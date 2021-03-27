All-Area track and field capsules

He added a Class 5 state indoor pole vault title (14-0.25) to the outdoor crown he won in the spring of 2019.

AIDAN RYAN James Monroe

Better known for football, the senior was Region 3B and state long jump champion. He also placed eighth in state at 55 meters.

JACKSON VOLLBRECHT Courtland

Carrying on a family tradition, the senior won a state shot put title by nine feet after claiming a Region B crown by eight feet.

FEMALE ATHLETE OF THE YEAR

GINNY BERINGER James Monroe

The Richmond-bound senior earned two state champion medals, in the 500 meters (1:17.44) and on JM’s 4x400 first-place relay. She was also regional champ at 500.

AMBER ASKELSON Brooke Point

She won the Class 5 state championship in the pole vault by clearing 11 feet, a foot more than any of her competitors.

DEZMAJIA CARTER Louisa

The junior placed second in the Class 4 state long jump and fourth in the triple jump. She won region titles in both and was second in the 55 dash.

EMILY CATLETT Massaponax