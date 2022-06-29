All-Area track capsules

ATHLETES OF THE YEAR
BRYAN DUDLEY James Monroe
The junior sprinted to Class 3 state titles at 100 and 200 meters and was third in the long jump after winning the region 100 and 200.
KAILYNN TYSON North Stafford
The junior placed fourth in the Class 5 state triple jump, fifth in the long jump and seventh in the 100 after winning a regional triple jump title.
COACH OF THE YEAR
ANTHONY BRAMLETT Massaponax
The veteran coach molded a team that won two regional boys’ relay titles and scored in six girls’ events at the VHSL Class 5 state meet.
JAKE APPLEGATE Riverbend
The junior posted third-place finishes in the Class 5 state in the 110- and 300-meter hurdles and was regional runner-up in both events.
CLIFTON DAVIS North Stafford
The Wolverines’ senior placed third in the Class 5 state 200 and fifth in the 100 after finishing second in the regional 200 and third in the 100.
NICK EMMERT Louisa
The senior finished a close second in the Class 4 state 3,200 final (9:11.44) after placing third in Region 4D at 1,600 meters.
BLAKE FAIRBANKS Riverbend
The Bears’ senior won a Class 5 state 3,200 title (9:11.66) after capturing Region 5D championships in both the 1,600 and 3,200.
BRIAN HARRIS Colonial Forge
The freshman won a Class 6 state long jump title (23-5) and ran the key third leg for the Eagles’ state champion 400 relay team.
COLBY KYNARD Colonial Forge
The junior ran on the champion 400 relay, posted the area’s best 400 time (48.78) and also scored in 100, 200.
KEVIN SHERROD Mountain View
The senior was a surprise Class 5 state champion in the discus (153-3), adding more than 50 feet to his regional best.
DEQUAN THOMPSON Culpeper
The senior placed second in the Class 3 state long jump and sixth in the triple jump after winning a regional long jump title.
THERESA BRECKLEY Culpeper
The sophomore dominated the weights, winning Region 3B and Class 3 state titles in the girls’ shot put and discus.
GRACEN KING Massaponax
The senior won a regional high jump title, placed sixth in the Class 5 state meet and also qualified in the 100 hurdles.
KATE LOESCHER Colonial Forge
The freshman was Commonwealth champion and regional runner-up at 1,600 meters and also scored in the 3,200.
KIMBERLY NAVARRETE GUERRERO Culpeper
The versatile senior won Region 3B titles in the 100, 200, long and triple jumps and participated in four events at state.
SAMANTHA POTTS Riverbend
Showing a rare blend of strength, the junior was third in the Class 5 state pole vault and fifth in the discus after winning the regional discus.
ELIANNA SMITH Massaponax
The junior posted the area’s best times in both hurdles races and qualified for the state meet in both, plus the high and long jumps.
LENEESA WHITAKER North Stafford
The area’s top 100-meter runner placed second in the Region 5D 100, third in the 200 and anchored the Wolverines’ champion 400 relay.
SYDNEY WYNN James Monroe
The Saint Joseph’s-bound junior won a Class 3 state championship at 400 meters after claiming a regional title at 800.
HONORABLE MENTION
BOYS
Jason Andrix, Culpeper
Liam Andros, Brooke Point
Braeden Anthony, Culpeper
Aaron Applegate, Riverbend
Samuel Armstrong, North Stafford
Tyler Arnold, Riverbend
Michael Blamo, Culpeper
Vincent Bond, Mountain View
Jean-Bandan-Boni, Stafford
Elijah Bolich, Massaponax
Brady Brennan, Brooke Point
Micah Brown, North Stafford
Andrew Clark, Riverbend
Alexander Dachos, King George
Matthew Earnhart, Riverbend
Daveon Estes, Brooke Point
Aidan Fisher, Riverbend
Matt Fisher, Colonial Forge
Justin Ford, Courtland
Christian Hamm, James Monroe
Josiah Hrcka, Courtland
Kamari Jackson, Courtland
Jaquan Johnson, Chancellor
Jacinto Jones II, Colonial Forge
Justin Jones, Colonial Forge
Anton Jones-Wilson, Caroline
Trenton Labrum, Orange
Ethan Lapier, Riverbend
Lawrence LaSasso, Culpeper
Isaiah Lawson, James Monroe
Christian Lewis, Courtland
Jamaal Lewis, Courtland
Jayson Lewis, North Stafford
Chanan Mathis, Courtland
Nolan McConnell, Colonial Forge
Jackson McDonald, Colonial Forge
Monte McMorris, Spotsylvania
Eric Mensah, Mountain View
William Moore, Louisa
Kalib Murray, Culpeper
Nathan Nontong, Brooke Point
Justin Polcha, Stafford
Diego Pons, Mountain View
Christian Reid, Courtland
Isaiah Reid, Caroline
Elia Richardson, Mountain View
Jabes Roundtree, Brooke Point
Christian Scott, James Monroe
Cameron Sidebotham, Colonial Forge
Troy Spillman, King George
Qu’ran Tatum, Massaponax
Malachi Terrell, Culpeper
Elijah Thomas, Colonial Forge
Jalen Tolson, Spotsylvania
Tyler Torbush, Louisa
Terry Travis, Massaponax
Isaiah Walenta, Brooke Point
Brayden Walker, Eastern View
Brandon Walsh, Courtland
Kwame Whitaker, Courtland
Cedric Williams, Brooke Point
Kameron Wolken, James Monroe
Samuel Yakulis Jr., North Stafford
GIRLS
Evelyn Aleah Alexander, Stafford
Claire Anderson, Eastern View
Evelyn Anderson, Eastern View
Holly Anderson, Eastern View
Madelyn Anderson, Mountain View
Mekaiyla Baker, Courtland
Eliana Baugh, Mountain View
Jade Buckles, Brooke Point
Dezmajia Carter, Louisa
Arianna Colson, Orange
Logan Conner, James Monroe
Katherin Craig, North Stafford
Taylor Daniels, Culpeper
Angel David, Louisa
Ali DiClemente, Colonial Forge
Kayla Dunbar, Mountain View
Brenna Elchenko, Stafford
Sophia Epperson, Brooke Point
Jaidyn Ferguson, Caroline
Coralynn Fisher, Riverbend
Jayla Ford, Culpeper
Gabrielle Freeman, Colonial Forge
Lola Garvie, Massaponax
Summer Gee, Eastern View
Naomi Glass, North Stafford
Mary Ella Glauber, Colonial Forge
Isabella Hardaway, Culpeper
Starr Hepburn, Mountain View
Lucia Herold, Colonial Forge
Alex Hopkins, Colonial Forge
Sa’Nijah Houston, King George
Anijah James, King George
Katie Jones, Colonial Forge
Natalie Kingston, Mountain View
Paris Johnson, Chancellor
Arianna Jones, Louisa
Kyndal Jones, Massaponax
Jennifer Koumandji, Courtland
DaNae Lane, King George
Kenya Lawson, Chancellor
Carley Layden, Culpeper
Kiyah Lewis, Courtland
Madelyn Miller, Courtland
Olivia Priddy, Massaponax
Jade Rasberry, North Stafford
Zariah Ricks, Colonial Forge
Essence Robinson, Colonial Forge
Nia Robinson, Orange
Alexi Rose, Massaponax
Brianna Sabatino, North Stafford
Kate Shoaf, Colonial Forge
Alyson Smith, Colonial Forge
Sarai Smith, Courtland
Paige Stevens, Courtland
Alyss Valerio, Colonial Forge
Lilly Wadas, Courtland
Taylor Waddy, Louisa
Ayanna Woods, North Stafford
Emma Wunderly, Mountain View