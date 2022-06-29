All-Area track capsules

ATHLETES OF THE YEAR

BRYAN DUDLEY James Monroe

The junior sprinted to Class 3 state titles at 100 and 200 meters and was third in the long jump after winning the region 100 and 200.

KAILYNN TYSON North Stafford

The junior placed fourth in the Class 5 state triple jump, fifth in the long jump and seventh in the 100 after winning a regional triple jump title.

COACH OF THE YEAR

ANTHONY BRAMLETT Massaponax

The veteran coach molded a team that won two regional boys’ relay titles and scored in six girls’ events at the VHSL Class 5 state meet.

JAKE APPLEGATE Riverbend

The junior posted third-place finishes in the Class 5 state in the 110- and 300-meter hurdles and was regional runner-up in both events.

CLIFTON DAVIS North Stafford

The Wolverines’ senior placed third in the Class 5 state 200 and fifth in the 100 after finishing second in the regional 200 and third in the 100.

NICK EMMERT Louisa

The senior finished a close second in the Class 4 state 3,200 final (9:11.44) after placing third in Region 4D at 1,600 meters.

BLAKE FAIRBANKS Riverbend

The Bears’ senior won a Class 5 state 3,200 title (9:11.66) after capturing Region 5D championships in both the 1,600 and 3,200.

BRIAN HARRIS Colonial Forge

The freshman won a Class 6 state long jump title (23-5) and ran the key third leg for the Eagles’ state champion 400 relay team.

COLBY KYNARD Colonial Forge

The junior ran on the champion 400 relay, posted the area’s best 400 time (48.78) and also scored in 100, 200.

KEVIN SHERROD Mountain View

The senior was a surprise Class 5 state champion in the discus (153-3), adding more than 50 feet to his regional best.

DEQUAN THOMPSON Culpeper

The senior placed second in the Class 3 state long jump and sixth in the triple jump after winning a regional long jump title.

THERESA BRECKLEY Culpeper

The sophomore dominated the weights, winning Region 3B and Class 3 state titles in the girls’ shot put and discus.

GRACEN KING Massaponax

The senior won a regional high jump title, placed sixth in the Class 5 state meet and also qualified in the 100 hurdles.

KATE LOESCHER Colonial Forge

The freshman was Commonwealth champion and regional runner-up at 1,600 meters and also scored in the 3,200.

KIMBERLY NAVARRETE GUERRERO Culpeper

The versatile senior won Region 3B titles in the 100, 200, long and triple jumps and participated in four events at state.

SAMANTHA POTTS Riverbend

Showing a rare blend of strength, the junior was third in the Class 5 state pole vault and fifth in the discus after winning the regional discus.

ELIANNA SMITH Massaponax

The junior posted the area’s best times in both hurdles races and qualified for the state meet in both, plus the high and long jumps.

LENEESA WHITAKER North Stafford

The area’s top 100-meter runner placed second in the Region 5D 100, third in the 200 and anchored the Wolverines’ champion 400 relay.

SYDNEY WYNN James Monroe

The Saint Joseph’s-bound junior won a Class 3 state championship at 400 meters after claiming a regional title at 800.

