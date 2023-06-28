Susan Sharpe trusted her instincts.

She was coaching middle-school softball in Louisa County several years ago when she heard about a hard-throwing but wild left-handed pitcher. She and an assistant went watch Emily Gillespie pitch in a summer youth league game — and weren’t impressed with what they saw in some wild warmups.

“I told (the assistant) that we needed her to pitch for us, and she looked at me like I was crazy,” Sharpe says now. “(Gillespie) was all over the place. But once she got into the circle in the game, she started to reel it in. That was obviously a far cry from what she became.”

What Gillespie became was The Free Lance–Star’s 2023 softball player of the year, as well as the VHSL Class 4 player of the year. Most importantly, she became a state champion, leading the Lions to a 24–1 record and their first state crown as a senior with a dominant performance that made her coach look like a shrewd gambler.

“I knew we could go far,” Gillespie said. “We had a lot of good girls on the team, and if one of us wasn’t hitting, the others would pick her up. And our defense was really good.”

Those two factors comforted Gillespie, who in previous seasons looked at times like a one-woman show.

As a senior, she struck out 209 batters and posted a 0.88 ERA. Those numbers were similar to those of her junior season, when she fanned 165 with an 0.43 ERA for a team that finished 15–7 and lost 2–1 to rival Orange in the Region 4D semifinals.

But in previous years, on the rare occasions when opponents did put bat to ball, it usually didn’t work out well for the Lions.

“At times I felt like I was out there working by myself,” Gillespie admitted. “This year, I got some extra run support, and that helped calm me down.”

Louisa’s defense behind her was also improved, as the Lions allowed just 35 runs all season and posted seven shutouts. They started the season with a 2–1 victory over Orange that set the tone for big things ahead.

“Having her on our side was definitely a game-changer,” said Dara Sharpe, the coach’s daughter and all-state shortstop. “Knowing she had trust in us. Last year, we had some hiccups in our defense ... This year, the eight behind her, she had faith in us. Knowing she had full trust in us allowed her to put more balls over the plate and let us work behind her, that just changed our play a lot.”

Besides her dominant fastball and rise ball, Gillespie has worked with pitching coach Rick Pauly to tweak her change-up and hone her accuracy. Susan Sharpe also believes that being left-handed gives Gillespie an additional edge, because she can hide the ball from right-handed batters longer.

Gillespie also batted cleanup for the Lions and hit .389 with five home runs on the year. She helped her own cause in the state final, a 9–1 victory over Halifax County, by going 4 for 4 with three RBIs, including a tiebreaking fifth-inning two-run double.

“She was kind of all or nothing at the plate,” Susan Sharpe said. “She would either hit the ball extremely hard, or she would strike out. In the state game, she had seen (Halifax’s Emma Payne) before, so she knew exactly what pitch she was going to throw, and she was smart enough to make adjustments at the plate.”

Gillespie’s next stop is Northern Kentucky University, which went 13–9 in the Division I Horizon League this spring while using three pitchers. The most effective of the trio, Lauryn Hicks, was a senior.

“I loved the school and the coaches,” Gillespie said. “They only keep 5–6 pitchers, and the coach (Kathryn Gleason) is really good about using everybody, so I have a pretty good chance to play as a freshman.

Meanwhile, the Lions are scheduled to bring back most of their lineup next spring — with the notable exceptions of Gillespie and Dara Sharpe, who’ll be playing at George Mason.

Can Susan Sharpe pull another ace from her sleeve?

“We have a kid coming up who’s pretty good,” she said. “But Emily was pretty special.”