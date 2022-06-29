ALL-AREA TRACK AND FIELD: Dudley, Tyson quietly made great strides

At breakfast on the morning of the VHSL Class 3 state track meet earlier this month, Greg Greven noticed something different about his star sprinter, Bryan Dudley.

“He was looking very un-Bryanlike,” James Monroe’s outgoing coach recalled. “He’s usually a very charismatic, outgoing person, but he was really quiet.

“I said, ‘Are you okay?’ He said, ‘I have to go against all these guys [in the 100-meter final].’ I said, ‘Bryan, you’re the No. 1 seed. They’re all saying, ‘I have to go against Bryan Dudley in the final.’ “

Confidence restored, Dudley went out and won not only the 100 in 10.76 seconds, but the 200 (22.08) as well. He also placed third in the long jump (22-6.75) to cement his status as The Free Lance-Star’s All-Area male track athlete of the year—an honor that surprised even himself.

“I was not expecting that at all,” he said. “I still carry my medals around, because I don’t believe it.”

North Stafford junior Kailynn Tyson came into the season similarly unheralded but also converted a lot of doubters—herself included—while earning female athlete of the year honors.

It wasn’t until the Region 5D meet, when she won the triple jump, ran on the winning 400 relay and placed in the top three in three other events—that Tyson recalibrated her goals.

“I wasn’t really expecting to do that,” she said. “That was kind of huge. My expectations were that I wanted to have fun, try my hardest and specifically to beat the school triple jump record.”

She tied that mark with a leap of 38-1 at the Class 5 state meet, which placed her fourth. She was also fifth in the 100 (12.46) and seventh in the long jump (17-2.5) and missed qualifying for the 200 final by one spot.

“In the winter season, we knew Kailynn was a diamond in the rough,” North Stafford coach Marquez Hall said. “ ... She’s a very hard worker. She doesn’t say much at practice. She just lets her work ethic do the talking.”

Although Dudley and Tyson compete in overlapping events, their success comes from different skills.

Although Tyson’s mother, the former Nicole Johnson, was a standout sprinter at North Stafford, her daughter is more of a born jumper, according to Hall. Both credit jumps coach Abel Kofi Owusu, another former Wolverine, with improving her technique.

Said Tyson: “I really saw improvement in my jumps during the spring, and then my sprinting started to get better.”

Dudley, meanwhile, is more comfortable on the track. He showed that in the state 100 final, when he slipped out of the starting blocks and never led until outleaning Abingdon’s Xander Brown by .004 seconds.

But that top-end speed can come in handy in the long jump as well.

“He’s not a natural jumper,” Greven said. “He’s a natural athlete. But his speed on the runway is so dynamic. That’s what took him from 20 to 22 feet. He’s like a cannonball off the jump board.

“I tell the other coaches, ‘You have jumpers. I have a bullet train.’ “

This spring’s accomplishments have opened not only Dudley’s and Tyson’s eyes, but those of college coaches as well. Neither was particularly sold on running competitively beyond high school, but now they’re starting to receive interest.

Dudley’s star became even brighter when he won the Rising Stars 200 title (21.88) at the recent New Balance Nationals in Philadelphia against many of the nation’s best young sprinters.

Greven, who plans to step down as JM’s coach, thinks Dudley can go under 21 seconds in the 200 as a senior and below 10.5 in the 100. But, he said, “I think his future is in the 400, if he can figure out how to harness his speed correctly.”

Tyson’s main goal as a senior is to seize the school triple jump record for herself. But if her upward trajectory continues, other marks could fall as well.

“She’s one heck of an athlete,” Hall said, “but she’s an even better human being.”

