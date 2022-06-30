All-Area softball capsules

PLAYER OF THE YEAR

EMILY DAMERON Riverbend

The sophomore went 15-3 with 216 strikeouts and a 1.08 ERA on the mound. She also .368 with four home runs.

COACH OF THE YEAR

NEIL LYBURN King George

His Foxes went 19-5, claimed the Battlefield District tournament title and reached the VHSL Class 4 state semifinals..

MADI BACHMAN Mountain View

The second team all-state catcher batted .607 with 21 RBIs as a sophomore after transferring from Fredericksburg Christian.

KAITLYN BESTICK Chancellor

Best known for her hockey prowess, the Battlefield District player of the year batted .515 and stole 30 bases.

KATE BRADEN Spotsylvania

The sophomore infielder batted .493 with six homers and 33 RBIs en route to first-team all-state honors.

EMILY GILLESPIE Louisa

The Jefferson District player of the year struck out 165 and posted an 0.43 ERA in her junior season.

ABIGAIL GREENWOOD King George

The junior went 10-4 with 107 strikeouts and pitched a perfect game against Great Bridge in the state quarterfinals.

HANNAH HEARL Orange

The Hornets’ sophomore pitcher went 15-1 with 195 strikeouts and just 15 walks and also batted .340.

ALEXIS KANTOR Mountain View

The all-Region 5D outfielder batted .444 and scored 25 runs without making an error in the field.

RYLIE JOHNSON Fredericksburg Christian

The freshman batted .571 with seven triples and 28 runs scored en route to second-team VISAA all-state honors.

HALEY MARTIN Orange

The junior outfielder hit .467 with five triples and five homers in helping the Hornets reach the state quarterfinals.

ARIANA MELENDEZ Colonial Forge

The all-Commonwealth second baseman hit .414, scored 18 runs and prevented several more with her glove.

SYDNEY WHITAKER Fredericksburg Christian

The VCAC player of the year batted .524 with 21 RBIs and 15 stolen bases for the Eagles as a senior.

SECOND TEAM

Haylee Callahan, King George U: Junior was 6-1 on the mound and batted .460 with six home runs.

Abigail Clarke, King George C: Sophomore hit .514 with three triples and was steady behind the plate.

Roxane Hansel, Riverbend OF: All-Commonwealth junior batted .281 and excelled in the field for the Bears.

Katie Kearns, Brooke Point IF: All-Commonwealth first baseman hit .485 with three homers, no errors.

Mylia Knight, Spotsylvania IF: The first-team all-state first baseman hit .424 with eight homers and 19 stolen bases.

Morgan Maslock, Spotsylvania P: Freshman went 8-3 with a save on the mound, striking out 68 in 65 innings.

Kendall Morgan, King George IF: All-Region 4B third baseman hit .393 and shared team lead with four homers.

Ja’chelle Moseley, Orange IF: Sophomore first baseman batted .542 with 23 RBIs for the Hornets.

Dara Sharpe, Louisa IF: The all-Jefferson District shortstop hit .431 and was a defensive whiz for the Lions.

Hannah Werth, Eastern View OF: All-Battlefield senior outfielder batted .413 with four triples, scored 26 runs.

Jordan Yule, Stafford P: The Indians’ junior struck out 91 batters in 64 innings and also batted .444.

HONORABLE MENTION

Amanda Ashe, Mountain View

Alyssa Bosket, Stafford

Savannah Bragg, Louisa

Katelynn Carter, North Stafford

Madelyn Chambers, Brooke Point

Emily Collins, Massaponax

Emma Comer, Eastern View

Laney Deane, Massaponax

Kaylie DeChicchis, North Stafford

Madirae Dillard, Chancellor

Deja Dorsey, Chancellor

Codi Dudley, Caroline

Paige Eagleton, Stafford

Layne Fritz, Mountain View

Elizabeth Harley, Mountain View

Olivia George, Courtland

Lydia Gillespie, Louisa

Emma Hallman, Spotsylvania

Lizzy Hastings, Brooke Point

Paige Headley, King George

Madi Kamhuis, Fredericksburg Christian

Kourtney Kidd, Louisa

Lacey King, Brooke Point

Trinity Lamberton, Riverbend

Hailey Metzger, Chancellor

Abigail Morris, North Stafford

Kyleigh Mummert, Spotsylvania

Tristin Norris, Eastern View

Caitlyn Oakland, Colonial Forge

Maddox Pleasants, Louisa

Olivia Roudabush, Courtland

Hannah Rubino, Riverbend

Madison Sabota, King George

Katie Scott, Eastern View

Madelyn Smith, Colonial Forge

Kacis Stephenson, Colonial Forge

Madison Taylor, Caroline

Makayla Taylor, Colonial Forge

Kaitlyn Tolson, Stafford

Allison Thrift, Courtland

Scarlett Whittaker, Fredericksburg Christian

Shelby Wood, Culpeper

Kylah Wrolstad, Brooke Point