When Kyle Peck was barely 5 years old, he came to his mother with a request.

Watching his older brothers Dylan and Garrett practice with their swim club brought out the competitive impatience inherent in every younger sibling.

“He said, ‘Mom, I want to be in the big pool. I want to swim with them.’ “ Tiare Peck recalls now. “The coach had him swim a length of freestyle, and he did it. Then he told Kyle to flip over on his back. My husband and I weren’t sure, because he’d never learned the backstroke.

“But Kyle just flipped over on his back and made it to the other end. We sat there with our mouths open. The coach said, ‘You didn’t know he could do that?’ We said no.”

Peck and fellow All-Area swimmer of the year Lily Eichberg both have gone from chasing their older brothers to setting a pace that few high school rivals can match. Both went undefeated in regular-season dual-meet races this winter before going on to bigger things in district, regional and state meets.

Peck, a Chancellor High School junior, set a state record (47.21) in repeating as VHSL Class 4 state backstroke champion and also placed third in the 50 freestyle. Eichberg, a Stafford sophomore, tied for fourth in the Class 5 state 200 individual medley.

Talent and dedication helped boost both onto the podium. But neither might have ever jumped into the water if not for the exploits of their two older brothers. (Coincidentally, the eldest in each family is named Dylan).

“Without my brothers, I wouldn’t ever have started swimming,” Eichberg said. “I was 6, and I hated the pool. But seeing my brothers swim got me interested, and they really influenced my swimming experience.”

Echoed Peck: “I dedicate every last ounce of my swim success to them. Without them pushing me, I wouldn’t have become the person I am.”

Eichberg was even younger than Peck when her siblings started swimming. “I was crawling on the pool deck,” she said.

Still, she needed some convincing to dive in. A chance to spend more time with Dylan (who would go on to swim at Virginia Tech) and Ben (a freshman on Miami University’s [Ohio] team) increased her motivation.

“We told her, ‘Like it or not, you’re going to be around water and pools your whole life. You’ve got to learn to swim,’ “ said Jennifer Eichberg, Lily’s mother. “Once she accepted that, her natural ability took over. I don’t know where it came from.”

That’s because neither Eichberg nor Peck have parents who were competitive swimmers. But both had active older brothers who discovered the sport at a young age — and an inner drive that compelled the youngest sibling to follow.

Says Peck: “I was around 8 years old, and I told my mother, ‘I want to swim faster than my brothers.’ She told me, ‘Okay, you’ve got two years (to pass Garrett) and five years (to pass Dylan). I said, ‘No, I want to be faster right now.’ They pushed me, and now they’re here to cheer me on.”

Dylan Peck swam at George Mason University and now helps coach the Stingrays club team to which both Kyle and Lily Eichberg belong — although he doesn’t directly oversee his brother. Garrett Peck is a freshman swimmer at Marymount University in Arlington.

Both have experienced success — but not at the level of their youngest brother, who has committed to swim at national power Texas after he graduates in 2024. They still have influence, though.

“They’re never fake with me,” Kyle Peck said of his brothers. “They always keep it real. If I’m being an idiot or getting to brash, they’ll say, ‘Shut your mouth; you’re being an idiot.’ They help me stay in my zone.”

Eichberg enjoys a similar relationship with her older brothers. “She adores them both,” her mother said. “I’ll pass her room, and she’s giggling while talking to one of them.”

Said Lily: “It was a little hard to be competitive with them, because they’re guys, and they’re older. But there are times when I’ll text them and say, ‘You saw that? You weren’t swimming that fast when you were my age.’

“They text me a lot after every meet, saying, ‘Good job, Lily,’ ‘You’re a dog, Lily.’ They definitely help me stay focused.”

That discipline came to fruition this winter, when Eichberg helped a young Stafford girls’ team finish a close second to Mountain View in the Commonwealth District meet. She also helped coaches Lisa Baumgartner and David Means strategically choose her races for dual meets.

“She’s extremely versatile,” Means said. “We’d go into each meet saying, ‘Which event do we need to win?’ and plug her into that event.”

Eichberg swam the area’s best season times in the 200 IM and 500 freestyle and joined fellow sophomores Arielle Grabowski and Madi Bean and freshman London Jones in posting top times in the 200 medley and 200 free relays. She also might have medaled in the state 100 breaststroke if not for a kick violation that earned her a disqualification in the Region 5D meet.

And now that that they’ve made a name for themselves, don’t expect either swimmer’s competitive spirit to diminish.

“My kids are always competitive,” Jennifer Eichberg said. “Who can brush their teeth faster? who can put their pajamas on faster?”

Added David Peck: “We pretty much can’t play a board game without an implosion toward the end. If one of them is winning or losing by a lot, it usually ends badly. Whether it’s wiffle ball, shooting hoops or whatever the sport of the day is, it tends to spiral because they’re so competitive.”