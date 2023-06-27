Count among those impressed by The Free Lance-Star's track athletes of the year Kailynn Tyson and Chanin Mathis themselves.

During an early-season meet among Commonwealth District schools on March 30 on her home track at North Stafford, Tyson popped a Bob Beamon-like long jump of 19 feet, 2 inches--by far her best ever and the longest mark by an area girl this spring.

"It was an insane PR (personal record)," she said. "I didn't really believe it, because it was a home meet. But then I pulled the tape back, and it was true. That was unbelievable to me. It was a way bigger PR than I ever expected."

Courtland's Mathis was similarly taken aback after setting a VHSL Class 4 state record (47.66 seconds) in winning the 400 meters at the state championships in Lynchburg.

"I didn't expect it, because I wasn't supposed to do that," Mathis said. "People were telling me, 'Oh, you can hit this (time), you should be running this.' But the day of the meet, I felt good, and all of a sudden it was, 'Dang, you just did that.' "

The exploits that earned Tyson and Mathis their honors this spring likely won't be their last (or best) impressive performances before their careers reach the finish line.

"There's so much untapped potential there," Courtland coach Kristen Lowery said of Mathis, who began focusing on track barely a year ago. "When he gets to college, with coaches who really know how to develop him, he's going to take off. We haven't seen an ounce of what he'll be able to do."

Mathis has received a full scholarship to VCU, while Tyson will join George Mason's team. So while they rarely saw each other this spring while competing in different districts, they're likely to cross paths at Atlantic 10 Conference championships in the next four years.

That's where they'll attempt to build on impressive senior high school seasons.

Besides his state 400 title, Mathis also finished second in the 100 (11.12) and 200 (21.29). His 26 individual points would have tied for seventh in the team standings, and he helped the Cougars finish one point behind team champion Deep Creek. A week earlier, he won Region 4B titles in all three sprints.

A couple hundred miles away that same day, Tyson brought home medals in the 4x100 relay (second), triple jump (third), 100 (fourth), 200 (sixth) and triple jump (eighth) from the Class 5 state meet in Newport News. She had won Region 5D titles in the 100, 200, triple jump and relay and was a close second in the long jump.

"As a coach, you're blessed to have that type of athlete," said Patrick Bowens, North Stafford's first-year co-head coach. "We didn't have to do much nurturing.

"She was a joy to be around. If I had a team of KKs, we would be national champions, not just district or state champions. ... Anything we threw at her, she was willing to take it on. My nickname for her is 'Five up, Five down,' because she almost maxed out every event."

Already an accomplished jumper, Tyson credits her new coaching staff for helping her improved sprinting.

"They showed me how to use the blocks correctly, and I was getting huge PRs every meet," she said.

Her workload may be winnowed down at George Mason, where she plans to study to become an elementary school teacher. She chose GMU in part to Fairfax's proximity to home and due to the presence of Reynaldo Radlin, a North Stafford graduate who recently joined the Patriots' staff and may work with Tyson and other sprinters.

Bowens believes her future lies in triple jumping, though, and that focused training will allow her to take off.

Mathis also scored in the jumps for the Cougars early in the season, but he developed nagging "jumper's leg" injuries, Lowery and her staff--including middle-distance coach Jeff Castro--had him concentrate on sprints.

They even took him out of the anchor role in Courtland's swift 4x100 relay--in part because he would get so amped that he occasionally would run away from the third leg and have to slow nearly to a stop to avoid disqualification before accelerating again.

"He did most of that just off natural talent," Lowery said. "He hadn't learned the sport of track yet. It was pure natural ability. Coach Castro realized, 'Hey, I can push this kid in practice.' That's when we saw the work ethic and the mindset change. We started pushing his boundaries in his workouts, and he became a whole different athlete."

Mathis showed his speed as early as age 5, but "they made me do AAU track, and I didn't like it, so I quit probably the next month," he said.

He dabbled in football and wrestling upon reaching high school, but decided to join the Cougars' indoor team as a junior and qualified for state. That's when he decided to get serious, working with Castro and fellow Courtland alum Anthony Wallace, who owns Action Sports Performance.

After he set a Class 4 record at 300 meters (34.04) at the state indoor meet, he caught the attention of VCU's veteran coaches, and the attraction was mutual.

"Before I started running track, I visited the campus and it was great, but it wasn't really an option for me," he said. "Then they gave me a full scholarship and I thought, 'I can really see myself going here.' "