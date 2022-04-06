All-Area swimming capsules

SWIMMERS OF THE YEAR
KYLE PECK, Chancellor
The sophomore won a state championship in the 100 backstroke and was second in the butterfly after winning Region 4B titles in both events.
CARLIE CLEMENTS, Massaponax
The junior was Class 5 state runner-up in the 50 and 100 freestyle after winning the 100 and finishing second at 50 in Region 5D.
COACH OF THE YEAR
KONRAD HELLER, James Monroe
The veteran coach led a team of year-round and seasonal swimmers to strong finishes at the district, regional and state levels.
BOYS TEAM
BEN EICHBERG, Stafford
The versatile senior was eighth in the state 100 breast and eighth in the 200 IM. He was second in the Region 5D breast, third in the 50 free.
OWEN HOBAN, Brooke Point
The sophomore was Class 5 state champion in the 200 IM and placed fourth in the backstroke after winning regional titles in both events.
TREVOR HUDSON, Riverbend
The junior was the area’s best distance freestyler, placing fourth in the 200 and fifth in the 500 at state after finishing second in both events at regionals.
TRISTAN LOESCHE, Courtland
The senior was third in the Class 4 state 100 freestyle after finishing third in Region 4B in the 50 free and fourth in the 100 free.
KEVIN McGOWAN, Colonial Forge
The Eagles’ junior posted the area’s top 50 free time (21.67), placing fourth in Region 6B and 13th in the state in the event.
NATE PUCHALSKI, Courtland
The junior finished second in the Class 4 state 200 IM and third in the 100 backstroke after winning the Battlefield District back title.
GIRLS TEAM
LILY EICHBERG, Stafford
The freshman placed third in Region 5D in the 200 IM and eighth in the breast, but a false start derailed her hopes of an IM state medal.
CIERA GRAVES, King George
The junior posted the area’s top butterfly time (58.39), placing fifth in Region 4B and sixth in the Class 4 state meet in the event.
NATALIE HIDROBO, Brooke Point
The junior won a Commonwealth backstroke title and placed fifth in that event in Region 5D, along with a third-place spot in the 50 free.
ASHER JOSEPH, Courtland
The Cougars’ junior was third state in the Class 4 state 50 free and fourth in the 100 freee. She was also third in Region 4B in the butterfly.
SAMI SOWERS, James Monroe
The precocious freshman was Region 3B 100 freestyle champ and placed in state in the 50 and 100 free, while also shining in the backstroke.
ASHLEY WANG, Colonial Forge
The Eagles’ junior was the area’s best IM swimmer, placing second in Region 6B and fifth in the state meet in the challenging event.
HONORABLE MENTION
BOYS
John Baroody, James Monroe
Ian Bennett, Colonial Forge
Walker Berndt, Courtland
Malachi Caballero, King George
Samuel Calder, Colonial Forge
Caleb Dawson, Spotsylvania
Andrew Fiore, Mountain View
Owen Geddes, Fredericksburg Academy
Daniel Gibbs, Colonial Forge
A.J. Green, King George
Dyllan Hartman, Louisa
Kristian Henderson, King George
Jackson Hunter, Courtland
Ian Jones, Stafford
Noah Lucas, James Monroe
Caleb Luxeder, Brooke Point
Ryan McOsker, Stafford
Peyton Meyer, Mountain View
Brian Miller, Brooke Point
Lukas Miller, Courtland
Cole Owen, Louisa
Mark Pearcy, Riverbend
Garrett Peck, Chancellor
Jack Scharf, James Monroe
Alex Storen, Courtland
Aubrey Struder, Colonial Forge
Morgan Taylor, Stafford
Jonah Unruh, Stafford
Elliott Van Vorst, James Monroe
Colton White, King George
Ryelan White, James Monroe
David Williams, Brooke Point
GIRLS
Tessa Campbell, Courtland
Ainsley Curtin, Colonial Forge
Faith Fowler, Riverbend
Arielle Grabowski, Stafford
Emma Green, Courtland
Sarah Green, King George
Marie Han, King George
Claire Hebertson, Riverbend
Davia Hoover, Mountain View
Kathryn Johnson, Colonial Forge
Molly Miller, Colonial Forge
Addison Muhlenkamp, Caroline
Macy O’Reilly, Mountain View
Morgan Parker, Chancellor
Sophia Penton, Colonial Forge
Charlotte Samuels, Orange
Katelyn Spuchesi, King George
Alexis Thai-Nguyen, Courtland
Kyleigh Tiberio, Massaponax
E.A. Wardman, King George
Jillian Wedding, King George