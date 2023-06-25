It was a year of change for Chase Catullo and Miranda McCoy, but one thing remained constant: success.

The Free Lance–Star’s tennis players of the year took on new roles in the spring of 2023: Catullo as Riverbend’s No. 1 boys’ singles player and McCoy as a big sister and mentor to Eastern View’s ultra-young girls’ team. And both came away with honors.

Catullo spent his first two varsity seasons as the sidekick to Jack Wexler, who claimed player of the year honors as a freshman and sophomore. But when Wexler spent his junior season at Gomez Academy in Naples, Fla., Catullo ascended to the top spot — and went unbeaten until the Region 5D tournament.

“I definitely think there’s a little more pressure in the No. 1 spot,” Catullo said. “You want to win every single match to give an advantage to your team. I definitely think I handled it well and stepped up into a leadership role.”

McCoy also took on added responsibilities. With a new coach (Katie McWilliams) and a slew of inexperienced new teammates, she helped the Cyclones reach the Region B team semifinals while also claiming her second straight regional singles title.

“The best part of all was getting to help teach and guide so many freshmen,” McCoy said. “At the beginning of the season, they didn’t know tennis at all. I was very excited to take them under my wing and share with them what I could.”

Catullo and McCoy both virtually came out of the womb with a racquet, picking up the game at an early age.

Catullo seemed destined to play “since he could walk,” said his father Patrick, who modified full-sized racquets for his two sons so they could play at age 3.

Patrick Catullo is the University of Mary Washington’s athletic director after coaching the Eagles’ women’s tennis team for 15 years. Chase’s mother and grandfather also played, and his older brother Ryan was already on the Riverbend team when Chase reached high school.

Still, Chase wasn’t immediately sold on the family sport.

“Growing up, I was always around tennis. I was pressed into the tennis lifestyle,” said Chase Catullo, who also participated in basketball, swimming and soccer as a youth.

“I never really enjoyed it, but as soon as I stopped forcing it, I started enjoying it. I honestly don’t remember exactly (when). One day, I was hitting with my dad and I started enjoying it and falling in love with tennis. I was always good at it, and my dad is a pretty good coach, so I started out with a good foundation.”

After going unbeaten as a freshman and sophomore at the Bears’ No. 2 slot, Catullo’s move up was relatively seamless. His only loss — the first singles defeat of his high school career — came against eventual Region 5D champion Aarush Rajalana of Riverside High School in a difficult regional first-round matchup.

He also teamed with freshman Devi Jani to go unbeaten in doubles against Commonwealth District competition.

“Having (Wexler) was good and bad,” Patrick Catullo said. “They’re really good friends, and they’re good hitting partners. Chase is very fortunate to have a friend in Jack. But if you’ve ever been in someone’s shadow, it’s tough.

“This year was a chance for him not to be the plus-one. He was able to focus more on his game and his maturity. He’s a great teammate. As soon as his matches are over, he’s on the other courts, cheering on his teammates.”

McCoy did the same for Eastern View’s young girls team, which featured six freshmen. One of them, Emily Wortman, became her doubles partner, and the two surprisingly reached the regional final.

“(Wortman) just picked up a racquet this fall,” McCoy said. “I’m just super proud of her. When she first found out that she would be my doubles partner, she looked like she wanted to run and hide, she was so scared. But she came so far. I told her, ‘I’m glad I got to guide you.’ “

McCoy, who began playing at age 5, finished with a 17–1 record, falling to Broad Run’s Izzy Rotaru in the Class 4 state semifinals.

She followed in a tradition of strong Eastern View players that includes McKinley Smith, who recently completed her collegiate career at Army. She said the gratification of this season has made her consider becoming a coach someday.

First, she’s off to James Madison University, where she plans to study to become an orthodontist and will join her older sister Miranda on the club tennis team.

Catullo has another season of high school competition before he picks a college. He said Salisbury University and the College of New Jersey are high on his list.

One school that’s unlikely to have much success recruiting him is UMW.

“Maybe if (the Eagles) had a different AD,” Patrick Catullo joked. “But he’s going to do great. He’s got his best stuff ahead of him.”