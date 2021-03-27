All-Area track and field capsules

MALE ATHLETE OF THE YEAR
ISAIAH BLOUNT Caroline
The versatile senior placed third in the Class 4 state meet in both the 500 meters and shot put. He also posted the area’s best 55-meter hurdles time.
NICHOLAS EMMERT Louisa
The junior was Class 4 state champion at 1,600 meters after winning that event and placing fourth in the 3,200 in the Region 4B meet.
BLAKE FAIRBANKS Riverbend
The junior was fourth in the Class 6 state meet at 3,200 meters after placing second in the event at the Region 6B championships.
CHRISTIAN JACKSON Colonial Forge
The senior was Class 6 state runner-up in the 1,000 after winning the Region 6B title and anchored a third-place state 3,200 relay team.
ASHTON KING Eastern View
The Cyclones’ senior sprinter placed third in the state at 55 and 300 meters. He was Region 4B runner-up in both events.
ZADOK LARYEA Caroline
The senior was Class 4 state triple jump champion and was eighth in the long jump. He won regional titles in both jumps.
COLTON OCETNIK Mountain View
He added a Class 5 state indoor pole vault title (14-0.25) to the outdoor crown he won in the spring of 2019.
AIDAN RYAN James Monroe
Better known for football, the senior was Region 3B and state long jump champion. He also placed eighth in state at 55 meters.
JACKSON VOLLBRECHT Courtland
Carrying on a family tradition, the senior won a state shot put title by nine feet after claiming a Region B crown by eight feet.
FEMALE ATHLETE OF THE YEAR
GINNY BERINGER James Monroe
The Richmond-bound senior earned two state champion medals, in the 500 meters (1:17.44) and on JM’s 4x400 first-place relay. She was also regional champ at 500.
AMBER ASKELSON Brooke Point
She won the Class 5 state championship in the pole vault by clearing 11 feet, a foot more than any of her competitors.
DEZMAJIA CARTER Louisa
The junior placed second in the Class 4 state long jump and fourth in the triple jump. She won region titles in both and was second in the 55 dash.
EMILY CATLETT Massaponax
The Panthers’ senior won Region 6B titles at 300 and 500 meters before placing third in the Class 6 state 500 final.
ALI DiCLEMENTE Colonial Forge
The junior won Region 6B titles at 1,600 and 3,200 meters, then placed third in the state at 1,600 and fourth at 3,200.
NAYOME SHIPP Colonial Forge
The senior was Region 6B and Class 6 state high jump champion, clearing 5-4 at each meet.
REBEKAH SIMMONS Mountain View
The Wildcats’ senior won the Region 5D title at 1,000 meters and placed sixth in the state meet in the event.
ALICIA WOOLFOLK Louisa
The senior was Region 4B runner-up in the shot put and placed fifth in the Class 4 state meet, with the area’s best distance (35-8).
SHAMUS GORDON James Monroe
Without great depth, his Yellow Jackets brought home three state championships from the Class 3 meet: Ryan in the long jump, Beringer in the 500 and the girls’ relay.
HONORABLE MENTION
BOYS
Sydney Aggrey, Culpeper
Liam Andros, Brooke Point
Logan Andros, Brooke Point
Reginal Annor, Mountain View
Aaron Applegate, Riverbend
Michael Arner, Colonial Forge
Tyler Barham Stafford
Donald Beaver, Culpeper
Aidan Billings, Mountain View
Alexander Blair, Chancellor
Jaden Brinson, Colonial Forge
Lucas Cash, Louisa
Jon Collins, Spotsylvania
Jackson Gandy, Riverbend
Ronald Gaymon, Stafford
Jaheem Green, North Stafford
Layanna Haynes, Caroline
Lowell Johnson, Louisa
Noah LeCain, North Stafford
Nigel Martinez, North Stafford
Emilio Mas, Brooke Point
Jaiden Penn, Culpeper
Jacob Petska, Mountain View
Justin Polcha, Stafford
Ben Putka, Stafford
Elias Richardson, Mountain View
Thomas Sepulveda, Stafford
Craig Swain, Mountain View
Christopher Taylor, North Stafford
Dequon Thompson, Culpeper
Justin Watson, Mountain View
Joshua Webb, North Stafford
Ian Wilson, Colonial Forge
Jonah Woodward Culpeper
Samuel Yakulis Jr., North Stafford
GIRLS
Tatia Battiste, James Monroe
Teresa Breckley, Culpeper
Ariana Colson, Orange
Katherine Craig, North Stafford
Grace Damewood, Culpeper
Taylor Daniels, Culpeper
Yasmin Deane, James Monroe
Kelly Doherty, Eastern View
LaToya Downing, North Stafford
Kayla Dunbar, Mountain View
Skylar Duffy, Stafford
Jaidyn Ferguson, Caroline
Kennedy Flynn, James Monroe
Chloe Fritz, Culpeper
Lola Garvie, Massaponax
Kyla Gee, Eastern View
Julianne LaRose, Eastern View
Kayla Loescher, Colonial Forge
Briana London, Courtland
Madelyn Miller, Chancellor
Isabella Marulli, Chancellor
Kimberly Navarete Guerrero, Culpeper
Casandra Opoku-Mensah, Mountain View
Isabel Ostvig, Colonial Forge
Karrington Owens, Mountain View
Laura Peterson. Mountain View
Maddox Pleasants, Louisa
Samantha Potts, Riverbend
Brooklyn Simmons, Colonial Forge
Alyson Smith, Colonial Forge
Alyssa Tonetti, King George
Paityn Walker, Colonial Forge
Laneesa Whitaker, North STafford
Ayanna Woods, North Stafford
Emma Wunderly, Mountain View
Sidney Wynn, James Monroe