All-Area track capsules

The precocious freshman swept Class 3 state titles in the 100- and 300-meter hurdles and led off the state champion 4x100 relay.

FIRST TEAM

EMILY CATLETT Massaponax

The senior placed third in the 300 hurdles and eighth in the 200 at the Class 6 state meet after winning a regional title in the hurdles.

GABRIELLE FIGUEROA North Stafford

The senior placed third in the Class 5 state championships in both the shot put (35-5.75) and discus (107-11).

KAYLA LOESCHER Colonial Forge

The senior posted the area’s best times in the 1,600 (5:17.55) and 3,200 (11:33.97) and placed third in the 3,200 at the Region 6B meet.

KARRINGTON OWENS Mountain View

After anchoring the Wildcats’ state champion 4x800 relay, the senior placed fifth individually at 800 meters, an event she won at the regional meet.

AALIYAH PYATT Massaponax