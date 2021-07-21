All-Area softball capsules

PLAYER OF THE YEAR
ALISON CARTER North Stafford
The Virginia Tech-bound senior batted .348 in her fourth season as a starter and was named Commonwealth player of the year.
COACH OF THE YEAR
JOHN BARTON Brooke Point
He led the Black-Hawks to a 9-5 record, the Region 5D championship and a spot in the Class 5 state semifinals.
FIRST TEAM
PAIGE BACHMAN FCS
The Liberty-bound senior batted .421 with four homers and 21 RBIs and went 9-3 on the mound, striking out 104 in 67 1/3 innings.
ALYSSA BOSKET Stafford
The junior first baseman batted .438 en route to first team all-Commonwealth District recognition.
ANNALIESE FRANKLIN Mountain View
The all-Commonwealth District catcher batter .372 with a .449 OBP. Defensively, she had a perfect fielding percentage.
HANNAH HEARL Orange
The Hornets’ freshman pitcher posted a 10-0 regular-season record and batted .347 for the season.
JAYLA HILL Caroline
The senior outfielder batted .484 with three home runs and 10 stolen bases for the Cavaliers.
RONNI HOWARD Courtland
Bound for Division I Marist (N.Y.) University, she slugged her 10th career home run as a senior.
COURTNEY JAMISON Riverbend
The senior outfielder batted a team-best .513 in helping the Bears reach the Region 6B championship game.
BRENNA MOREFIELD Massaponax
The senior outfielder batted .396 with 18 stolen bases and no errors in winning a first-team all-district nod.
LAUREN SHEEHAN King George
The Foxes’ senior outfielder hit .500 with 11 RBIs, 14 runs scored and no errors in the field all season.
BROOKE SHELTON Brooke Point
The senior all-district shortstop batted .391 with 11 RBIs and made just one error all season for the state semifinalist.
MACKENZIE SNELL Riverbend
The senior all-district shortstop batted .395 and had a .979 fielding percentage for the season for the Bears.
SECOND TEAM
Madison Bachman, FCS: Sophomore batted .542, scored 23 runs and stole 12 bases without being caught.
Kate Braden, Spotsylvania: Freshman batted ,441 while splitting time between short and catcher.
Laney Deane, Massaponax: The freshman catcher batted .439 with three homers and 17 RBIs.
Kaylee DeJesus, Riverbend: First-team all-Commonwealth outfielder batted .400 for the Bears.
Caleigh Eberhart, Mountain View: Senior outfielder was a first-team all-Commonwealth District pick with no errors on defense.
Cierra Foss, Brooke Point: Senior batted .367 and struck out 59 batters in 57 innings on the mound.
Phoebe Hughes, North Stafford: Sophomore catcher batted .600 and made just two errors all season.
Riley Johnson, FCS: Highly regarded eighth-grader hit .571 with seven triples, four homers and 16 steals.
Payton Kilmer, Massaponax: The senior struck out 74 batters in 44 innings and compiled an ERA of 1.84 in 2021.
Kendal Morgan, King George: Foxes’ sophomore hit .500 (.727 with runners in scoring position) with 11 RBIs.
Carley Romine, Riverbend: The senior was 6-2, including a no-hitter, with a 2.87 ERA for the season.
Kaylee Small, Stafford: Sophomore second baseman batted .324, was named first-team all-district.
HONORABLE MENTION
Aby Brown, Culpeper
Sarah Bourne, Stafford
Nyla Brown, Spotsylvania
Sydney Brown, Spotsylvania
Madelyn Chambers, Brooke Point
Olivia Chenault, Louisa
Abigail Clarke, King George
Emily Collins, Massaponax
Brianna Correa, Brooke Point
Myah Croson, Brooke Point
Paige Eagleton, Stafford
Camryn Digiacomo, Riverbend
Jada Estrada, Courtland
Layne Fritz, Mountain View
Kamryn Gray, Caroline
Abigail Greenwood, King George
Nia Hall, Massaponax
Emily Hall, Louisa
Roxane Hensel, Riverbend
Kaitlyn Johnson, Caroline
Katie Kearns, Brooke Point
Mylia Knight, Spotsylvania
Trinity Lamberton, Riverbend
Teagan Levesque, Mountain View
Hailey Linder, King George
Hannah Linder, King George
Haley Martin, Orange
Cassie Miller, FCS
Alexis Payne, Caroline
Annalise Pudimott, Mountain View
Taylor Puig, Riverbend
Anali Reyna, Stafford
Reese Rodgers, Orange
Hannah Rubino, Riverbend
Katie Scott, Eastern View
Dara Sharpe, Louisa
Madison Sobota, King George
Madison Taylor, Caroline
Allison Thrift, Courtland
Kylie Thuot, Brooke Point
Kristina Tolson, Stafford
Brie Tyler, Louisa