 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
All-Area tennis capsules
0 comments

All-Area tennis capsules

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

BOYS

COACH OF THE YEAR

RANDY GARR Riverbend

In his final season at the helm, the veteran coach led a young squad to the Commonwealth District team championship

PLAYER OF THE YEAR

JACK WEXLER Riverbend

The heralded freshman didn’t drop a game to a Commonwealth District No. 1 singles opponent and reached the regional semifinals.

DONNIE BREWSTER Massaponax

The Panthers’ senior was the district’s second-ranked singles player at 7-2 and advanced to the regional tournament.

CHASE CATULLO Riverbend

The Bears’ other talented freshman went unbeaten against district rivals at No. 2 singles and No. 1 doubles with Wexler.

MICHAEL FOLEY Brooke Point

The Black-Hawks’ junior earned a berth in the Region 5D semifinals in singles.

BRYCE JOHNSON Eastern View

The Cyclones’ junior reached the Region 4B tournament semifinals in both singles and doubles.

MATTHEW LEONARD Courtland

The senior went 9-0 in No. 1 regular-season singles matches (10-2 overall) and 8-1 in doubles.

GIRLS

COACH OF THE YEAR

JOHN SHINBERGER Massaponax

Shinberger led the Panthers’ girls to a 12-1 mark, a second straight Commonwealth District title and a spot in the Region 6B final.

PLAYER OF THE YEAR

KENDAL CHANG Riverbend

Like Wexler, she made a splash as a freshman, going unbeaten until the Class 6 state semifinals and finishing with a 12-1 mark.

ABBY CINCO Massaponax

The senior went 8-2, losing twice to Chang, and teamed with Brooke Hyldahl to win the district doubles championship.

MAYA JANI Riverbend

She was 9-0 at No. 2 singles and joined Chang on an all-freshman doubles team that reached the Region 6B final.

EMMALEE LEMON Stafford

The Indians’ top seed earned berths in the Region 5D semifinals in both singles and doubles.

MIRANDA McCOY Eastern View

The Cyclones’ sophomore advanced to the Region 4B singles final and also reached the semifinals in doubles.

LAUREN WENTZEL King George

The Foxes’ senior avenged a loss to Chancellor’s Rachel Margelos, the No. 3 seed, in the Region 4B singles tournament.

HONORABLE MENTION

BOYS

Nolan Brewster, Massaponax

Garrett Erickson, Courtland

William Hudson, Mountain View

Jacob Porzeinski, Colonial Forge

Bryce Putnay, Colonial Forge

David Ruiz Rivera, Courtland

Jake Stratton, Colonial Forge

Lucas Umberger, King George

GIRLS

Grace Burner, Massaponax

Kelsey Dupuy, James Monroe

Adele Granger, Courtland

Brooke Hyldahl, Massaponax

Rachel Marcus, Riverbend

Rachel Margelos, Chancellor

Bella McDermott, James Monroe

Miranda Parrish, Massaponax

Victoria Rios, Brooke Point

Sydney Selby, Stafford

Madison Shea, Courtland

Meredith Stapleton, Courtland

Lydia Tillapaugh, Caroline

Mac Watkins, Courtland

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Jordanian Paralympic athlete hopes to inspire peers

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert