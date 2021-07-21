All-Area softball capsules

JAYLA HILL Caroline

The senior outfielder batted .484 with three home runs and 10 stolen bases for the Cavaliers.

RONNI HOWARD Courtland

Bound for Division I Marist (N.Y.) University, she slugged her 10th career home run as a senior.

COURTNEY JAMISON Riverbend

The senior outfielder batted a team-best .513 in helping the Bears reach the Region 6B championship game.

BRENNA MOREFIELD Massaponax

The senior outfielder batted .396 with 18 stolen bases and no errors in winning a first-team all-district nod.

LAUREN SHEEHAN King George

The Foxes’ senior outfielder hit .500 with 11 RBIs, 14 runs scored and no errors in the field all season.

BROOKE SHELTON Brooke Point

The senior all-district shortstop batted .391 with 11 RBIs and made just one error all season for the state semifinalist.

MACKENZIE SNELL Riverbend