All-Area softball capsules
All-Area softball capsules

All Area softball

Alison Carter, North Stafford

 Mike Morones / The Free Lance-St

PLAYER OF THE YEAR

ALISON CARTER North Stafford

The Virginia Tech-bound senior batted .348 in her fourth season as a starter and was named Commonwealth player of the year.

COACH OF THE YEAR

JOHN BARTON Brooke Point

He led the Black-Hawks to a 9-5 record, the Region 5D championship and a spot in the Class 5 state semifinals.

FIRST TEAM

PAIGE BACHMAN FCS

The Liberty-bound senior batted .421 with four homers and 21 RBIs and went 9-3 on the mound, striking out 104 in 67 1/3 innings.

ALYSSA BOSKET Stafford

The junior first baseman batted .438 en route to first team all-Commonwealth District recognition.

ANNALIESE FRANKLIN Mountain View

The all-Commonwealth District catcher batter .372 with a .449 OBP. Defensively, she had a perfect fielding percentage.

HANNAH HEARL Orange

The Hornets’ freshman pitcher posted a 10-0 regular-season record and batted .347 for the season.

JAYLA HILL Caroline

The senior outfielder batted .484 with three home runs and 10 stolen bases for the Cavaliers.

RONNI HOWARD Courtland

Bound for Division I Marist (N.Y.) University, she slugged her 10th career home run as a senior.

COURTNEY JAMISON Riverbend

The senior outfielder batted a team-best .513 in helping the Bears reach the Region 6B championship game.

BRENNA MOREFIELD Massaponax

The senior outfielder batted .396 with 18 stolen bases and no errors in winning a first-team all-district nod.

LAUREN SHEEHAN King George

The Foxes’ senior outfielder hit .500 with 11 RBIs, 14 runs scored and no errors in the field all season.

BROOKE SHELTON Brooke Point

The senior all-district shortstop batted .391 with 11 RBIs and made just one error all season for the state semifinalist.

MACKENZIE SNELL Riverbend

The senior all-district shortstop batted .395 and had a .979 fielding percentage for the season for the Bears.

SECOND TEAM

Madison Bachman, FCS: Sophomore batted .542, scored 23 runs and stole 12 bases without being caught.

Kate Braden, Spotsylvania: Freshman batted ,441 while splitting time between short and catcher.

Laney Deane, Massaponax: The freshman catcher batted .439 with three homers and 17 RBIs.

Kaylee DeJesus, Riverbend: First-team all-Commonwealth outfielder batted .400 for the Bears.

Caleigh Eberhart, Mountain View: Senior outfielder was a first-team all-Commonwealth District pick with no errors on defense.

Cierra Foss, Brooke Point: Senior batted .367 and struck out 59 batters in 57 innings on the mound.

Phoebe Hughes, North Stafford: Sophomore catcher batted .600 and made just two errors all season.

Riley Johnson, FCS: Highly regarded eighth-grader hit .571 with seven triples, four homers and 16 steals.

Payton Kilmer, Massaponax: The senior struck out 74 batters in 44 innings and compiled an ERA of 1.84 in 2021.

Kendal Morgan, King George: Foxes’ sophomore hit .500 (.727 with runners in scoring position) with 11 RBIs.

Carley Romine, Riverbend: The senior was 6-2, including a no-hitter, with a 2.87 ERA for the season.

Kaylee Small, Stafford: Sophomore second baseman batted .324, was named first-team all-district.

HONORABLE MENTION

Aby Brown, Culpeper

Sarah Bourne, Stafford

Nyla Brown, Spotsylvania

Sydney Brown, Spotsylvania

Madelyn Chambers, Brooke Point

Olivia Chenault, Louisa

Abigail Clarke, King George

Emily Collins, Massaponax

Brianna Correa, Brooke Point

Myah Croson, Brooke Point

Paige Eagleton, Stafford

Camryn Digiacomo, Riverbend

Jada Estrada, Courtland

Layne Fritz, Mountain View

Kamryn Gray, Caroline

Abigail Greenwood, King George

Nia Hall, Massaponax

Emily Hall, Louisa

Roxane Hensel, Riverbend

Kaitlyn Johnson, Caroline

Katie Kearns, Brooke Point

Mylia Knight, Spotsylvania

Trinity Lamberton, Riverbend

Teagan Levesque, Mountain View

Hailey Linder, King George

Hannah Linder, King George

Haley Martin, Orange

Cassie Miller, FCS

Alexis Payne, Caroline

Annalise Pudimott, Mountain View

Taylor Puig, Riverbend

Anali Reyna, Stafford

Reese Rodgers, Orange

Hannah Rubino, Riverbend

Katie Scott, Eastern View

Dara Sharpe, Louisa

Madison Sobota, King George

Madison Taylor, Caroline

Allison Thrift, Courtland

Kylie Thuot, Brooke Point

Kristina Tolson, Stafford

Brie Tyler, Louisa

Brooke Vaillancourt, Massaponax

Scarlett Whitaker, FCS

Sydney Whitaker, FCS

Jordan Yule, Stafford

