 16-1 start, the Bears dropped their final three games: 6-2 to Colonial Forge in their regular-season finale, 4-2 to Stafford in the district tournament and 2-1 to Stone Bridge in the Region 5D quarterfinals.

Dameron began pitching at age 9 and credits Chris Cauthorne of the Virginia Glory travel team with developing her expanding repertoire than begins with a fastball in excess of 60 mph.

“She’s got quite a few pitches,” Worley said. “She can move it around, mix speeds. She’s got a really good curve and a rise ball. That’s what makes her so next level.”

Said Dameron: “I worked on tunneling my pitches, throwing the same pitches in different locations. That’s a big part of [batters] not knowing what’s coming.”

Therein lies the challenge, both for Dameron and the rest of the Commonwealth District. She’s no longer a secret weapon, so opponents will be better prepared ready to try again next season—even if that’s easier said than done.

“Everyone in the district has seen her two or three times now,” Worley said. “They know what to expect. So they will come up with a game plan to try to hit her, and she will have to work even harder.”

