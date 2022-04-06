ALL-AREA SWIMMING: Peck, Clements lived up to the hype

Neither Kyle Peck nor Carlie Clements needed much introduction upon their entrance to the high school swimming scene.

The Free Lance-Star’s All-Area swimmers of the year arrived with lofty expectations—and family connections with their future coaches. And neither disappointed during the 2021-22 school year.

As a youngster herself, Massaponax coach Claire Hall competed for Clements’ mother Julie for the College Heights team in the Rappahannock Swim League. Clements’ dad, who happens to be the Panthers’ athletic director, later kept Hall up to date on her future standout, beginning at age 9.

“I would see her name in the newspaper all summer for swimming records that I knew she was going to be something special,” Hall said in an email. “I remember Carlie being in seventh grade talking to me at a football game about coming and being a part of the swim team and being so excited to have her.”

Meanwhile, Jordan Shearer was a teammate of Peck’s oldest brother, Dylan, with the Rappahannock Area YMCA Stingrays swim club. So when she took over as Chancellor’s coach last season, “we were really excited, because we knew (Kyle) was going to put Chancellor on the map,” she said.

That came to fruition in February, when Peck won Chancellor’s first individual state championship, the Class 4 100-yard backstroke title. The sophomore was also second in the 100 butterfly at the meet.

Clements, meanwhile, brought home two silver medals from the Class 5 state meet, in the 50 and 100 freestyles, to cap off her junior season.

“Times aren’t a big focus during the regular season,” Peck said. “You kind of just cheer for your teammates at most dual meets. But when you get to the district, region and state meets, that’s when you really start to care.”

When they’re not competing for rival Spotsylvania County Schools, Peck and Clements are teammates with the Rays’ year-round team. As if those obligations didn’t keep her busy enough, Clements is also an accomplished volleyball player who earned first-team all-Commonwealth District honors last fall and plays for the Fredericksburg Juniors travel team.

While that leaves little free time, Clements finds her dueling interests complement each other. Constant leaping on the volleyball court strengthens leg muscles that help in switching directions in the pool.

“Swimming can help you with anything,” she said. “But volleyball helps me with my (swim) turns, pushing off the wall.”

Both standouts jumped in early. Clements recalls hitting the pool at age 3 and competing for her mom with the RSL’s Chancellor Devil Dolphins at age 7 or 8.

Peck wasn’t far behind, following in the wake of older brothers Dylan (who went on to swim at George Mason) and Connor (a senior who qualified for the state meet in two events and plans to swim at Marymount). He discovered his strongest stroke almost immediately.

“I’m told by my parents that I was 4 or 5, trying out for a year-round swim team,” Peck said. “For my first 25, they told me, ‘Go down the pool any way you like.’ I flipped over onto my back and did what my dad calls a ‘5-year-old backstroke.’ “

Despite that humble beginning, Peck found his niche. He edged Jefferson Forest junior Brendan Whitfield by 0.03 seconds in the backstroke in a time (48.13) that was the fastest in the state and would have easily won either the Class 6 or 5 state meets.

His best event is probably one that isn’t even contested at the high school level: the 200 backstroke, which rewards his stamina and his underwater kick. His time of 1:47.29 at November’s Swim & Rock meet in Oakton last November was the fastest in the nation by a 15-year-old at the time.

Peck already has a VHSL state championship medal, with perhaps more to come. Clements came close this year, and the swimmer who beat her in both the 50 and 100 frees, Independence’s Tatum Wall, is a senior.

That should serve as motivation for next season, although Clements is taking nothing for granted.

“I just want to keep improving,” she said. “I don’t worry about anybody else. Someone can always come out of nowhere and swim a fast time, so you have to stay focused.”

