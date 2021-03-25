 Skip to main content
All-Area swimming capsules
BOYS

SWIMMER OF THE YEAR

DEVIN BATEMAN

Stafford

The senior swam on two state championship relays and placed second in the state in the 100-yard butterfly and third in the 50 freestyle. He was Region 5D champ in the fly.

FIRST TEAM

BEN EICHBERG

Stafford

The junior swam on both state-winning relays and placed third in the state in the 100 breaststroke and fifth in the 200 IM after winning regional titles in both.

JAKOB FRICK

Colonial Forge

The Navy-bound senior was Region Class 6B champion and state runner-up in the 100 breaststroke, and event he will swim in the Olympic Trials. He also won the regional 200 IM.

CHASEN HENSEN

Colonial Forge

The senior posted the area’s best time in the 100 freestyle (47.90) and placed third in Region 6B and 12th in the state meet in the event.

OWEN HOBAN

Brooke Point

The precocious freshman placed third in the Class 5 state 200 IM and fifth in the 100 backstroke. He was second in Region 5D in both events.

TREVOR HUDSON

Riverbend

The sophomore placed sixth in the Class 6 state meet in the 500 free after placing fourth in regionals. He also had the area’s No. 2 time in the 200 free.

LUKE OSLEGER

Stafford

The senior swam on both of Stafford’s state champion relay teams and was third in the 100 free. He won Region 5D titles in the 100 and 200 free.

KYLE PECK

Chancellor

His freshman season ended with a third-place showing in the Class 4 state backstroke and fourth in the 100 fly. He was Region 4B fly and back champion.

GIRLS

SWIMMER OF THE YEAR

ASHLEY WANG

Colonial Forge

The talented sophomore placed third in the Class 6 state meet in the 100 back and fifth in the 100 fly. She was second in Region 6B in the back and fourth in the fly.

FIRST TEAM

TESSA CAMPBELL

Courtland

The junior placed seventh in the Class 4 state 200 IM and eighth in the 100 breast. She was Region 4B runner-up in the breaststroke.

CARLIE CLEMENTS

Massaponax

The sophomore was Region 6B runner-up in the 50 freestyle and posted the area’s fastest time (24.16) in the event.

NATALIE HIDROBO

Brooke Point

The freshman tied for the Class 5 state title in the 50 freestyle after winning a Region 5B title. She was also regional runner-up in the backstroke.

ASHER JOSEPH

Courtland

The sophomore was Class 4 state champion in the 100 free and placed second in the 50 free after winning Region 4B titles in both events.

ANKA WHELAN

Mountain View

The senior was the Class 5 state runner-up in the 200 free and placed sixth in the 500 free after winning regional titles in both events.

COACHES OF THE YEAR

ASHLEY GOODWILL & KATE ORAFICE

Stafford

They led a deep, talented boys team to a Region 5D championship and a runner-up spot on the podium at the Class 5 state meet.

HONORABLE MENTION

BOYS

John Baroody, James Monroe

Malachi Caballero, King George

Samuel Calder, Colonial Forge

Colin Feliciano, Brooke Point

Jimmy Granger, King George

Ian Jones, Stafford

Tristan Loesche, Courtland

Kevin McGowan, Colonial Forge

Ryan McOsker, Stafford

Smith Martin, Stafford

Peyton Meyer, Mountain View

Brian Miller, Brooke Point

Nicholas Pacheck, Spotsylvania

Nate Puchalski, Courtland

William Ross, Riverbend

Massimo Serafini, Riverbend

Andrew Spinnanger, Stafford

Jack Spinnanger, Stafford

Jonah Unruh, Stafford

GIRLS

Maddie Brown, Chancellor

Aleena De Sir, Massaponax

Charlotte Denecke, Massaponax

Kalina Frick, Colonial Forge

Jeanie Graham, King George

Ciara Graves, King George

Sarah Green, King George

Marie Han, King George

Claire Hebertson, Massaponax

Kathryn Johnson, Colonial Forge

Lauren Meyer, Mountain View

Macy O’Reilly, Mountain View

Morgan Parker, Chancellor

Bridgette Pearson, Mountain View

Cristal Perdomo, Riverbend

Marissa Ross, Riverbend

Lauren Smith, Riverbend

Natalie Szenas, Courtland

Alexis Thai-Nguyen, Courtland

Kyleigh Tiberio, Massaponax

Taylor Walker, Mountain View

Carter Wasser, King George

Jillian Wedding, King George

