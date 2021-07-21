ALL-AREA SOFTBALL: Carter was a coach on the field for North Stafford

“She’s a strong hitter. And she could play small ball if we needed her to get on base,” said Barbarczuk, who played for North Stafford’s varsity in 2011 and had served as the school’s junior varsity coach the previous five seasons.

For her senior campaign, Carter batted .323 and slugged .613; scored eight runs; totaled six RBIs; drew 18 walks; and 10 stolen bases. She played flawlessly in the field, committing no errors in center field and gunning out five opposing runners on the bases. She even took over mound duties in relief of McGee, who will extend her softball career at Bowie State.

Carter was a team fixture under three different coaches: Pam Kantor in her freshman year, Andy O’Brien (now coaching at Riverbend) as a sophomore and Barbaczuk this year.

Concerning her senior season, Carter said: “[Barbarczuk] was a lot of fun; an approachable persona.” Along with assistants Julie Barbarczuk, Erin Godfrey, Stephen Hibberd and Bonnie Thormen, the coaching staff wanted the players to have fun this season and for next year’s group to come back “stronger and smarter.”

Carter traced her love for the game growing up in Texas. She often played whiffle ball with her grandfather Al Carter and her father Jonathan Carter, who played college baseball at Sam Houston State.