All-Area softball capsules

PLAYER OF THE YEAR
EMILY DAMERON Riverbend
The sophomore went 15-3 with 216 strikeouts and a 1.08 ERA on the mound. She also .368 with four home runs.
COACH OF THE YEAR
NEIL LYBURN King George
His Foxes went 19-5, claimed the Battlefield District tournament title and reached the VHSL Class 4 state semifinals..
MADI BACHMAN Mountain View
The second team all-state catcher batted .607 with 21 RBIs as a sophomore after transferring from Fredericksburg Christian.
KAITLYN BESTICK Chancellor
Best known for her hockey prowess, the Battlefield District player of the year batted .515 and stole 30 bases.
KATE BRADEN Spotsylvania
The sophomore infielder batted .493 with six homers and 33 RBIs en route to first-team all-state honors.
EMILY GILLESPIE Louisa
The Jefferson District player of the year struck out 165 and posted an 0.43 ERA in her junior season.
ABIGAIL GREENWOOD King George
The junior went 10-4 with 107 strikeouts and pitched a perfect game against Great Bridge in the state quarterfinals.
HANNAH HEARL Orange
The Hornets’ sophomore pitcher went 15-1 with 195 strikeouts and just 15 walks and also batted .340.
ALEXIS KANTOR Mountain View
The all-Region 5D outfielder batted .444 and scored 25 runs without making an error in the field.
RYLIE JOHNSON Fredericksburg Christian
The freshman batted .571 with seven triples and 28 runs scored en route to second-team VISAA all-state honors.
HALEY MARTIN Orange
The junior outfielder hit .467 with five triples and five homers in helping the Hornets reach the state quarterfinals.
ARIANA MELENDEZ Colonial Forge
The all-Commonwealth second baseman hit .414, scored 18 runs and prevented several more with her glove.
SYDNEY WHITAKER Fredericksburg Christian
The VCAC player of the year batted .524 with 21 RBIs and 15 stolen bases for the Eagles as a senior.
SECOND TEAM
Haylee Callahan, King George U: Junior was 6-1 on the mound and batted .460 with six home runs.
Abigail Clarke, King George C: Sophomore hit .514 with three triples and was steady behind the plate.
Roxane Hansel, Riverbend OF: All-Commonwealth junior batted .281 and excelled in the field for the Bears.
Katie Kearns, Brooke Point IF: All-Commonwealth first baseman hit .485 with three homers, no errors.
Mylia Knight, Spotsylvania IF: The first-team all-state first baseman hit .424 with eight homers and 19 stolen bases.
Morgan Maslock, Spotsylvania P: Freshman went 8-3 with a save on the mound, striking out 68 in 65 innings.
Kendall Morgan, King George IF: All-Region 4B third baseman hit .393 and shared team lead with four homers.
Ja’chelle Moseley, Orange IF: Sophomore first baseman batted .542 with 23 RBIs for the Hornets.
Dara Sharpe, Louisa IF: The all-Jefferson District shortstop hit .431 and was a defensive whiz for the Lions.
Hannah Werth, Eastern View OF: All-Battlefield senior outfielder batted .413 with four triples, scored 26 runs.
Jordan Yule, Stafford P: The Indians’ junior struck out 91 batters in 64 innings and also batted .444.
HONORABLE MENTION
Amanda Ashe, Mountain View
Alyssa Bosket, Stafford
Savannah Bragg, Louisa
Katelynn Carter, North Stafford
Madelyn Chambers, Brooke Point
Emily Collins, Massaponax
Emma Comer, Eastern View
Laney Deane, Massaponax
Kaylie DeChicchis, North Stafford
Madirae Dillard, Chancellor
Deja Dorsey, Chancellor
Codi Dudley, Caroline
Paige Eagleton, Stafford
Layne Fritz, Mountain View
Elizabeth Harley, Mountain View
Olivia George, Courtland
Lydia Gillespie, Louisa
Emma Hallman, Spotsylvania
Lizzy Hastings, Brooke Point
Paige Headley, King George
Madi Kamhuis, Fredericksburg Christian
Kourtney Kidd, Louisa
Lacey King, Brooke Point
Trinity Lamberton, Riverbend
Morgan Maslock, Spotsylvania
Hailey Metzger, Chancellor
Abigail Morris, North Stafford
Kyleigh Mummert, Spotsylvania
Tristin Norris, Eastern View
Caitlyn Oakland, Colonial Forge
Maddox Pleasants, Louisa
Olivia Roudabush, Courtland
Hannah Rubino, Riverbend
Madison Sabota, King George
Katie Scott, Eastern View
Madelyn Smith, Colonial Forge
Kacis Stephenson, Colonial Forge
Madison Taylor, Caroline
Makayla Taylor, Colonial Forge
Kaitlyn Tolson, Stafford
Allison Thrift, Courtland
Scarlett Whittaker, Fredericksburg Christian
Shelby Wood, Culpeper
Kylah Wrolstad, Brooke Point