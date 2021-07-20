All-Area tennis capsules

The senior went 9-0 in No. 1 regular-season singles matches (10-2 overall) and 8-1 in doubles.

GIRLS

COACH OF THE YEAR

JOHN SHINBERGER Massaponax

Shinberger led the Panthers’ girls to a 12-1 mark, a second straight Commonwealth District title and a spot in the Region 6B final.

PLAYER OF THE YEAR

KENDAL CHANG Riverbend

Like Wexler, she made a splash as a freshman, going unbeaten until the Class 6 state semifinals and finishing with a 12-1 mark.

ABBY CINCO Massaponax

The senior went 8-2, losing twice to Chang, and teamed with Brooke Hyldahl to win the district doubles championship.

MAYA JANI Riverbend

She was 9-0 at No. 2 singles and joined Chang on an all-freshman doubles team that reached the Region 6B final.

EMMALEE LEMON Stafford

The Indians’ top seed earned berths in the Region 5D semifinals in both singles and doubles.

MIRANDA McCOY Eastern View