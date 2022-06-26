ALL-AREA TENNIS: Riverbend's Wexler, Chang served up a strong encore season

Match points tend to leave the most lasting impressions. For Jack Wexler and Kendal Chang, their remarkably successful sophomore seasons ended with a bittersweet feeling—and motivation.

The Riverbend High School classmates accomplished plenty this spring en route to their second straight All-Area player of the year honors.

Wexler reached the VHSL Class 5 state singles and doubles finals (with fellow sophomore Chase Catullo). And Chang led the Bears to their second straight Commonwealth District girls’ team title and a spot in the state tournament while also advancing to the Region 5D singles final.

Their only singles losses came in their final matches of the year, against eventual state champions, and have already spurred preparation to try to take the next step as juniors in 2023.

“It definitely leaves you thinking a little bit,” Wexler said of his 6–2, 3–6, 7–5 loss to Princess Anne junior Harrison Lee in a marathon state singles final. “I’m trying to look at it as a positive, and to help me improve for future matches.”

Likewise, Chang sees room for growth after falling 6–1, 7–5 in the Region 5D title match to fellow sophomore Bella De Luise of Independence, who went on to win the state crown.

“I learned I need more weapons in my bag,” she said. “My goal for next year is to get physically stronger and make it to state. To do that, I’ll have to beat her.”

Theo Marcus isn’t concerned about complacency. In his first year overseeing both Riverbend teams, Marcus described growth from both of his prize pupils—and the work ethic to get even better.

“They came in with high expectations, and they blew them away,” Marcus said. “It’s a testament to the work they put in during the summer to facilitate shorter points and more efficient matches. They were both more efficient.”

Marcus credits improved serving for both players’ success. Chang added movement and spin, while Wexler focused on velocity.

As a freshman, “the only slice Kendal knew was a pizza,” Marcus joked. “This year, she really had a lot more range: topspin, flat serves and underspin. It was really a huge upgrade.”

The result was fewer long rallies and conservation of energy that kept the diminutive Chang fresher against bigger opponents, especially on busy weeks that included three singles and doubles matches.

“You don’t want to mess with anything that’s working,” Marcus said, “but her body and her style of play didn’t match. She needed to win shorter points.”

It paid off when Chang rallied after dropping the first set 6–0 to Riverside’s Maddie Tran in the regional semifinals before taking the next two sets by 6–4 scores. “That was a really big accomplishment,” she said.

A day later, Chang struggled early against De Luise before making things interesting in a 6–1, 7–5 loss.

“She really had something going,” Marcus said. “She was moving [De Luise] around, and she was confusing her. I would have liked to have seen what would have happened in a third set.”

Wexler did get to a decisive third set in the boys’ Class 6 final and held serve to make it 5–5 before Lee won eight straight points to claim the title. Wexler fell just short of joining James Monroe’s Scott Grimmer (2003) as the only local state singles champions.

“I definitely noticed (Lee’s) legs were cramping a little bit,” Wexler said, “... but I think the biggest difference was that he played some of the bigger points better.”

Part of the reason for Wexler’s progress as a sophomore was improved strength from 6:30 a.m. summer workouts and a more powerful serve. He and Marcus spent two hours one evening at the Fawn Lake courts, standing at the net and pounding the ball straight down, trying to clear the fence behind the far baseline to improve power and wrist pronation.

“I think there’s another 15-20 mph available on his serve,” Marcus said. “That would be a big leap, and it could come any day now, and he could be absolutely lethal.”

Both players will now spend the summer working on their games—Wexler at the Gomez Tennis Academy in Florida, Chang locally and at a college showcase event in New Jersey.

Neither has lost a singles or doubles match to a local opponent in two varsity seasons, but there are tougher tests elsewhere in the state. Marcus would like to see Chang add a few pounds of muscle to compete against taller foes, and preaches the value of pre-match nutrition to Wexler.

It may seem like nitpicking to two players who have experienced little adversity so far, but both have set high goals.

“What we’re talking about with Jack, and Kendal as well, is they’re trying to build a legacy for the school, the program and the community. Those are big things to put on the shoulders of a 15- or 16-year-old. But he wants to put Riverbend on the map.”