HONORABLE MENTION

BOYS

Jason Andrix, Culpeper

Liam Andros, Brooke Point

Braeden Anthony, Culpeper

Aaron Applegate, Riverbend

Samuel Armstrong, North Stafford

Tyler Arnold, Riverbend

Michael Blamo, Culpeper

Vincent Bond, Mountain View

Jean-Bandan-Boni, Stafford

Elijah Bolich, Massaponax

Brady Brennan, Brooke Point

Micah Brown, North Stafford

Andrew Clark, Riverbend

Alexander Dachos, King George

Matthew Earnhart, Riverbend

Daveon Estes, Brooke Point

Aidan Fisher, Riverbend

Matt Fisher, Colonial Forge

Justin Ford, Courtland

Christian Hamm, James Monroe

Josiah Hrcka, Courtland

Kamari Jackson, Courtland

Jaquan Johnson, Chancellor

Jacinto Jones II, Colonial Forge

Justin Jones, Colonial Forge

Anton Jones-Wilson, Caroline

Trenton Labrum, Orange

Ethan Lapier, Riverbend

Lawrence LaSasso, Culpeper

Isaiah Lawson, James Monroe

Christian Lewis, Courtland

Jamaal Lewis, Courtland

Jayson Lewis, North Stafford

Chanan Mathis, Courtland

Nolan McConnell, Colonial Forge

Jackson McDonald, Colonial Forge

Monte McMorris, Spotsylvania

Eric Mensah, Mountain View

William Moore, Louisa

Kalib Murray, Culpeper

Nathan Nontong, Brooke Point

Justin Polcha, Stafford

Diego Pons, Mountain View

Christian Reid, Courtland

Isaiah Reid, Caroline

Elia Richardson, Mountain View

Jabes Roundtree, Brooke Point

Christian Scott, James Monroe

Cameron Sidebotham, Colonial Forge

Troy Spillman, King George

Qu’ran Tatum, Massaponax

Malachi Terrell, Culpeper

Elijah Thomas, Colonial Forge

Jalen Tolson, Spotsylvania

Tyler Torbush, Louisa

Terry Travis, Massaponax

Isaiah Walenta, Brooke Point

Brayden Walker, Eastern View

Brandon Walsh, Courtland

Kwame Whitaker, Courtland

Cedric Williams, Brooke Point

Kameron Wolken, James Monroe

Samuel Yakulis Jr., North Stafford

GIRLS

Evelyn Aleah Alexander, Stafford

Claire Anderson, Eastern View

Evelyn Anderson, Eastern View

Holly Anderson, Eastern View

Madelyn Anderson, Mountain View

Mekaiyla Baker, Courtland

Eliana Baugh, Mountain View

Jade Buckles, Brooke Point

Dezmajia Carter, Louisa

Arianna Colson, Orange

Logan Conner, James Monroe

Katherin Craig, North Stafford

Taylor Daniels, Culpeper

Angel David, Louisa

Ali DiClemente, Colonial Forge

Kayla Dunbar, Mountain View

Brenna Elchenko, Stafford

Sophia Epperson, Brooke Point

Jaidyn Ferguson, Caroline

Coralynn Fisher, Riverbend

Jayla Ford, Culpeper

Gabrielle Freeman, Colonial Forge

Lola Garvie, Massaponax

Summer Gee, Eastern View

Naomi Glass, North Stafford

Mary Ella Glauber, Colonial Forge

Isabella Hardaway, Culpeper

Starr Hepburn, Mountain View

Lucia Herold, Colonial Forge

Alex Hopkins, Colonial Forge

Sa’Nijah Houston, King George

Anijah James, King George

Katie Jones, Colonial Forge

Natalie Kingston, Mountain View

Paris Johnson, Chancellor

Arianna Jones, Louisa

Kyndal Jones, Massaponax

Jennifer Koumandji, Courtland

DaNae Lane, King George

Kenya Lawson, Chancellor

Carley Layden, Culpeper

Kiyah Lewis, Courtland

Madelyn Miller, Courtland

Olivia Priddy, Massaponax

Jade Rasberry, North Stafford

Zariah Ricks, Colonial Forge

Essence Robinson, Colonial Forge

Nia Robinson, Orange

Alexi Rose, Massaponax

Brianna Sabatino, North Stafford

Kate Shoaf, Colonial Forge

Alyson Smith, Colonial Forge

Sarai Smith, Courtland

Paige Stevens, Courtland

Alyss Valerio, Colonial Forge

Lilly Wadas, Courtland

Taylor Waddy, Louisa

Ayanna Woods, North Stafford

Emma Wunderly, Mountain View