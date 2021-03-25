All-Area swimming capsules

BOYS

SWIMMER OF THE YEAR

DEVIN BATEMAN

Stafford

The senior swam on two state championship relays and placed second in the state in the 100-yard butterfly and third in the 50 freestyle. He was Region 5D champ in the fly.

FIRST TEAM

BEN EICHBERG

Stafford

The junior swam on both state-winning relays and placed third in the state in the 100 breaststroke and fifth in the 200 IM after winning regional titles in both.

JAKOB FRICK

Colonial Forge

The Navy-bound senior was Region Class 6B champion and state runner-up in the 100 breaststroke, and event he will swim in the Olympic Trials. He also won the regional 200 IM.

CHASEN HENSEN

Colonial Forge