All-Area swimming capsules

SWIMMERS OF THE YEAR

KYLE PECK, Chancellor

The sophomore won a state championship in the 100 backstroke and was second in the butterfly after winning Region 4B titles in both events.

CARLIE CLEMENTS, Massaponax

The junior was Class 5 state runner-up in the 50 and 100 freestyle after winning the 100 and finishing second at 50 in Region 5D.

COACH OF THE YEAR

KONRAD HELLER, James Monroe

The veteran coach led a team of year-round and seasonal swimmers to strong finishes at the district, regional and state levels.

BOYS TEAM

BEN EICHBERG, Stafford

The versatile senior was eighth in the state 100 breast and eighth in the 200 IM. He was second in the Region 5D breast, third in the 50 free.

OWEN HOBAN, Brooke Point

The sophomore was Class 5 state champion in the 200 IM and placed fourth in the backstroke after winning regional titles in both events.

TREVOR HUDSON, Riverbend

The junior was the area’s best distance freestyler, placing fourth in the 200 and fifth in the 500 at state after finishing second in both events at regionals.

TRISTAN LOESCHE, Courtland

The senior was third in the Class 4 state 100 freestyle after finishing third in Region 4B in the 50 free and fourth in the 100 free.

KEVIN McGOWAN, Colonial Forge

The Eagles’ junior posted the area’s top 50 free time (21.67), placing fourth in Region 6B and 13th in the state in the event.

NATE PUCHALSKI, Courtland

The junior finished second in the Class 4 state 200 IM and third in the 100 backstroke after winning the Battlefield District back title.

GIRLS TEAM

LILY EICHBERG, Stafford

The freshman placed third in Region 5D in the 200 IM and eighth in the breast, but a false start derailed her hopes of an IM state medal.

CIERA GRAVES, King George

The junior posted the area’s top butterfly time (58.39), placing fifth in Region 4B and sixth in the Class 4 state meet in the event.

NATALIE HIDROBO, Brooke Point

The junior won a Commonwealth backstroke title and placed fifth in that event in Region 5D, along with a third-place spot in the 50 free.

ASHER JOSEPH, Courtland

The Cougars’ junior was third state in the Class 4 state 50 free and fourth in the 100 freee. She was also third in Region 4B in the butterfly.

SAMI SOWERS, James Monroe

The precocious freshman was Region 3B 100 freestyle champ and placed in state in the 50 and 100 free, while also shining in the backstroke.

ASHLEY WANG, Colonial Forge

The Eagles’ junior was the area’s best IM swimmer, placing second in Region 6B and fifth in the state meet in the challenging event.

HONORABLE MENTION

BOYS

John Baroody, James Monroe

Ian Bennett, Colonial Forge

Walker Berndt, Courtland

Malachi Caballero, King George

Samuel Calder, Colonial Forge

Caleb Dawson, Spotsylvania

Andrew Fiore, Mountain View

Owen Geddes, Fredericksburg Academy

Daniel Gibbs, Colonial Forge

A.J. Green, King George

Dyllan Hartman, Louisa

Kristian Henderson, King George

Jackson Hunter, Courtland

Ian Jones, Stafford

Noah Lucas, James Monroe

Caleb Luxeder, Brooke Point

Ryan McOsker, Stafford

Peyton Meyer, Mountain View

Brian Miller, Brooke Point

Lukas Miller, Courtland

Cole Owen, Louisa

Mark Pearcy, Riverbend

Garrett Peck, Chancellor

Jack Scharf, James Monroe

Alex Storen, Courtland

Aubrey Struder, Colonial Forge

Morgan Taylor, Stafford

Jonah Unruh, Stafford

Elliott Van Vorst, James Monroe

Colton White, King George

Ryelan White, James Monroe

David Williams, Brooke Point

GIRLS

Tessa Campbell, Courtland

Ainsley Curtin, Colonial Forge

Faith Fowler, Riverbend

Arielle Grabowski, Stafford

Emma Green, Courtland

Sarah Green, King George

Marie Han, King George

Claire Hebertson, Riverbend

Davia Hoover, Mountain View

Kathryn Johnson, Colonial Forge

Molly Miller, Colonial Forge

Addison Muhlenkamp, Caroline

Macy O’Reilly, Mountain View

Morgan Parker, Chancellor

Sophia Penton, Colonial Forge

Charlotte Samuels, Orange

Katelyn Spuchesi, King George

Alexis Thai-Nguyen, Courtland

Kyleigh Tiberio, Massaponax

E.A. Wardman, King George

Jillian Wedding, King George