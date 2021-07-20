ALL-AREA TENNIS: With Wexler and Chang, youth was served at Riverbend

That’s Wexler’s goal as well, which is why he has joined Marcus (who will oversee both teams next spring) for 6:45 a.m. workouts this summer. He and Chang also took part in a youth clinic last week at Fawn Lake.

They’re part of a youth movement that, beyond individual goals, figures to make the Bears contenders for regional and state team titles for the next three years. Riverbend’s top two players this spring on each team were freshmen: Wexler and Chase Catullo for the boys, Chang and Maya Jani for the girls.

“I’ve known some of the boys for a long time. We’ve grown together as players. I think it’s really cool that we had all these freshmen at a top level. It will be really unique to have coaches working with both teams. I’m excited to see what we can do.”

Both Chang and Wexler followed in family traditions. Chang began playing at age 5, tagging alone with her older sister Kiersten (who now plays at Christopher Newport University) to the courts, taking mental notes. Kiersten’s senior season was wiped out by the coronavirus in 2020, so little sister tried to avenge that void.