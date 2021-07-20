ALL-AREA TENNIS: With Wexler and Chang, youth was served at Riverbend

After serving notice to the rest of the Commonwealth District this spring, Riverbend High School’s precocious freshmen are hardly satisfied.
Jack Wexler and Kendal Chang were obvious choices as Free Lance–Star All-Area players of the year after breezing through their district competition with barely a hiccup. What they saw beyond a short radius of home, though, has convinced them that they can’t rest on impressive rookie seasons.
Wexler didn’t lose a single game in sweeping through nine district opponents. Chang was almost as good, dropping just two games, and she went on to capture a Region 6B singles championship.
Both players’ début seasons ended with losses to eventual state champions—a fact that is likely to keep them hungry.
“One of the biggest things is getting a little stronger,” Wexler said. “When I got to the postseason, my opponents were older, juniors and seniors. I wasn’t strong enough to compete with them.”
Neither Wexler nor Chang blew away their district opponents with velocity, although outgoing Riverbend boys’ coach Randy Garr said Wexler has “sneaky power.” Instead, they used strategy and consistency beyond their years to dominate older opponents.
“You have to hit 12 balls to beat Kendal per point,” said Bears’ girls’ coach Theo Marcus. “If you don’t hit it consistently, you can’t beat her. But we’re working on some things so that her points can be shorter. ... Over time, we want to foster a system to make her physically and mentally stronger so she can win a state championship.”
That’s Wexler’s goal as well, which is why he has joined Marcus (who will oversee both teams next spring) for 6:45 a.m. workouts this summer. He and Chang also took part in a youth clinic last week at Fawn Lake.
They’re part of a youth movement that, beyond individual goals, figures to make the Bears contenders for regional and state team titles for the next three years. Riverbend’s top two players this spring on each team were freshmen: Wexler and Chase Catullo for the boys, Chang and Maya Jani for the girls.
“I’ve known some of the boys for a long time. We’ve grown together as players. I think it’s really cool that we had all these freshmen at a top level. It will be really unique to have coaches working with both teams. I’m excited to see what we can do.”
Both Chang and Wexler followed in family traditions. Chang began playing at age 5, tagging alone with her older sister Kiersten (who now plays at Christopher Newport University) to the courts, taking mental notes. Kiersten’s senior season was wiped out by the coronavirus in 2020, so little sister tried to avenge that void.
“I kind of stepped in, and I think I made it up for her,” said Kendal, who finished 12–1 in singles (falling 7–6, 6–2 to Cosby sophomore Katelyn Hubbard in the state semifinals) and 10–2 with Jani in doubles, dropping a 7–6, 7–6 decision to John Champe’s Hoang and Vikraman in the regional final.
Wexler didn’t make it quite as far, thanks to the misfortune of drawing Colgan’s Matthew Staton in the regional semifinals. He managed just one game off the eventual state champion, who was also a freshman. That was a huge step up in competition after Wexler was rarely challenged in the district.
If opponents hoped Wexler might get lose interest as the 6–0, 6–0 wins piled up, that went out the window once it became clear he could go through a district season without losing a game.
“At first, I wasn’t thinking about it,” he admitted. “But five or six matches in, I realized, ‘I haven’t lost a game yet.’ That’s when I kind of made it a goal.”
Wexler first picked up a racket at age 7 at the urging of his father Brian, a former high school player. He was 10–1 in both singles and doubles (along with fellow freshman Chase Catullo, who, like Jani, was 9–0 at No. 2 singles).
“I think they were probably the two best players I’ve coached,” said Garr, a veteran of three decades. “No. 1 [Wexler] was by far the best. He’s so consistent. He’s a really smart kid for a freshman. He’s almost undoubtedly a Division I player.”
Thanks to their success on the Mid-Atlantic Tennis Association youth circuit, Wexler, Chang, Catullo and Jani were heralded before their first high school serves, All have three more seasons of eligibility, with plans for even bigger things.
Asked specifically about Chang, Marcus said: “I think despite the high expectations, she exceeded them. ... I’ve never seen anyone handle a season so well—emotionally, psychologically, spiritually. Kendal, even if she’d been a senior, would have had a ton to deal with.
“As a freshman, she passed with flying colors. ... I’m in awe of her.”
